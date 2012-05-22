May 22 - Overview
-- Our view of Nigeria-based Access Bank PLC's business
position has improved to "adequate" from "moderate," reflecting improved market
position and business stability after the completion of the merger of
Intercontinental Bank (not rated).
-- At the same time, the bank's high foreign currency loan exposure has
increased its asset quality vulnerability; we have therefore revised down our
view of its risk position to "moderate" from "adequate."
-- We are affirming the 'B+/B' long- and short-term counterparty credit
ratings on Access and revising the outlook to stable. At the same time, we are
raising the long-term Nigeria national scale rating to 'ngA' from 'ngA-'.
-- The stable outlook on the bank reflects our expectations that the next
two years will see stable economic growth and a stable currency. We expect
Access to consolidate its market position, with no additional risk increases,
and to maintain a moderate capital position.
Rating Action
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed Access Bank PLC's
'B+/B' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings. At the same time, we
raised the long-term Nigeria national-scale rating to 'ngA' from 'ngA-'. The
outlook has been revised to stable, from negative.
Rationale
The rating actions reflect the improvement in our view of Access' business
position to "adequate" from "moderate." The bank has improved its market
position and business stability after it completed its merger with
Intercontinental Bank (ICB; not rated). At the same time, its foreign-currency
loan exposure increased, weakening its risk position to "moderate" from
"adequate." The bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) remains at 'b'.
Access Bank is now one of the top five banks operating in the Nigerian banking
sector; it had total assets of Nigerian naira (NGN) 1.634 trillion ($10
billion) on Dec. 31, 2011. Access owes its recent entry into the top five to
its October 2011 merger with ICB, a bank which had failed and been bailed-out
by the government. The merger boosted Access' total asset market share to 9.5%
on Dec. 31, 2011, from approximately 6.5% a year before. Its deposit market
share improved to 8.5% on Dec. 31, 2011, from 5.7% on Dec. 31, 2010.
Access remains focused on offering banking services to large corporates and
multinationals in Nigeria and has started to market its services to the
suppliers and distributors of those entities as well. The acquisition of ICB
has provided Access with a significantly larger retail and commercial deposit
franchise. In the short term, we expect ICB's deposit franchise to reduce
Access Bank's cost of funds, which we anticipate will position the bank well
to become more competitive for top-tier corporate business.
Standard & Poor's has revised its view of Access' risk position to "moderate"
from "adequate" because we consider that the bank's high amount of
foreign-currency lending exposes it to risks that are understated in our
estimated risk-adjusted capital calculation. U.S. dollar loans accounted for
26% of total on-balance-sheet loans and loans denominated in other currencies
accounted for a further 6% at Dec. 31, 2011. At the same date, the
off-balance-sheet position, which is dominated by letters of credit and
performance bonds/financial guarantees, was 53% denominated in U.S. dollars
and 49% of total on and off balance sheet credit exposures were denominated in
foreign currencies. Standard & Poor's understands that the risk of
off-balance-sheet foreign exchange credit exposures is mitigated by forwards
held with the Central Bank of Nigeria.
We will continue to analyze the performance of foreign currency loans,
especially during times of currency fluctuations, to ascertain the true
underlying risk of this lending in Nigeria. Our current view of the bank's
risk position remains moderate because Access' loan-loss experience compares
relatively well to the Nigerian banking sector average over the past few
years, despite volatile asset quality. The bank's four-year average cost of
risk, defined as loan-loss provision to average customer loans over a
four-year period, stands at 2.71%, which compares well with an average for the
top 10 Nigerian banks of 6.25%.
Outlook
The stable outlook on the bank reflects our expectations that the next two
years will see stable economic growth and a stable currency.
We forecast that GDP growth will be around 6% in 2012/2013. Oil prices will
likely provide ample government revenues, enabling the government to continue
to spend on infrastructure and boost growth in the private sector.
Access is expected to use its improved market position, lower cost of funds,
and larger branch network to consolidate its position in the top tier of the
Nigerian banking sector. We expect the oil price and domestic currency to
remain relatively stable, therefore we do not anticipate that Access' risk
position will worsen materially in the medium term. However, as the loan book
is, in our opinion, exposed to currency fluctuations and the oil and gas
sector, we do view the bank, along with most of its peers, as exposed to
external shocks. If, in our view, the likelihood of an external shock has
increased, we could take negative rating action.
We could also take negative rating action if we view the risks from foreign
currency lending, loan concentrations, or rapid growth as increasing.
We expect that Access will maintain a RAC ratio above 5% for the next 12-18
months, given moderate forecasted growth, stable cost of risk, and an
improvement in capital generation. However, we could lower the rating if
Access' risk-adjusted capital ratio were to reduce below 5% within this
timeline as a result of quicker-than-expected loan growth or
lower-than-expected internal capital generation.
The issuer credit rating on the bank is currently capped by that on the
Federal Republic of Nigeria (B+/Positive/B). Should the sovereign rating be
raised and capitalization and our view of the bank's risk position improve, we
could raise the rating on the bank. Our view of the bank's risk position would
improve if we saw evidence of a better track record of risk coverage of
foreign-currency lending, moderate loan growth, and stable loan-loss
experience.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating B+
SACP b+
Anchor bb-
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal.
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Oct. 24, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Access Bank PLC
Counterparty Credit Rating B+/Stable/B B+/Negative/B
Certificate Of Deposit B+/B B+/B
Access Bank PLC
Nigeria national scale rating ngA/--/-- ngA-/--/--
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.