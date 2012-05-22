Overview
-- U.S. specialty apparel retailer Ascena Retail Group is
acquiring Charming Shoppes Inc.
-- We are assigning our 'BB-' corporate credit rating to Ascena.
-- At the same time, we are assigning a preliminary 'BB+' rating with a
preliminary recovery rating of '1' to the company's proposed $300 million
senior secured term loan due 2018.
-- The outlook is stable, indicating our expectation that the company
will maintain relatively stable operating performance as it integrates the
acquisition.
Rating Action
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-'
corporate credit rating to Suffern, N.Y.-based specialty apparel retailer
Ascena Retail Group Inc. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned a preliminary 'BB+' rating with a preliminary
recovery rating of '1' to the company's proposed $300 million senior secured
term loan due 2018. Our '1' preliminary recovery rating indicates our
expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. According to the company, it intends to use the proceeds to fund its
acquisition of Charming Shoppes Inc.
Rationale
The ratings on Ascena reflect Standard & Poor's expectation that, although
operating performance may remain stable in fiscal 2012 and 2013, credit
metrics will weaken following the acquisition and issuance of the new proposed
term loan. Moreover, we see potential business and financial risks as the
company integrates this large acquisition. The ratings also reflect our
assessment of Ascena's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk
profile as "significant."
Ascena is a leading U.S. specialty apparel retailer operating a group of
women's and tween brands. We believe these sectors will continue to be highly
competitive, subject to swings in performance, and vulnerable to swings in
comparable-store sales because of the timing of consumer buying as well as the
fashion risk associated with the company's merchandising. In our opinion, the
acquisition of Charming Shoppes represents a challenging undertaking in terms
of integrating and trying to improve underperforming businesses. We note,
however, that management has demonstrated success with past acquisitions, that
the company has good niche positions in certain sub-segments such as tween and
plus-size, and that these businesses should be consistent cash flow
generators. We consider these partly mitigating factors.
Ascena's revenue improved meaningfully in fiscal 2011, supported by consistent
positive same-store sales and the acquisition of Justice. EBITDA margins
expanded to 17.1% from 16.3% the year before as a result of sales leverage and
cost-reduction initiatives. Although we believe same-store sales will remain
positive in the rest of 2012, we expect margins to weaken, reflecting the
impact of the newly acquired lower margin Charming Shoppe businesses.
Our financial forecast is based on weak economic growth, unemployment
remaining above 8% through 2013, and high oil and gasoline prices that could
pressure consumer spending. Considering this, our base-case scenario assumes:
-- Continuing revenue growth reflecting low- to mid-single-digit
consolidated comparable-store sales, the inclusion of Charming Shoppes, and
additional unit growth.
-- Operating margins gradually expand in the next two years, reflecting
higher sales leverage and improving operating performance at the newly
acquired concepts.
-- Consistent good operating cash flow generation, which the company
could use to reduce debt. We also do not expect meaningful share repurchases
in the next two years.
Pro forma for the new term loan and the acquisition of Charming Shoppes, we
estimate total debt to EBITDA to be about 3.3x and funds from operations (FFO)
to total debt to be about 37%. These ratios are characteristic of a
significant financial risk profile. Although we expect credit metrics to
gradually improve following the completion of the acquisition, as higher sales
leverage and improving margins at the newly acquired brands will support
EBITDA growth, we see no near-term change in our assessment of the financial
risk profile.
Liquidity
Following the refinancing, Ascena's liquidity is "adequate" to more than cover
cash needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines.
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect that liquidity sources over the next 12 months will exceed
its uses by 1.2x or more. The company's maturities over this time horizon are
manageable, in our view.
-- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in
EBITDA.
-- Covenant compliance would also survive a 15% drop in EBITDA, as we
expect that covenants will be set with 15%-20% headroom.
-- The company appears to have sound relationships with its banks and a
general satisfactory standing in credit markets. This is based on our
assumption that it successfully completes the proposed new debt offering.
Pro forma for the new transaction, Ascena's primary sources of liquidity will
include its cash balance, availability under its upsized $250 million
revolving credit facility, and operating cash flow generation. The company has
no meaningful near-term maturities.
The company must maintain certain financial covenants as per its debt
agreements, including the senior leverage ratio. We expect covenant cushion to
be adequate.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Ascena, to be
published separately on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Ascena's operating
performance will remain stable while it integrates the newly acquired brands.
We could lower the ratings if weaker-than-expected performance leads to
weakened credit metrics, including leverage of over 4x. This could result, for
example, if integration or fashion missteps result in a 5% revenue drop and a
margin contraction of 100 basis points, causing an EBITDA decline of 18% at
the current debt level.
On the other hand, we could raise the ratings if the company successfully
integrates the acquisition and the trend is supported by consistent positive
comparable-store sales and improved credit metrics, including debt to EBITDA
in the low-2x area. This could happen if the company improves its EBITDA by
10% and reduces debt by about $200 million.
Ratings List
New Ratings
Ascena Retail Group Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
Senior Secured
$300 mil term loan due 2018 BB+(prelim)
Recovery Rating 1(prelim)