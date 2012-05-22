May 22 - OVERVIEW
May 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ABOVE
AVERAGE ranking on Celink as a residential reverse mortgage servicer. The
outlook is stable.
KEY RANKING FACTORS
Strengths:
-- The company leveraged its long history of servicing residential
mortgages and second liens when the company changed its focus to residential
reverse mortgage servicing.
-- We believe Celink has well-defined policies and procedures and a
satisfactory auditing program in place.
-- The company changed its tax vendor to improve communications with its
borrower base.
-- Management established a single point of contact for borrowers
experiencing a tax and/or insurance default so customers may contact one
individual to discuss a possible resolution.
-- We consider the company's monitoring program for telephone staff to be
thorough.
Weaknesses:
-- The training program is good and improving, in our view, but we
believe it could be broadened; and
-- The quality control program addresses all areas of servicing, but
there is no independent internal audit due to the size of the operation.
Founded in 1969, Celink is a privately owned company that entered the reverse
mortgage industry in 2005. Before it began focusing on reverse mortgage loan
servicing, the company was a servicer of traditional mortgage loans (beginning
in 1979) for state housing finance agencies, HUD Title I loans, and a few
mortgages with high loan-to-value (LTV) ratios.
We affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE subranking for management and organization and
raised the subranking for loan administration to STRONG from ABOVE AVERAGE. We
consider Celink's financial position to be Sufficient.
Based on our analysis, the company has successfully executed its business plan
by gradually increasing the portfolio over the past few years. As an example,
management recently entered a unique agreement with another servicing entity
that will ultimately result in Celink performing nondefault servicing
functions for approximately 100,000 reverse mortgage loans. The company also
continues to increase its portfolio through other client relationships at a
moderate rate which allows them, in our view, to properly prepare and
structure the organization for future growth. In contrast to past business
strategy, management is now solely focused on its reverse mortgage product and
they have transferred existing experienced staff from the prior forward
mortgage area into the reverse mortgage department, thus leveraging their
overall expertise, despite differences between the products.
We believe Celink continues to exhibit good senior management experience
levels, as most of these individuals have significant knowledge of the reverse
mortgage industry. Celink enhanced its training by introducing single point of
contact for those borrowers with tax/insurance defaults. The internal quality
control program continues to provide oversight of all servicing areas and the
company added some additional layers to its review of the most frequently used
vendors to help ensure those vendors adhere to control and performance
standards. The company invested in enhancements for the technology environment
over the past year and management indicated this will continue in 2012. These
enhancements include electronic workflow queues, which, in our opinion,
resulted in better productivity for the staff and improved reporting of
results to management.
Within the past year, management changed its tax vendor to another provider
that we believe affords them more proactive contact with borrowers who are
experiencing a property tax arrearage. The company's call center metrics, when
compared with other servicers we follow, reflect good results. Management
indicated that it experienced no issues with foreclosure affidavits and has
multiple levels of review to help ensure the accuracy of the data and that
they were properly executed.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. In our opinion, Celink has shown its ability to both
grow the portfolio and maintain adequate controls over the organization.
Additional investments in its technology environment should, we believe,
result in other improvements over the next year that will further enhance
management oversight and ease certain manual processes. Management has already
projected its staffing needs due to the forthcoming portfolio transfer and
does not expect any difficulties in hiring more staff. As the company
continues to grow, we expect them to further develop the training program and
continually strengthen its auditing programs to support the company's
servicing function. We believe Celink will remain a proficient residential
reverse mortgage servicer.
