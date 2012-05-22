May 22 - Overview -- Our view of Nigeria-based Access Bank PLC's business position has improved to "adequate" from "moderate," reflecting improved market position and business stability after the completion of the merger of Intercontinental Bank (not rated). -- At the same time, the bank's high foreign currency loan exposure has increased its asset quality vulnerability; we have therefore revised down our view of its risk position to "moderate" from "adequate." -- We are affirming the 'B+/B' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Access and revising the outlook to stable. At the same time, we are raising the long-term Nigeria national scale rating to 'ngA' from 'ngA-'. -- The stable outlook on the bank reflects our expectations that the next two years will see stable economic growth and a stable currency. We expect Access to consolidate its market position, with no additional risk increases, and to maintain a moderate capital position. Rating Action On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed Access Bank PLC's 'B+/B' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings. At the same time, we raised the long-term Nigeria national-scale rating to 'ngA' from 'ngA-'. The outlook has been revised to stable, from negative. Rationale The rating actions reflect the improvement in our view of Access' business position to "adequate" from "moderate." The bank has improved its market position and business stability after it completed its merger with Intercontinental Bank (ICB; not rated). At the same time, its foreign-currency loan exposure increased, weakening its risk position to "moderate" from "adequate." The bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) remains at 'b'. Access Bank is now one of the top five banks operating in the Nigerian banking sector; it had total assets of Nigerian naira (NGN) 1.634 trillion ($10 billion) on Dec. 31, 2011. Access owes its recent entry into the top five to its October 2011 merger with ICB, a bank which had failed and been bailed-out by the government. The merger boosted Access' total asset market share to 9.5% on Dec. 31, 2011, from approximately 6.5% a year before. Its deposit market share improved to 8.5% on Dec. 31, 2011, from 5.7% on Dec. 31, 2010. Access remains focused on offering banking services to large corporates and multinationals in Nigeria and has started to market its services to the suppliers and distributors of those entities as well. The acquisition of ICB has provided Access with a significantly larger retail and commercial deposit franchise. In the short term, we expect ICB's deposit franchise to reduce Access Bank's cost of funds, which we anticipate will position the bank well to become more competitive for top-tier corporate business. Standard & Poor's has revised its view of Access' risk position to "moderate" from "adequate" because we consider that the bank's high amount of foreign-currency lending exposes it to risks that are understated in our estimated risk-adjusted capital calculation. U.S. dollar loans accounted for 26% of total on-balance-sheet loans and loans denominated in other currencies accounted for a further 6% at Dec. 31, 2011. At the same date, the off-balance-sheet position, which is dominated by letters of credit and performance bonds/financial guarantees, was 53% denominated in U.S. dollars and 49% of total on and off balance sheet credit exposures were denominated in foreign currencies. Standard & Poor's understands that the risk of off-balance-sheet foreign exchange credit exposures is mitigated by forwards held with the Central Bank of Nigeria. We will continue to analyze the performance of foreign currency loans, especially during times of currency fluctuations, to ascertain the true underlying risk of this lending in Nigeria. Our current view of the bank's risk position remains moderate because Access' loan-loss experience compares relatively well to the Nigerian banking sector average over the past few years, despite volatile asset quality. The bank's four-year average cost of risk, defined as loan-loss provision to average customer loans over a four-year period, stands at 2.71%, which compares well with an average for the top 10 Nigerian banks of 6.25%. Outlook The stable outlook on the bank reflects our expectations that the next two years will see stable economic growth and a stable currency. We forecast that GDP growth will be around 6% in 2012/2013. Oil prices will likely provide ample government revenues, enabling the government to continue to spend on infrastructure and boost growth in the private sector. Access is expected to use its improved market position, lower cost of funds, and larger branch network to consolidate its position in the top tier of the Nigerian banking sector. We expect the oil price and domestic currency to remain relatively stable, therefore we do not anticipate that Access' risk position will worsen materially in the medium term. However, as the loan book is, in our opinion, exposed to currency fluctuations and the oil and gas sector, we do view the bank, along with most of its peers, as exposed to external shocks. If, in our view, the likelihood of an external shock has increased, we could take negative rating action. We could also take negative rating action if we view the risks from foreign currency lending, loan concentrations, or rapid growth as increasing. We expect that Access will maintain a RAC ratio above 5% for the next 12-18 months, given moderate forecasted growth, stable cost of risk, and an improvement in capital generation. However, we could lower the rating if Access' risk-adjusted capital ratio were to reduce below 5% within this timeline as a result of quicker-than-expected loan growth or lower-than-expected internal capital generation. The issuer credit rating on the bank is currently capped by that on the Federal Republic of Nigeria (B+/Positive/B). Should the sovereign rating be raised and capitalization and our view of the bank's risk position improve, we could raise the rating on the bank. Our view of the bank's risk position would improve if we saw evidence of a better track record of risk coverage of foreign-currency lending, moderate loan growth, and stable loan-loss experience. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating B+ SACP b+ Anchor bb- Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Oct. 24, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Access Bank PLC Counterparty Credit Rating B+/Stable/B B+/Negative/B Certificate Of Deposit B+/B B+/B Access Bank PLC Nigeria national scale rating ngA/--/-- ngA-/--/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 