May 22 - Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings for Eaton Corporation (Eaton) on Rating Watch Negative. The company announced yesterday its agreement to acquire Cooper Industries plc (Cooper) for approximately $11.8 billion, not including assumed debt. Eaton plans to fund the acquisition with a combination of debt and equity, including $5.1 billion of long-term debt. Eaton will assume and guarantee Cooper's $1.4 billion of outstanding debt. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2012, subject to regulatory approval. The combined company will be incorporated in Ireland where Cooper is currently domiciled. A full rating list follows at the end of this release. The Negative Rating Watch reflects the material increase in Eaton's pro forma leverage expected to result from the acquisition. Fitch estimates pro forma debt/EBITDA at closing will be approximately 3.3x compared to 1.7x at March 31, 2012. Eaton plans to reduce leverage and return to stronger credit metrics within two to three years of the acquisition. Eaton expects to maintain discretionary spending for acquisitions and share repurchases at modest levels in the near term to facilitate debt reduction and focus on integrating Cooper. Fitch anticipates Eaton's ratings could be downgraded by one notch, to 'BBB+', given the company's high leverage immediately following the Cooper acquisition. A two-notch downgrade to 'BBB' is possible but unlikely as both Eaton and Cooper have solid operating profiles and should have sufficient financial flexibility to reduce leverage over time. Fitch believes cash flow and liquidity at the combined company following the acquisition should remain strong which makes it unlikely Eaton's short term ratings of 'F2' would be downgraded. The resolution of the Rating Watch will depend on approval by shareholders of both companies, regulatory approvals, and a review by Fitch of additional details about the transaction as it becomes available. Eaton's 12-month pro forma free cash flow, including Cooper, was nearly $700 million at March 31, 2012. Free cash flow could improve during 2012 due to operating improvements and the absence of one-time items including a $154 million contribution to a VEBA trust at Eaton and a $250 million asbestos settlement payment at Cooper in 2011. Eaton's ability to reduce leverage after the acquisition will also depend on sales and EBITDA growth which will be subject to economic conditions in Eaton's end markets and the company's ability to realize expected synergies from the Cooper acquisition. Eaton's acquisition of Cooper offers several benefits including complementary product portfolios, cost synergies which Eaton estimates at $260 million annually within four years, and annual cash management and tax benefits of approximately $160 million. Eaton also expects to realize sales synergies. These benefits will be offset by estimated acquisition integration costs totaling $200 million through 2015. Rating concerns include normal integration risk, the cyclical nature of some of Eaton's end markets, low margins in the ROW Electrical segment, slower growth in China, weakness in Europe, and a sizeable underfunded pension obligation. Eaton's U.S. pension plans were underfunded by $1.2 billion at year end 2011, while Cooper's net pension liability was much smaller at $137 million. Eaton's liquidity at March 31, 2012 included $811 million of cash and full availability under three revolvers totaling $1.5 billion. The revolvers mature at various dates between 2012 and 2016. Liquidity is offset by $405 million of short-term debt and current maturities. Eaton has a $6.75 billion bridge facility to provide liquidity for the Cooper acquisition. Fitch's has placed the following rating for Eaton on Rating Watch Negative: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-'; --Senior unsecured bank credit facilities 'A-'; --Senior unsecured long-term debt 'A-'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'. --Commercial paper 'F2'. Approximately $3.75 billion of debt was outstanding at March 31, 2012.