May 22 - Overview
-- U.S. gaming operator closed on a $300 million senior
secured credit facility, the proceeds of which it will use for the development
and construction of SLS Hotel & Casino.
-- We are assigning the credit facility our 'B-' issue level rating, with
a recovery rating of '3'.
-- We are also assigning our 'B-' corporate credit rating to
Stockbridge/SBE Investment Co.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects our belief that the company will
be challenged to ramp up cash flow generation at the property to a level
sufficient to service the proposed capital structure.
Rating Action
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-'
issue-level rating to Stockbridge/SBE Holdings LLC's (the same as our
corporate credit rating on parent Las Vegas-based Stockbridge/SBE Investment
Co. LLC ) $300 million first-lien term loan due 2017. We also assigned
this debt a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful
(50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.
Additionally, we assigned our 'B-' corporate credit rating to SLS and withdrew
our preliminary corporate credit rating on Stockbridge/SBE Holdings LLC. The
rating outlook on SLS is negative.
The company plans to use proceeds from the credit facility, in conjunction
with $115 million in junior-priority financing to be raised within the next
six months and approximately $54 million in sponsor equity, to:
-- Fund the development, construction, and preopening costs for SLS Las
Vegas;
-- Establish an interest reserve to fund debt service during the
construction period and the first six months following the opening;
-- Repay approximately $35 million of existing debt; and
-- Fund transaction fees and expenses.
Rationale
Our 'B-' corporate credit rating on SLS reflects our assessment of the
company's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and our assessment of its
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria.
Our business risk profile assessment reflects the property's disadvantaged
northern Las Vegas Strip location, a highly competitive market with many
well-established operators, and the company's reliance on a single property
for cash flow generation. We have also incorporated the vulnerability of new
gaming projects to uncertain demand and difficulties managing initial costs,
which can lead to poor profitability during the first several months of
operations. The project is a redevelopment of the former Sahara Hotel & Casino
and faces the associated construction and execution risks that come with a
renovation project, which are lower than those of a new build, in our view.
Our expectation for a muted supply of new properties coming onto the Las Vegas
Strip over the next several years should somewhat offset these business risks
somewhat. In addition, we believe that continued positive visitation trends
will allow the market to absorb SLS' additional capacity. Furthermore, the
rating incorporates our expectation that management will successfully leverage
the existing platform of hotels, food and beverage (F&B) outlets, and
nightlife venues of sbe Entertainment Group (sbe), the manager of SLS Las
Vegas, to drive customer traffic.
Our assessment of SLS' financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects the
challenges that a new hotel and casino property often faces to ramp up cash
flow generation quickly enough to a level sufficient to satisfy fixed charges,
as well as our expectations for relatively weak credit measures. Based on our
performance expectations, we are forecasting that SLS will be cash-flow
neutral in 2015, its first full year of operations, and have EBITDA coverage
of total interest in the low-1x area.
The $300 million of term loan proceeds will be placed in escrow for six
months, along with sponsor equity sufficient to fund interest that accrues
over the six-month period. The release of the term loan proceeds is contingent
on SLS raising $115 million in junior-priority debt with a blended cash
interest rate not in excess of 6% within six months of the term loan closing.
The escrow period can be extended by the borrower for an additional three
months if interest is pre-funded. If SLS can't raise the additional financing,
the term loan proceeds will be returned to lenders. As a result, construction
and development of the project will not begin until the junior-priority
financing is raised and proceeds from the term loan are released from escrow.
SLS intends to finance the junior-priority funds from the U.S. Immigrant
Investor Program, also known as the EB-5 program. This program allows foreign
citizens to potentially obtain green cards and permanent residence status upon
satisfaction of certain requirements stemming from their investments in new
commercial enterprises, which create jobs for U.S. citizens and legal
residents. SLS will establish SLS Lenders LLC for the purpose of pooling EB-5
investor capital for investment in SLS. Based on the proposed terms of the
EB-5 offering, the total interest rate is expected to be around 5% of
non-compounding accrued interest, which, in our view, provides a significant
savings in interest expense relative to market-based rates. It also improves
the potential that SLS will generate cash flow sufficient to meet fixed
charges. The proposed term of the EB-5 financing is five years, and the
borrower would have the option to extend the maturity for up to an additional
two years.
If SLS can't raise most, if not all, of the $115 million in junior-priority
capital via EB-5 financing and uses an alternative source of junior-priority
funding, we believe that these alternative investors would likely require an
additional form of compensation, in addition to 6% cash interest, such as
pay-in-kind (PIK) interest, based on the risk of the project and current
market conditions. If the company needs to raise any meaningful amount of
junior-priority debt at current market interest rates, we believe that, based
on our performance expectations, the capital structure would be unsustainable,
and we would downgrade the company to the 'CCC' category.
We expect SLS Las Vegas to open in the second quarter of 2014. The facility
will feature the following at opening:
-- Three hotel towers with a total of 1,622 rooms;
-- A 66,154-sq.-ft. casino with 860 slots, 112 tables, and a
2,840-sq.-ft. sports book area;
-- 32,700 sq. Ft. of convention space;
-- An 8,000-sq.-ft. spa and fitness center;
-- 12 restaurants with a total of 43,000 sq. ft. and 1,671 seats;
-- 8,000 sq. Ft. of bars and lounges;
-- Four nightlife venues with 71,650 sq. Ft. and capacity for 5,000
customers;
-- 7,500 sq. Ft. of retail space;
-- A 39,150-sq.-ft. pool area with cabanas, a show stage, and cocktail
and snack bar; and
-- 2,564 parking spaces.
SLS has entered into a guaranteed maximum price contract (GMP) with its
contractors covering the majority of hard construction costs. The GMP, along
with approximately $13 million in contingencies, partially mitigates the risk
of construction delays and cost overruns. Because the project is a
redevelopment of the existing Sahara property, it carries a smaller risk of
cost overruns versus a ground-up development project. The contingencies
represent approximately 8% of contracted hard costs, which is likely an
appropriate level given the risk associated with a redevelopment project.
Gaming revenue on the Las Vegas Strip grew 5.1% in 2011 and 5.2% during the
first quarter of 2012. We believe that the Strip should continue to realize at
least modest mid-single-digit percentage growth in gaming revenue over the
next few years as the economy continues to gradually improve. However, the
lodging side of the business was the key catalyst for the market last year, as
many of the larger operators reported revenue per available room (RevPAR)
growth in excess of 10%. We expect visitation trends to remain positive,
which, combined with ongoing improvement in group booking levels and very
limited additional room supply scheduled to come online over the foreseeable
future, should support continued strong occupancy and improving room rates.
Consequently, SLS Las Vegas stands to benefit from what we believe will be a
positive operating environment in Las Vegas on the property's opening in the
second quarter of 2014.
Performance expectations
We expect occupancy and average daily rate (ADR) to gradually increase during
the initial opening phase, which is typical of a new project. Our forecast
incorporates an expectation of mid-$130s ADR and occupancy in the mid-80% area
in 2015. We expect occupancy will gradually reach the low-90% area, comparable
with other Strip operators, and that ADR will reach the mid-$140s by 2017. The
forecast translates to RevPAR of approximately $114 in 2015, which we've
assumed to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4% to
5% through 2018, with hotel margins ramping up to and stabilizing in the
low-70% area. Although we believe SLS will likely benefit from significant
weekend traffic due to its nightlife offerings, with a disadvantaged north
Strip location and limited convention capacity, we are skeptical that SLS will
be able to attract business and leisure travelers during midweek dates without
meaningfully reducing room rates.
We derived F&B assumptions as a function of hotel room revenue, with an
assumption that F&B will be 160% of hotel room revenues in 2015. Under our
performance assumptions, we believe that F&B will grow to 170% of hotel room
revenue by 2018 and that F&B margins will stabilize in the low-30% area.
Although F&B as a percentage of total revenue is on the high end as compared
with some other Strip operators, the manager of the property, sbe, has
significant expertise and proven success in Southern California with various
nightlife venues and restaurants, and we believe they will be able to leverage
their existing platform with at least moderate success to the Las Vegas Strip.
We expect gaming revenue to be in the $80 million to $85 million range in
2015, with a CAGR of approximately 3% through 2018. We project gaming margins
to eventually stabilize in the mid-40% area, which we believe reflects the
gaming floor mix of slots versus tables and the target customer. In our view,
the property may be challenged to generate gaming profitability comparable
with some of the larger Strip operators, which have an established gaming
customer base.
Our analysis includes a management fee of 2% of net total revenues paid to sbe
and subordinated to debt service. Based on these assumptions, we are
forecasting that the company will generate EBITDA in the mid-$40 million area
in 2015, with a CAGR of approximately 9% through 2018, at which point we
believe growth at the property will likely stabilize to market levels. Under
our performance expectations, and assuming the successful raise of at least
$115 million of EB-5 program debt, EBITDA coverage of total interest would be
in the low-1x area at the end of 2015, rising to the mid-1x area by 2018. Due
to the PIK component assumed in the $115 million of EB-5 financing, we expect
EBITDA coverage of cash interest in the mid-1x area at the end of 2015, rising
to around 2x by the end of 2018. We expect total debt to EBITDA of around 9x
at the end of 2015, improving to 7x at the end of 2018.
Liquidity
Based on the proposed capital structure and incorporating our performance
expectations, we assess SLS' liquidity profile as "adequate." Our assessment
includes the following expectations:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18
months to cover uses by around 1.2x.
-- Assuming full access to a planned revolver, we believe that net
sources would be positive following the property's ramp-up period, even if
EBITDA were 15% lower than our current expectations.
The company's sources of liquidity will include funds from the proposed
financing (including $115 million of EB-5 program debt), which will be
deposited into construction and interest reserve accounts. Uses will include
renovation capital expenditure, pre-opening expenses, interest expenses, the
repayment of existing debt, and transaction fees and expenses. The proposed
capital structure includes a prefunded interest reserve of $78 million, which
will support interest payments on the first-lien credit facility throughout
the construction period--and for approximately six months following the
scheduled opening of the property.
The credit facility also includes a carve-out for a $25 million revolving
credit facility, which would represent an additional source of liquidity that
we expect will be raised closer to the opening of the property. In addition,
if the proposed EB-5 financing or other qualified junior-priority financing
exceeds $115 million in proceeds at the time of closing, SLS has the option to
prepay up to $50 million of the $300 million first-lien term loan at 103% of
the principal amount. The credit facility includes financial maintenance
covenants, including a maximum first-lien leverage covenant and a minimum
first-lien interest coverage covenant. Based on our performance expectations,
we believe SLS will be challenged to meet the first-lien leverage covenant in
2015.
Recovery analysis
See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Stockbridge/SBE, to be published on
RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.
Outlook
The negative rating outlook reflects our belief that the company will be
challenged to ramp up cash flow generation at the property to a level
sufficient to service the proposed capital structure. While the rating
incorporates a scenario in which the property ramps up to the point that
EBITDA generation in 2015 meets total fixed charges under the proposed capital
structure, this scenario relies not just on strong execution by the management
team, but continued modest growth in gaming revenues and RevPAR on the Las
Vegas Strip. Given SLS' disadvantaged northern Strip location, a highly
competitive market with many well-established competitors, and the
vulnerability of new gaming projects to uncertain demand and difficulties
managing initial costs, the negative outlook reflects the risks in achieving a
sufficient ramp up in EBITDA to meet fixed charges.
We would downgrade the company to the 'CCC' category if it needs to raise any
meaningful amount of junior debt at current market interest rates, as we
believe that, based on our performance expectations, the capital structure
would be unsustainable. Additional downward rating pressure could result if
the property opens up materially worse than our expectations, or if
construction delays and cost overruns signal a potential liquidity shortfall.
A revision of the rating outlook to stable would require a strong opening in
2014 and demonstration of an ability to generate EBITDA sufficient to achieve
EBITDA coverage of total interest in excess of 1x.
Ratings List
New Ratings
Stockbridge /SBE Investment Company, LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/--
Stockbridge/SBE Holdings LLC
Senior Secured
$300 mil first-lien term ln due 2017 B-
Recovery Rating 3
Ratings Withdrawn
To From
Stockbridge/SBE Holdings LLC
Corporate Credit Rating NR B-(prelim)/Negative/--
