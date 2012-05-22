Overview -- U.S. medical equipment company Rotech Healthcare Inc.'s first-quarter 2012 earnings were below our expectations, with more than 200 basis point sequential decline in EBITDA margins. -- Negative cash flows in the quarter were below our expectation, straining liquidity. -- We are revising our outlook to negative from stable, reflecting less confidence that 2012 margins will return to 22% and that negative cash flows will reverse. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating and all related issue-level ratings. Rating Action On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Orlando, Fla.-based Rotech Healthcare Inc. to negative from stable, and affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating and related issue-level ratings on the company. The outlook revision results from higher than expected declines in EBITDA and cash flow in the first quarter of 2012. We expected no sequential improvement from the fourth quarter of 2011, but Rotech's earnings and cash flow in the first quarter continued to deteriorate. Our confidence in a margin and cash flow improvement by mid-2012 has waned. Rationale The ratings reflect Rotech's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, including its negative cash flow and overall sensitivity of credit metrics to the uncertain reimbursement environment. Rotech's "weak" business risk profile primarily reflects its narrow operating focus and exposure to continued Medicare reimbursement reductions for its products and services, particularly for its nebulizer medication. We still believe Rotech will benefit from increased patient volume, but continued declines in nebulizer medication and negative adjustments to revenue could offset any organic growth, jeopardizing our base-case revenue expectation. Without revenue growth, Rotech's high cost base and higher capital expenditures could result in continued negative cash flows, eroding already slim cash balances and reducing headroom under it performance-based covenant for the revolving credit facility. Our original expectations incorporated our belief that Rotech could produce low-single-digit revenue growth in 2012 and year-end 2011 margins would improve by mid-2012. Our growth expectation reflected added patient volume from Round 1 competitive bidding areas (CBAs), 2011 and 2012 asset acquisition gains, and a decline in negative adjustments to revenue. We expected growth to be somewhat tempered by a cut in Medicare reimbursement for the generic drug budesonide. However, volume growth in the first quarter of 2012 was lower than expected and Medicare cuts for its nebulizer drug and negative adjustments to revenue were higher than anticipated. The decline in revenues combined with high bad debt expense resulted in lower margins than expected, which contributed to ongoing negative cash flows. Revenue declined 3% compared to the prior year and margins were 19%, lower than our expectation for the year at 22%. Our original expectations assume the company would be able to generate cash in 2012 which incorporates a gradual improvement in days sales outstanding (DSO) ranging at or below 55 days, from close to 59 days by year-end. This assumes Rotech will be able to address its accounts receivable order and billing issues. There was no improvement in DSO during the quarter. Rotech's credit metrics historically have been better than metrics associated with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, however a significant decline in EBITDA over the past two quarters, have caused credit metrics to deteriorate with debt to EBITDA well above 5x the first quarter of 2012. The financial risk profile also factors in its existing negative free operating cash flow and the company's overall sensitivity of its credit metrics to the uncertain reimbursement environment. Rotech's vulnerable business risk profile reflects its concentration in the highly fragmented home respiratory care services (87% of revenues) and durable medical equipment market (13% of revenues) which is experiencing pricing pressures. The company's dependence on Medicare, Medicaid, and other government payors for about three-fifths of revenues exposes them to the uncertainty of reimbursement. This risk further extends to commercial payors as they seek to control costs and may follow Medicare's lead in cutting prices for respiratory care and durable medical equipment. In addition to reimbursement risk, Rotech's future growth is dependent upon Medicare Competitive Bidding, which is likely to lower contract rates but add volume. These risks are somewhat offset by Rotech's position as the No. 3 provider in its niche industry segment. Although Rotech serves patients in 48 states through 425 centers, it is primarily in non-urban areas, which are less competitive. Liquidity We view Rotech's liquidity as less than adequate, with sources of cash exceeding mandatory uses over the next two years. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile based on our criteria are as follows: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses by 1x or more. This partly relies on Rotech's $20 million, cash reserves, its $10 million revolver and ability to manage working-capital requirements. Uses of liquidity in 2012 consists only of capital spending needs (10% to 15% of revenues), as we expect working capital to be a source of funds this year. -- We expect, in the event of a 10% decline in EBITDA from our base-case expectations, liquidity sources will exceed uses. -- We believe Rotech will have limited ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events. -- Rotech had some cushion on its debt covenants that is only applicable to incremental borrowings on its revolver; the company has full availability on its $10 million 364-day revolving credit facility. However, if EBITDA remains under pressure, headroom could be reduced. -- There are no near-term maturities until 2015. This excludes the expiration of its unused revolver in 2013. Recovery analysis The issue rating on the $230 million senior first-lien notes is 'BB-'; the recovery rating is '1', indicating a very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of payment default. The issue rating on the company's $290 million second-lien senior secured notes due 2018 is 'B' with a recovery rating of '4'. We expect average (30% to 50%) recovery for the second-lien notes in the event of payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Rotech Healthcare Inc., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.) Outlook Our negative outlook on Rotech Healthcare Inc. reflects less confidence that 2012 margins will return to 22% and that negative cash flows will reverse. A rating downgrade is likely if the company is unable to improve upon its EBITDA margins and cash flows over the next couple of quarters. Such a scenario would likely deplete cash to minimal levels and could erode covenant cushions on the company's revolving credit. We could revise the outlook to stable if the company is able to recover margins and return to a positive discretionary cash flow. Ratings List Rotech Healthcare Inc. Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Rotech Healthcare Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Rotech Healthcare Inc. Senior Secured $290 mil 10.50% notes due 2018 B Recovery Rating 4 $230 mil 10.75% notes due 2015 BB- Recovery Rating 1