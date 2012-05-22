May 22 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions for Homeward
Residential's (Homeward) U.S. Residential Servicer ratings as follows:
--Primary Subprime servicer rating upgraded to 'RPS2-' from 'RPS3+'; Outlook
Positive;
--Primary Prime servicer rating affirmed at 'RPS2-'; Outlook Positive;
--Primary Alt-A servicer rating affirmed at 'RPS2-'; Outlook Positive;
--Primary Closed-end Second Lien servicer rating affirmed at 'RPS2-'; Outlook
Positive;
--Special Servicer rating affirmed at 'RSS2-'; Outlook Positive.
The upgrade to the Subprime servicer rating, as well as the Positive Outlook
placed on all ratings, reflects improvements in Homeward's governance and
compliance structure, significant additions to its executive and senior
management positions, and material changes to its default programs, which
include the introduction of a single point of contact (SPOC) program. Fitch has
determined that Homeward's subprime servicing performance is consistent with
that of its other servicing product areas.
The servicer also made changes to functions performed at offshore operations,
shifting its specialized loss mitigation responsibilities from its captive site
in India to its domestic operations. In addition, the servicer implemented
increased risk management and internal control processes and procedures,
continued material investments in infrastructure and technological enhancements,
and increased training, staff development and retention programs throughout the
servicing platform.
These changes were the material considerations in upgrading the subprime
servicer rating and issuing the Positive Outlook for all Homeward ratings. As
many of these changes and improvements are relatively recent, Fitch will
continue monitoring the platform to determine the impact of these overall
changes and their effectiveness over time.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Homeward serviced 374,827 loans totaling $70.7 billion.
This is further broken down as 55,860 prime loans totaling $10.8 billion,
127,463 Alt-A loans totaling $30 billion, 148,558 subprime loans totaling $24.3
billion, 11,899 second lien products totaling $495.8 million and 31,044 agency
loans totaling $5.06 billion. In addition, the portfolio contained 13,691
special serviced loans totaling $3.05 million.
Homeward continues to expand its servicing platform through mortgage servicing
rights (MSR) acquisitions and indicated that they will also be utilizing their
origination platform and seeking subservicing and special servicing
opportunities. The servicer operates from offices located in Coppell, TX and
Jacksonville, FL. In Feb. 2012, the servicer added a new office site located in
Addison, TX that will house production facilities, additional call center
operations and function as a back-up disaster recovery site. Additionally the
company has a captive offshore location in Pune, India.
The U.S. Residential Mortgage Servicer ratings sector remains on Negative
Outlook. On Nov 4, 2010, Fitch assigned a Negative Outlook for the entire U.S.
Residential Mortgage Servicer ratings sector on increased concerns surrounding
alleged procedural defects in the judicial foreclosure process.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
