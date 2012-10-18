Oct 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on the U.S.
environmental services sector remains stable for the balance of this year and
into 2013, says a report published today. In the commentary, "U.S. Environmental
Services Companies Hold Steady Despite The Lukewarm Economy," Standard & Poor's
notes that credit quality in the sector has largely held firm this year amid the
anemic economic recovery.
Although disappointing jobs data and cautious consumer spending aren't helping
the continuing price competition and sluggish volume growth in solid waste
services, many of these companies have cut costs to preserve profitability. At
the same time, issuers participating in other, more specialized environmental
services are benefiting from continued strong oil prices and the hydraulic
fracturing activity in oil- and liquids-rich shale basins. "We don't expect
demand for the environmental services sector as a whole to decline
precipitously, and most companies have room within their respective ratings
for moderating growth," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst James Siahaan.
"Despite the slow pace of economic recovery and greater pricing pressure for
some solid waste services companies, we think that stable demand, operational
efficiencies, and cost savings could continue to keep most participants'
operating margins fairly healthy," added Mr. Siahaan. Most of the
environmental services companies we rate have adequate cushion such that their
performance is likely to remain in line with our expectations even under
stagnant operating conditions.
