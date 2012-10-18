Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings has published German life insurers R+V
Lebensversicherung AG (R+V Life) and assigned R+V Lebensversicherung a.G. (R+V
Mutual) 'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings. The Outlook on the
ratings is Stable.
The ratings reflect the membership of the companies within the German insurance
group R+V, the solid capitalisation, the market position, and the strong
operating performance. Offsetting these positive rating factors is the
companies' geographical focus on Germany.
Based on its insurance group rating methodology, Fitch views both R+V Life and
R+V Mutual as core to the R+V group, and the ratings are therefore aligned with
the agency's view of the R+V group as a whole. One of the top 10 insurance
groups in Germany, R+V is headed by R+V Versicherung AG, which is 74%-owned by
DZ Bank AG ('A+'/Stable). DZ Bank AG is the largest central bank within
Germany's cooperative banking sector Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe (GFG;
'A+'/Stable). Fitch regards the ownership of R+V by DZ Bank AG/GFG as positive,
reflecting the agency's view that they would support the insurance group, if
necessary. This has been reflected in a one-notch uplift from the agency's
standalone assessment of the R+V group.
R+V Life and R+V Mutual reported strong regulatory solvency margins at end-2011,
well above the market average of 175%. Based on the regulatory ratios and the
agency's internal risk-based capital assessment, Fitch views both companies'
capitalisation as very strong. The agency expects that R+V Life and R+V Mutual
will maintain their solid capital position at end-2012.
R+V Life and R+V Mutual reported strong operating performance for 2011. Funds
for future appropriation, lapse and expense ratios, and premium growth were
better than the market average in 2011. Fitch expects R+V Life and R+V Mutual to
maintain their strong performance in 2012. The ratio of investments in equities
for both companies is higher than the German market average. However, Fitch does
not view the levels of the ratios as a particular concern, given the strong
capitalisation.
As far as primary insurance business is concerned, the R+V insurance group is
focussed on Germany. R+V Life is R+V's main operating life insurer in Germany
while R+V Mutual serves as a specialist for mid and high net worth clients and
pension funding, especially for staff of the group itself. Measured by gross
written premiums (GWP), R+V Life was Germany's second-largest life insurer in
2011.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a downgrade of GFG/DZ Bank AG's
rating, a change in Fitch's view of R+V's strategic importance to GFG/DZ Bank
AG, a change in Fitch's view of the entities' core status within the R+V group,
or a significant weakening of the R+V group's standalone financial profile.
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include an upgrade of GFG/DZ Bank AG's
ratings, while maintaining their strategic importance for R+V and GFG/DZ Bank
AG.
In 2011, R+V Life reported GWP of EUR4.5bn and had total assets of EUR39.7bn at
end-2011. R+V Mutual reported GWP of EUR102m and total assets of EUR1.5bn.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 19 September 2012, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology