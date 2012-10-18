Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana's (CFNI) expected $179.7 million series 2012 revenue bond issuance through the Indiana Finance Authority, and affirmed the rating on the following bonds issued on behalf of CFNI: --$56.8 million Indiana Health Facilities Financing Authority revs, series 2004A, at 'A-'; --$149.1 million Indiana Health and Educational Facilities Financing Authority revs, series 2007, 'A-'. The series 2012 bonds are expected to be structured as fixed-rate debt and will be priced during the week of Oct. 29, 2012 through negotiated sale. Proceeds from the series 2012 bonds will be used to refund CNFI's outstanding series 2004A, 2006A&B, and 2008 bonds, fund $75 million of various capital projects, reimburse the organization for prior capital investment, and pay costs of issuance. The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of general revenues and mortgage on main hospital facilities. KEY RATING DRIVERS RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE: The Rating Outlook revision to Positive is supported by CFNI's improved financial position since Fitch's last rating review in January 2012. Further, the organization continues to see good volume and market share growth resulting from its successful physician alignment strategy. STRONG AND SUCCESSFUL DELIVERY NETWORK: CFNI consists of three acute-care facilities, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC), a skilled nursing facility, multiple outpatient centers, and solid employed physician base that results in a successful continuum of care operating in northwest Indiana. LEADING MARKET POSITION: CFNI had the leading market share of 65.2% in 2011, which was improved from 62.9% in 2010. The organization's growing market position helps support CFNI's improved operating profitability, which resulted in a 4.1% operating margin and 11.4% operating EBITDA margin in 2012. IMPROVED LIQUIDITY: Balance sheet metrics continue to improve since fiscal 2008 as CFNI had an unrestricted cash and investments total of $351.6 million as of June 2012, which translated into 165.8 days cash on hand, 13.3x pro forma cushion ratio, and 93% pro forma cash to debt. CFNI's level of unrestricted cash and investment is improved from $260.5 million at fiscal year-end 2009. HIGH GOVERNMENTAL PAYOR EXPOSURE: CFNI has a relatively high Medicare and Medicaid payor base totaling nearly 63% of gross revenues in 2012, which can leave the organization susceptible to programmatic reimbursement changes at the state and/or federal level. WHAT COULD TRIGGER AN UPGRADE Upward movement of the rating may occur assuming CFNI can maintain historical cash flow margins as it expands its service area footprint, which should strengthen liquidity and moderate certain debt metrics. CREDIT PROFILE Organization Overview CNFI consists of a 427 staffed-bed Community Hospital (CH) located in Munster, IN; 189 staffed-bed St. Catherine Hospital (SCH) located in East Chicago, IN, and 195 staffed-bed St. Mary's Medical Center (SMMC) located in Hobart, IN. CFNI also has an entrance fee CCRC consisting of 106 independent living units, 71 assisted living units, 24 memory support units, and 106 skilled nursing beds, which is now a member of the organization's obligated group (consolidated within financial statements). In 2012, CFNI had total revenues of $904.2 million, which illustrates strong revenue growth from 2011's $806.5 million base. Fitch views the organization's revenue growth favorably as the system continues to expand its market footprint in northwest Indiana. Rating Affirmation of 'A-' The 'A-' rating affirmation reflects CFNI's strong market presence and continuum of services offered in northern Indiana, improving liquidity trend, better operating profitability, and successful alignment with its physician staff across the entire organization. Fitch's primary credit concern includes a somewhat high level of governmental payors that make up approximately 63% of CFNI's gross payor base. In fiscal 2012, CFNI recorded operating income of $37.2 million, which equated to a 4.1% operating margin and 11.4% operating EBITDA margin, and compares favorably against Fitch's 'A' category medians of 2.8% and 9.8%, respectively. Management primarily attributes the strong profitability growth to better revenue generation in line with careful expense management. Management is budgeting for a similar profitability outcome in fiscal 2013 with a 4.2% operating margin ($36.7 million in income). In fiscal 2011, operating margin compressed to 1.4% due to increased expenses related to the system's heavy investment in its clinical information technology platform. Overall, Fitch views CFNI's return to solid historical profitability levels as a key credit strength. CFNI's solid historical operating profitability has generated improved pro forma debt service coverage of 4.2x in fiscal 2012, which is consistent with the 'A' category median of 4.1x. Fitch views the organization's debt burden as moderate demonstrated by 2.9% maximum annual debt service as a percentage of revenue compared to the 'A' category median of 2.8%. New Issue Details CFNI's series 2012 bonds will be used to refund the organization's outstanding series 2004A, 2006A&B, and 2008 bonds, reimburse itself approximately $7.8 million for prior capital expenditures, as well as fund certain capital projects. Management intends to use the new money debt to fund a four-story expansion and other renovations at CH and various expansion projects at SMMC and SCH. Management anticipates spending approximately $75 million in total from the series 2012 bond proceeds on new projects. Conservative Debt Profile Upon closing of the series 2012 financing all of CFNI's $378 million of debt will be fixed rate and is viewed favorably by Fitch. The organization will have no outstanding swaps. Disclosure CFNI covenants to disclose annual audited financial and utilization information as well as quarterly information to the MSRB's EMMA system. Additionally, management was candid and timely in its responses to Fitch throughout the credit review process.