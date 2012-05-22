May 22 - Overview -- First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has a history of volatile loan losses, which reached higher levels than anticipated in 2011. -- We have therefore revised down our view of its risk position to "moderate" from "adequate". -- We are lowering our long-term counterparty credit rating on FCMB to 'B' from 'B+' and affirming the 'B' short-term rating. At the same time, we are removing the long-term rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on June 3, 2011. We are also lowering our long-term Nigeria national-scale rating to 'ngBBB+' from 'ngA-', and removing it from CreditWatch negative. -- The stable outlook reflects stable economic growth boosted by high oil prices and low currency fluctuations. We expect some improvement in market position, but market share is likely to be lower than the top tier Nigerian banks. Rating Action On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on First City Monument Bank (FCMB) to 'B' from 'B+' and affirmed its 'B' short-term counterparty credit rating. The long-term counterparty credit rating was removed from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on June 3, 2011. At the same time, we lowered the long-term Nigeria national-scale rating to 'ngBBB+' from 'ngA-', and removed it from CreditWatch negative. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings were lowered when we revised down our view of FCMB's risk position to "moderate" from "adequate," as our criteria define these terms. This change reflects the bank's volatile history of loan losses, which reached very high levels in 2011, alongside our continuing concerns that asset quality remains vulnerable to high loan concentrations and foreign currency lending. In 2011, FCMB recorded a loss of Nigerian naira (NGN) 9 billion. This followed credit loss provisions of NGN32.5 billion, which reflected an underwriting loss and the valuation impact of the sale of problematic and large loans to the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON). These credit losses accounted for 9.56% of average customer loans in 2011, which indicates to us that cost of risk had deteriorated significantly compared with the previous two years. Over the past four years, FCMB has had a volatile credit loss experience. In the 2008 financial year, the bank recorded a cost of risk of 8.93% while 2009 and 2010 credit losses were low. In our view, the variation in FCMB's cost of risk reflects not only the economic cycles, interest rate spikes, and loan concentrations, but also weaknesses in the monitoring and recording of problem loans. The bank's four-year average cost of risk stands at 4.95%, which compares poorly with the average for rated Nigerian banks of around 3.5%. FCMB's moderate risk position also highlights the potential for lumpy loan losses from large lending concentrations. On Dec. 31, 2011, its top 20 on- and off-balance-sheet credit commitments accounted for 42% of all such commitments and 1.6x total adjusted capital. Foreign-currency lending is considered to be an additional credit risk that is not captured by our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) calculations. On Dec. 31, 2011, foreign-currency lending accounted for 25% of balance sheet lending and 66% of off-balance-sheet credit exposures. Positively, the risk of foreign currency lending is mitigated by collateral coverage and the fact that the majority of loans are originated to U.S. dollar receivable exporters. The ratings on the bank also reflect our view of a "moderate" business position. This opinion balances the improvement in market position, the branch network, and diversification within Nigeria due the merger with Finbank with a moderate market share of around 5% on March 31, 2012, and its history of earnings volatility. We assess the capital and earnings score to be "adequate," reflecting our opinion that FCMB's merger with Finbank and lower excessive organic growth than in the past will bring the Standard & Poor's RAC ratio to just above 7% in the next 18 months. Our opinion of funding is "adequate" and liquidity "average." This reflects Nigeria's structurally short-term deposit-based funding profile, which is balanced against a highly liquid asset base consisting of Nigerian government debt and Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) bonds. The issuer credit ratings on FCMB reflect the bank's stand-alone credit profile. No credit for external support is incorporated for any bank in Nigeria despite strong intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria in the last two years due to concerns regarding long-term political stability. Due to only a moderate 5% market share, we consider the bank to be of "low" systemic importance. Outlook The stable outlook on the bank reflects our expectations that the next two years will see stable economic growth and a stable currency. We forecast that GDP growth will be around 6% in 2012/2013. Oil prices will likely provide ample government revenues, enabling the government to continue to spend on infrastructure and boost growth in the private sector. The merger with Finbank is expected to improve FCMB's business position through local market diversification and a larger branch network and deposit franchise. However, in order to improve our opinion of FCMB's business position we would require the bank to continue to improve market share and competitiveness, thereby creating a sustainable track record of revenue stability. We expect the risk position to show signs of improvement in the next two years due to better risk management and a stable economic climate. For the risk position to move to adequate we would require loan-loss experience to compare adequately to the top tier banks in Nigeria over a three-year period, we would also need to be comfortable regarding improved diversification of the loan portfolio and that loan concentrations are more comparable with its peers. We expect our view of capitalization to remain at "adequate" within the next 12-18 months. However, we could lower the ratings if the RAC ratio fell below 5% within next 18 months due to much-higher-than-expected loan growth or if excessive losses were to materialize. A significant reduction in liquidity or an increase in funding concentrations could also put the ratings on the bank under pressure. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating B SACP b Anchor bb- Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Oct. 24, 2011 Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed To From First City Monument Bank Counterparty Credit Rating B/Stable/B B+/Watch Neg/B Certificate Of Deposit B/B B+/Watch Neg/B Nigeria global scale rating ngBBB+ ngA-/Watch Neg/ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 