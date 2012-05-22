May 22 - Overview -- U.S.-based silicone and quartz producer Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (MPM) is issuing $250 million of senior secured notes (instead of the planned $450 million) and using net proceeds to repay senior secured term loans. -- We are raising our ratings on MPM's and its subsidiaries' senior secured credit facilities and removing them from CreditWatch. -- We are affirming all our other ratings on the company, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, and the 'B-' issue rating and '4' recovery rating on the new notes. -- Although the transaction lengthens debt maturities and eases covenant pressures, the negative outlook indicates that earnings and cash flow may not recover to the extent we anticipate during the next few quarters, causing credit metrics to remain very weak and liquidity to tighten. Rating Action On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its rating on MPM's and its subsidiaries' senior secured credit facilities to 'B+' from 'B'. We are revising the recovery rating on the senior secured credit facilities to '1' from '2'. The recovery rating of '1' reflects our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The improvement in recovery prospects is the result of less senior secured debt outstanding following the refinancing. In addition, we removed the issue-level ratings on the senior secured credit facilities from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with positive implications on May 16, 2012, pending placement of the new notes and confirmation that the company would use the proceeds to reduce borrowings under the senior secured term loans. At the same time, we affirmed our other ratings on the company, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, and the 'B-' issue rating and '4' recovery rating on the new notes. The outlook remains negative. Rationale The ratings on MPM reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial profile and what we deem to be a "fair" business risk profile. MPM's leverage has been very high ever since Apollo acquired the company from General Electric Co. in 2006. As of March 31, 2012, the ratio of total adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 13x. Total adjusted debt was nearly $4 billion. We adjust debt to include pay-in-kind (PIK) seller notes at MPM's direct parent company Momentive Performance Materials Holdings Inc. (unrated). This debt adjustment also includes tax-adjusted unfunded postretirement obligations, capitalized operating leases, and trade receivables sold. After improving in the first half of 2011, results have since weakened on less-favorable economic conditions, industry capacity additions that resulted in price competition in the silicones business, a slowdown in the semiconductor industry that affected the quartz business, and customers reducing inventory in late 2011. Although operating results improved modestly on a sequential basis in the first quarter of 2012, they remain very weak, and we expect market conditions in the first half of 2012 to continue to be very challenging. However, our assumption of moderate global economic growth for the full year should lead to higher demand and stronger financial results in the second half. Nevertheless, we factor in the likelihood that MPM's free operating cash flow will be significantly negative in 2012 after capital spending of $120 million to $130 million, pension funding that management expects to total $19 million, and modest costs to achieve synergies with Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. (MSC; B-/Stable/--). We do not currently expect working capital to be a major use of cash this year. However, this could change if raw material costs spike. We expect free operating cash flow to gradually strengthen and eventually be modestly positive, but we think there is limited potential to reduce leverage significantly with free cash. In addition, the PIK feature of the seller note at the parent holding company represents a significant offset to any potential future debt reduction at the operating company. The current refinancing eases covenant pressures and lengthens debt maturities. Nevertheless, if MPM performs worse than we expect and leverage fails to decline or continues to climb in the second half of this year, we believe the likelihood of a default or debt restructuring could increase. Moreover, MPM has considerably more debt than its primary competitors, which could erode its competitiveness over time if it impedes sufficient business reinvestment. MPM is a large producer of silicones (representing more than 90% of sales and about 75% of EBITDA in 2011), which are used in a wide variety of applications, and quartz, which is used primarily in semiconductors. Both its businesses are cyclical, but this cyclicality has historically been more pronounced in quartz than in silicones. Silicones are used in construction, transportation, personal care, electronics, and agriculture. They are generally used as an additive, providing or enhancing attributes such as resistance (to heat, ultraviolet light, or chemicals), lubrication, adhesion, or viscosity. Positive industry factors include significant consolidation and historically above-average growth rates, though there is vulnerability to volume and margin declines during periods of economic contraction or downturns in key end markets. We believe that capital intensity, technological know-how, and well-established customer relations provide meaningful entry barriers. MPM benefits from good diversification by end market and region, as well as an increasing contribution from specialty products. MPM is backward integrated to a high degree into the production of siloxane, a key intermediate raw material. Siloxane industry capacity increased significantly in 2011, with an MPM joint venture and another major competitor completing expansions in Asia. With the economic slowdown there and in Europe, this new capacity has resulted in price competition in silicones. MPM is also subject to fluctuations in market prices for its key raw materials, silicon metal and methanol, which have proven more difficult to pass on to customers amid soft recent market conditions. In its quartz business, MPM relies on a large supplier with whom it has historically had a long-term agreement. The parties have extended their current agreement to June 30, 2012, while they negotiate a new long-term agreement. We assume an agreement can be reached that assures MPM of supply at an affordable cost. We believe that the merger of MPM and MSC benefits credit quality only modestly. In October 2010, controlling shareholder Apollo Global Management L.P. (Apollo) placed the two companies under a single holding company. Although each company maintains a separate capital structure, we assess both in a manner that recognizes their shared parentage. As a result, our corporate credit rating on both companies is 'B-'. We are maintaining a stable outlook on MSC, but could revise it to negative or lower the ratings on both companies if MPM's financial profile declines further and we determine that these developments elevate credit risk at the combined company. Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our liquidity criteria. Following the current refinancing, in our base case scenario--a 20% year-over-year decline in full-year EBITDA in 2012--we expect MPM's sources of funds to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next year. Our assessment of liquidity is based on the following assumptions and observations: -- As of March 31, 2012, the company had $256 million of availability under its $300 million revolving credit facility, plus cash of $122 million. -- Despite weak EBITDA, and our expectations of only gradual earnings improvement and a likely further rise in net debt, we expect liquidity to remain sufficient to fund projected shortfalls in free operating cash flow. In addition, we expect MPM to remain in compliance with the 4.25x maximum senior secured net debt to EBITDA covenant in its credit facility. This current refinancing increases covenant compliance headroom by lowering senior secured bank debt with note proceeds. The company also has a provision for equity cures under its financial covenant, which could provide the equity sponsor an opportunity to support its investment in MPM if the company breaches this covenant. -- The company has been extending its debt maturity profile, demonstrating access to capital markets with the current transaction and another refinancing in the second quarter of 2012, and we expect it to continue to refinance maturing debt in a timely manner. Maturities in 2012 and 2013 are minimal. Maturities in 2014 increase somewhat and will require refinancing. We assume that lenders will fulfill their commitments to extend the revolving credit facility to December 2014 upon its December 2012 maturity. -- We do not assume any sizable acquisitions or any shareholder rewards. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on MPM to be published later on RatingsDirect. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our expectation that MPM's first-half 2012 results will be very weak. We believe that operating earnings and cash flow will gradually and modestly strengthen during this year--in line with our expectation of moderate global economic growth. However, in view of our base case expectation of a 20% full-year EBITDA decline in 2012, we assume that MPM's free operating cash flow will be negative. But even in this scenario we believe liquidity is likely to remain adequate, as long as performance continues to recover. However, we could lower the ratings during the next few quarters if industry conditions or the company's performance are worse than we expect or if MPM consumes more cash than we anticipate, placing the company in danger of violating financial covenants and making a debt restructuring or default more likely. This could occur if siloxane overcapacity results in fiercer price competition or significant loss of market share, if MPM has difficulty passing raw material cost increases on to its customers, or if global economic growth stalls. On the other hand, if earnings, cash flow, and liquidity begin to improve to the degree we expect, liquidity remains adequate, and MPM remains comfortably in compliance with covenants, we could revise the outlook to stable. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- Senior Secured Notes B- Recovery Rating 4 Senior Secured Second Lien CCC Recovery Rating 6 Senior Unsecured CCC Recovery Rating 6 Subordinated CCC Recovery Rating 6 Upgraded; Off CreditWatch To From Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Senior Secured Credit Facilities B+ B/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 1 2 Momentive Performance Materials GmbH Senior Secured Credit Facilities B+ B/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 1 2 Momentive Performance Materials USA Inc. Senior Secured Credit Facilities B+ B/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 1 2 