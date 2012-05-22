Overview
-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is affirming its 'BB-' corporate
credit rating on DaVita Inc., a Denver-based provider of dialysis services, in
light of its plan to acquire Torrance, Calif.-based HealthCare Partners LLC
(HCP), a provider of managed health care, for approximately $4.4 billion.
-- We expect the HCP acquisition to be financed with about $3.66 billion
of new debt and $760 million of equity. DaVita and HCP expect to close the
transaction in the fourth quarter of 2012.
-- We are placing our 'BB' rating on DaVita's senior secured debt on
CreditWatch with negative implications because the size of this debt class may
increase substantially relative to our estimate of the enterprise's value in
the event of default.
-- We are affirming our 'B' rating on DaVita's senior unsecured debt.
-- The rating outlook is stable. Although the acquisition will raise
DaVita's lease-adjusted debt to about 4.5x pro forma EBITDA, we expect
adjusted debt leverage to return to the 3.5x to 4.0x range, where leverage is
today.
Rating Action
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-'
corporate credit rating on dialysis services provider DaVita, Inc. At the same
time, we placed our 'BB' credit rating on DaVita's senior secured debt on
CreditWatch with negative implications because the size of this debt class may
increase substantially relative to our estimate of the enterprise's value in
the event of default. We affirmed our 'B' credit rating on DaVita's senior
unsecured debt. Our recovery rating on the senior secured debt is '2',
indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery of principal,
and our recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt is '6', indicating our
expectation for negligible (0 to 10%) recovery of principal, both in the event
of payment default.
The affirmation of the CCR is based on a modest incremental increase in pro
forma leverage, which we calculate at about 4.5x, and good cash flows
generated by each entity, which will allow for some rapid deleveraging. We
view the acquisition as neutral to our view of DaVita's "fair" business risk
profile. While the addition of HCP does not impair DaVita, given HCP's
consistent operating track record, good profitability and cash flow, we note
that it operates in only three states, limiting diversity. Further, a
combination of these two business models is untested and we do not expect any
synergies.
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing of the senior secured debt rating
when DaVita's financing plans are finalized.
Rationale
The rating on DaVita reflects its "fair" business risk profile and
"aggressive" financial risk profile. Our view of DaVita's business
overwhelmingly reflects its substantial dependence on the treatment of a
single disease and its exposure to potential adverse changes in payor mix and
reimbursement. Its fair business risk profile also recognizes positive
attributes of the sector, such as steady demand from patients with end-stage
renal disease for essential dialysis treatments, favorable demographic trends,
and relatively low investment requirements.
HCP, which is about one-third the size of DaVita based on 2011 revenues, will
diversify DaVita's activities, but we believe there are significant risks in
the managed care industry and DaVita's ability to manage a new type of
business.
As of March 31, 2012, pro forma for the acquisition, DaVita's adjusted debt
was about 4.5x EBITDA; actual adjusted debt to EBITDA was 3.6x. The proposed
increase in leverage is consistent with our expectation that it could
temporarily exceed 4.0x for acquisitions and/or share repurchases. Our
adjustments include the capitalization of operating leases; we add stock
compensation expense to EBITDA; and we deduct net income attributable to
noncontrolling interests (NCIs) from EBITDA when measuring debt leverage.
Liquidity
DaVita's liquidity is "adequate", underpinned by its consistent and
substantial generation of discretionary cash flow (DCF) after distributions to
NCIs, but recognizing that about $3.7 billion of new borrowing will be
required to finance its acquisition of HCP. DaVita's internally generated
funds easily finance capital expenditures and modest working capital
requirements, and we expect HCP to continue generating DCF. We assume DaVita
will curtail share repurchases during the remainder of 2012.
Our view of DaVita's liquidity profile incorporates the following assumptions
and expectations:
-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x over
the next 12 months. We assume funds from operations in excess of $900 million,
about $315 million of capital spending, and a $150 million working capital
increase in 2012.
-- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with an unlikely
20% drop in EBITDA.
-- As of March 31, 2012, DaVita had $449 million of cash and $298 million
of funds available from a $350 million revolving credit facility, after
deducting $52 million committed for letters of credit.
-- As of March 31, 2012, there was substantial headroom under DaVita's
loan covenants. We expect the covenants to be amended to permit financing for
the HCP acquisition and to provide adequate headroom going forward.
Recovery analysis
For our complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on DaVita
Inc., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our outlook on DaVita is stable. We expect operating trends of the combined
companies will be sustained near current levels, allowing for some
deleveraging over the next four to six quarters. We believe the company will
continue to generate strong cash flow from its position as a market leader in
the dialysis service sector, and it is well-placed relative to others to
respond to the evolving reimbursement environment. We believe DaVita will
continue to aggressively execute substantial acquisitions and share
repurchases over time. If DaVita makes larger-than-expected debt-financed
acquisitions or stock repurchases, or takes other shareholder-friendly actions
such that leverage climbed above 5x, we could lower our ratings. Debt-financed
stock repurchases of about $1.0 billion, in addition to the HCP acquisition,
would boost adjusted leverage above 5.0x, based on 2011 pro forma EBITDA.
Although not likely, we could also lower our ratings if adverse trends,
possibly attributable to payor mix, reimbursements, regulatory-based
developments or unexpected problems at HCP weaken DaVita's business risk
profile and significantly erode its profitability. Over the medium term, if we
are convinced that DaVita will choose to direct cash to debt reduction,
leading to lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA averaging about 3.5x on a sustained
basis, we could raise our ratings on DaVita.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Evaluates U.S. Health Care Service
Companies That Invest In Joint Ventures, Oct. 20, 2011
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
DaVita Inc.
Ratings Affirmed
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured B
Recovery Rating 6
CreditWatch Action
DaVita Inc.
Senior Secured BB/Watch Neg BB
Recovery Rating 2 2