Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'B+' rating on approximately $10.6
million of outstanding North Carolina Capital Facilities Finance Agency's
educational facilities revenue refunding bonds, Brevard College Corporation
(Brevard, or the college).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are a general obligation of the college, payable from all legally
available funds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STABILIZED OPERATING PROFILE: The 'B+' rating reflects Brevard's recently
balanced operating results, which provide a limited amount of operating
flexibility and a stabilizing enrollment profile. Offsetting factors include a
moderate debt burden and a materially depleted balance sheet cushion.
BALANCE SHEET RECOVERY REVERSED: Market losses incurred during fiscal 2012 are
expected to reverse the balance sheet improvements realized over the prior two
fiscal years.
OPERATIING IMBALANCE RECTIFIED: The college's successful correction of the
long-standing operational imbalance, indicated by positive operating results in
fiscal 2011 (audited) and 2012 (unaudited), provides some measure of operating
flexibility and adequate debt service coverage.
ENROLLMENT LOSSES SUSPENDED: Indications for fall 2012 show stabilized
enrollment levels following declines in the prior two enrollment cycles. The
projected enrollment is consistent with the expectations that underpin the
fiscal 2013 budget.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
BALANCED OPERATIONS CONTINUE: The college's ability to sustain positive
operating performance is expected to allow balance sheet resources to recover,
which could lead to upward rating movement over time.
FURTHER AVAILABLE FUNDS DECLINE: Negative rating pressure could result from
further declines in the college's balance sheet resource level.
CREDIT PROFILE
Brevard demonstrated consistent improvement in its operating results in fiscal
2010 and 2011, achieving a slight operating surplus of 1.2% in fiscal 2011.
Though enrollment declined for the second consecutive enrollment cycle in fall
2011, improvements in spring 2012 enrollment and continued expense reductions
enabled the college to preserve budgetary balance for fiscal 2012. Unaudited
results for fiscal 2012 indicate a solidly positive result, which Fitch views
favorably and as an indication that the college has successfully corrected the
operational imbalance that previously characterized the credit.
Fall full-time equivalent 2012 enrollment of 626 shows slight improvement over
fall 2011 (1.1%), per Fitch's expectation. Because student-generated revenues
provide the bulk of operating revenues (74.2% over the last five audited fiscal
year results), the college's ability to predict and manage enrollment is key to
maintaining budgetary balance over time. For fiscal 2013, flat enrollment
underpinned the balanced budget that was adopted by the board in October. The
slight increase should provide a limited level of operating flexibility, albeit
on a limited basis.
This flexibility is viewed favorably by Fitch, particularly in light of the lack
of cushion provided by the college's balance sheet resources. After two years of
improvement resulting from improving operating results and a recovering
investment environment, available funds declined by an estimated $1.5 million in
fiscal 2012 to -$2.055 million from -$0.4 million (based on unaudited financial
data) as a result of investment losses.
While Fitch views this reversion negatively, the positive developments in
enrollment and operating performance are considered adequate to maintain the
'B+' rating. Further, during the first four months of fiscal 2013 (June 2012 -
September 2012), investments have rebounded somewhat, increasing available funds
by approximately $600,000. Fitch will continue to monitor the college's
investment performance closely, as further deterioration may not be consistent
with the current rating level.
Brevard is a four-year, private college located on 120 acres in Brevard, NC (140
miles west of Charlotte, NC). In fall 2012, the college enrolled a historically
high 273 first-time students. The college was founded in 1853 and is affiliated
with the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', dated June 12, 2012;
--'U.S. College and University Rating Criteria', dated May 25, 2012;
--'Fitch Affirms Brevard College (NC) Bonds at 'B+'; Outlook Revised to Stable',
dated April 25, 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria
here
U.S. College and University Rating Criteria
here
(New York Ratings Team)