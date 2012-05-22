Overview
-- U.S. medical equipment company Rotech Healthcare Inc.'s first-quarter
2012 earnings were below our expectations, with more than 200 basis point
sequential decline in EBITDA margins.
-- Negative cash flows in the quarter were below our expectation,
straining liquidity.
-- We are revising our outlook to negative from stable, reflecting less
confidence that 2012 margins will return to 22% and that negative cash flows
will reverse.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating and all related
issue-level ratings.
Rating Action
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook
on Orlando, Fla.-based Rotech Healthcare Inc. to negative from stable, and
affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating and related issue-level ratings on
the company. The outlook revision results from higher than expected declines
in EBITDA and cash flow in the first quarter of 2012. We expected no
sequential improvement from the fourth quarter of 2011, but Rotech's earnings
and cash flow in the first quarter continued to deteriorate. Our confidence in
a margin and cash flow improvement by mid-2012 has waned.
Rationale
The ratings reflect Rotech's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile,
including its negative cash flow and overall sensitivity of credit metrics to
the uncertain reimbursement environment. Rotech's "weak" business risk profile
primarily reflects its narrow operating focus and exposure to continued
Medicare reimbursement reductions for its products and services, particularly
for its nebulizer medication. We still believe Rotech will benefit from
increased patient volume, but continued declines in nebulizer medication and
negative adjustments to revenue could offset any organic growth, jeopardizing
our base-case revenue expectation. Without revenue growth, Rotech's high cost
base and higher capital expenditures could result in continued negative cash
flows, eroding already slim cash balances and reducing headroom under it
performance-based covenant for the revolving credit facility.
Our original expectations incorporated our belief that Rotech could produce
low-single-digit revenue growth in 2012 and year-end 2011 margins would
improve by mid-2012. Our growth expectation reflected added patient volume
from Round 1 competitive bidding areas (CBAs), 2011 and 2012 asset acquisition
gains, and a decline in negative adjustments to revenue. We expected growth to
be somewhat tempered by a cut in Medicare reimbursement for the generic drug
budesonide. However, volume growth in the first quarter of 2012 was lower than
expected and Medicare cuts for its nebulizer drug and negative adjustments to
revenue were higher than anticipated. The decline in revenues combined with
high bad debt expense resulted in lower margins than expected, which
contributed to ongoing negative cash flows. Revenue declined 3% compared to
the prior year and margins were 19%, lower than our expectation for the year
at 22%. Our original expectations assume the company would be able to generate
cash in 2012 which incorporates a gradual improvement in days sales
outstanding (DSO) ranging at or below 55 days, from close to 59 days by
year-end. This assumes Rotech will be able to address its accounts receivable
order and billing issues. There was no improvement in DSO during the quarter.
Rotech's credit metrics historically have been better than metrics associated
with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, however a significant
decline in EBITDA over the past two quarters, have caused credit metrics to
deteriorate with debt to EBITDA well above 5x the first quarter of 2012. The
financial risk profile also factors in its existing negative free operating
cash flow and the company's overall sensitivity of its credit metrics to the
uncertain reimbursement environment.
Rotech's vulnerable business risk profile reflects its concentration in the
highly fragmented home respiratory care services (87% of revenues) and durable
medical equipment market (13% of revenues) which is experiencing pricing
pressures. The company's dependence on Medicare, Medicaid, and other
government payors for about three-fifths of revenues exposes them to the
uncertainty of reimbursement. This risk further extends to commercial payors
as they seek to control costs and may follow Medicare's lead in cutting prices
for respiratory care and durable medical equipment. In addition to
reimbursement risk, Rotech's future growth is dependent upon Medicare
Competitive Bidding, which is likely to lower contract rates but add volume.
These risks are somewhat offset by Rotech's position as the No. 3 provider in
its niche industry segment. Although Rotech serves patients in 48 states
through 425 centers, it is primarily in non-urban areas, which are less
competitive.
Liquidity
We view Rotech's liquidity as less than adequate, with sources of cash
exceeding mandatory uses over the next two years. Relevant aspects of the
company's liquidity profile based on our criteria are as follows:
-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses
by 1x or more. This partly relies on Rotech's $20 million, cash reserves, its
$10 million revolver and ability to manage working-capital requirements. Uses
of liquidity in 2012 consists only of capital spending needs (10% to 15% of
revenues), as we expect working capital to be a source of funds this year.
-- We expect, in the event of a 10% decline in EBITDA from our base-case
expectations, liquidity sources will exceed uses.
-- We believe Rotech will have limited ability to absorb high-impact,
low-probability events.
-- Rotech had some cushion on its debt covenants that is only applicable
to incremental borrowings on its revolver; the company has full availability
on its $10 million 364-day revolving credit facility. However, if EBITDA
remains under pressure, headroom could be reduced.
-- There are no near-term maturities until 2015. This excludes the
expiration of its unused revolver in 2013.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on the $230 million senior first-lien notes is 'BB-'; the
recovery rating is '1', indicating a very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the
event of payment default. The issue rating on the company's $290 million
second-lien senior secured notes due 2018 is 'B' with a recovery rating of
'4'. We expect average (30% to 50%) recovery for the second-lien notes in the
event of payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the
recovery report on Rotech Healthcare Inc., to be published following this
report on RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
Our negative outlook on Rotech Healthcare Inc. reflects less confidence that
2012 margins will return to 22% and that negative cash flows will reverse. A
rating downgrade is likely if the company is unable to improve upon its EBITDA
margins and cash flows over the next couple of quarters. Such a scenario would
likely deplete cash to minimal levels and could erode covenant cushions on the
company's revolving credit. We could revise the outlook to stable if the
company is able to recover margins and return to a positive discretionary cash
flow.
Ratings List
Rotech Healthcare Inc.
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Rotech Healthcare Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Rotech Healthcare Inc.
Senior Secured
$290 mil 10.50% notes due 2018 B
Recovery Rating 4
$230 mil 10.75% notes due 2015 BB-
Recovery Rating 1