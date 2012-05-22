May 22 - Overview -- We are lowering our earnings expectations for GHC. -- We are lowering our long-term ratings on GHC to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and withdrawing our 'A-3' short-term rating. -- The stable outlook indicates that we expect GHC's competitive position to remain good. Rating Action On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on Group Health Cooperative (GHC) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. We also assigned a 'BB+' debt rating to GHC's planned $225 million debt issue and lowered the senior secured debt rating to 'BB+'. In addition, at management's request, we withdrew our 'A-3' short-term counterparty credit rating on GHC. The outlook is stable. Rationale The downgrade reflects the downward revision in our earnings expectations for GHC, combined with its weakened statutory capitalization as of year-end 2011. We consider GHC's operating performance to be marginal. Whereas we had expected the company to be able to generate annual returns on revenue (ROR) of around 1% at the time of our downgrade of GHC to 'BBB-' in November 2011, we now expect RORs of only around 0.5%. The downward revision reflects management's 2012 plan, combined with our skepticism that the plan's results will actually be achieved given GHC's track record from 2009 to 2011 when actual results fell short of budgeted results. Financial results weakened in each successive year from 2009 to 2011, and EBITDA was only marginally positive in 2011. Through the first four months of 2012, GHC generated an actual operating margin of 1.7%, compared with 3.8% generated during the comparable 2011 time period. GHC's statutory capitalization weakened considerably in 2011, decreasing 20% by year end. As calculated by our capital model, capitalization was redundant only at the 'BBB' level as of year-end 2011, down from being redundant at the 'AA' level as of year-end 2010. The decrease was caused primarily by an $82 million increase in the minimum pension liability due to a reduction in the discount rate used to value the liability; a $29 million increase in the unrealized capital losses on unaffiliated equity holdings; and a $14 million statutory net loss generated for the year. The lower level of anticipated earnings combined with the lower level of statutory capitalization makes the company's financial position more vulnerable to unexpected events, making it a below-investment-grade credit at this time. The ratings continue to reflect GHC's good competitive position. It is the largest HMO in Washington, is one of the three leading health care insurers in the state, and has one of the few five-star ranked Medicare Advantage programs in the country. Although GHC maintains about a 23% share of the state's insured population (up from 19% in 2007), we believe management will be challenged to maintain its market share gains while attempting to restore higher profitability to the company. GHC plans to issue $225 million of taxable fixed-rate bonds. It will use the proceeds for capital projects, to refinance the Series 2001 bonds, and for pension plan funding. Including this issue, we expect debt leverage (including leases and unfunded pension/postretirement obligations) to be 45%-50% in 2012, and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage to be 2.5x-2.9x--ranges that support the 'BB+' rating. GHC has redeemed all of its outstanding commercial paper. Outlook The stable outlook indicates that we do not expect to change the rating during the next 12 months. We expect GHC's competitive position to remain good, enabling the company to stabilize its operating performance and maintain good capitalization. We expect the company to generate RORs of around 0.5%, EBITDA fixed-charge coverage of at least 2.5x, and for capital to remain redundant at the 'BBB' level. If GHC does not meet these expectations, there will be downward pressure on the ratings. If the company can produce sustainable earnings that result in RORs greater than 1% and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage in excess of 3x, there could be upward pressure on the ratings. Related Criteria And Research -- Group Health Cooperative Downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' on Weak Operating Performance; Outlook Negative, Nov. 18, 2011 -- Analysis of Nonlife Insurance Operating Performance, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Downgraded; Not Rated Action To From Group Health Cooperative Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BB+/Stable/-- BBB-/Negative/-- Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BB+/Stable/-- BBB-/Negative/A-3 Commercial Paper NR A-3 Downgraded Group Health Options Inc. Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BB+/Stable/-- BBB-/Negative/-- Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BB+/Stable/-- BBB-/Negative/-- New Rating Group Health Cooperative Senior Secured Debt Taxable Bonds Series 2012 due 2017 BB+ Taxable Bonds Series 2012 due 2022 BB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.