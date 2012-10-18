Oct 18 - The 2012 global corporate default tally remains at 61 after no global corporate issuers defaulted this week, according to a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled "Global Corporate Default Tally Stays At 61 Issuers So Far in 2012." By region, 34 of the 61 defaulters were based in the U.S., 17 in the emerging markets, seven in Europe, and three in the other developed region (Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand). In comparison, the 2011 total (through October 17) was 35, with 24 issuers based in the U.S., three in the emerging markets, three in Europe, and five in the other developed region. So far this year, bankruptcy filings accounted for 18 defaults, missed payments accounted for 15, distressed exchanges accounted for 12, and 10 were confidential. The remaining six entities defaulted for various other reasons (see table 2). In 2011, 21 issuers defaulted because of missed interest or principal payments, and 13 defaulted because of bankruptcy filings--both of which were among the top reasons for defaults in 2010. Distressed exchanges--another top reason for default in 2010--followed with 11 defaults in 2011. Of the remaining defaults, two issuers failed to finalize refinancing on bank loans, two were subject to regulatory action, one had its banking license revoked by its country's central bank, one was appointed a receiver, and two were confidential. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.