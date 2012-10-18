OVERVIEW
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch developing its credit ratings in
three European synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions. At
the same time, we have raised and removed from CreditWatch developing our
ratings in one structured investment vehicle (SIV) (see list below).
On July 27, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch developing our ratings on three
European synthetic CDO transactions and one SIV following the withdrawal of
our ratings on Portigon AG, formerly WestLB.
Today's rating actions follow the recent transfer of Portigon's financial
obligations to Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA; AA-/Stable/A-1+) and Landesbank
Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale (Helaba; A/Stable/A-1). More specifically, the
collateral for Rheinwest Credit Management's series 12, 14, and 16 was
transferred to Helaba, and the liquidity line for Harrier Finance Funding Ltd.
was assigned to EAA.
Rheinwest Credit Management's series 12, 14, and 16 are synthetic CDOs with
corporate reference portfolios. Our current ratings on the notes are
weak-linked to the creditworthiness of the portfolio and the rating on the
underlying collateral. This comprises German covered bonds (pfandbriefe)
issued by WestLB, which have recently migrated to and been underwritten by
Helaba. Following this transfer, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch
developing our ratings on Rheinwest Credit Management's series 12, 14, and 16
transactions.
Portigon has been the provider of 100% liquidity support to the Harrier
Finance Funding Ltd. senior notesand therefore the issuer credit rating and
senior ratings have not been higher than the rating level on Portigon.
Following the irrevocable transfer of this obligation to EAA, we have raised
and removed from CreditWatch developing our ratings to levels that are in line
with our ratings on EAA as the liquidity support provider.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Ratings Raised And Removed From CreditWatch Developing
Harrier Finance Funding Ltd.
ICR AA-/Stable/A-1+ BBB+/Watch Dev/A-2
CP A-1+ A-2/Watch Dev
MTN AA- BBB+/Watch Dev
Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Developing
Rheinwest Credit Management
EUR15 Million Credit-Linked Floating-Rate Notes Series 12
CCC+ (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Watch Dev
Rheinwest Credit Management
EUR15 Million Credit-Linked Floating-Rate Notes Series 14
CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Dev
Rheinwest Credit Management
EUR15 Million Credit-Linked Floating-Rate Notes Series 16
CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Dev