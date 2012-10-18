Oct 18 - So far this year, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has taken
rating actions on one-half of its portfolio of rated European toll road network
operators (TRNOs) due, in part, to our view of escalating country risk in their
regions of operation.
While rated European TRNOs have demonstrated high operational resilience, we
believe they are sensitive to the sovereign stress that has affected certain
Southern European countries in particular. European TRNOs typically have high
debt and finite concessions from governments, which leave limited headroom for
underperformance and require ongoing access to debt markets.
Following a number of enquiries from investors on the relationship between
sovereign credit quality and our ratings on TRNOs, we have published a Credit
FAQ on our findings titled "How Sovereign Credit Quality Affects Our Ratings
On European Toll Road Network Operators." In this Credit FAQ we address the
following questions:
-- How does Standard & Poor's factor in sovereign credit quality when
rating European TRNOs?
-- How sensitive does Standard & Poor's believe European TRNOs are to
country risk?
-- How is sovereign stress affecting Standard & Poor's view of European
TRNOs' credit quality at the moment?
-- To what extent have sovereign stresses affected traffic volumes on
European toll road networks?
-- Can Standard & Poor's provide other examples of how escalation in
country risk affects the credit quality of European TRNOs?
-- Can country risk affect the liquidity positions of European TRNOs?
-- Can Standard & Poor's rate European TRNOs above their respective
sovereigns?
