May 22 - Overview
-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is updating its recovery
assumptions for radio broadcaster Radio One, resulting in a higher gross
emergence enterprise value.
-- We are revising our recovery ratings and raising our issue-level
ratings on the company's senior secured debt.
-- We are affirming all other ratings on Radio One, including the 'B-'
corporate credit rating.
-- The negative outlook reflects the company's thin margin of compliance
with financial covenants and the potential for negative discretionary cash
flow in 2013 due to increased interest expense.
Rating Action
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its recovery
rating on Lanham, Md.-based Radio One Inc.'s senior secured debt to '1'
from '2'. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation of very high (90% to
100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.
We raised the issue-level rating on the debt to 'B+' (two notches higher than
the 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company) from 'B', in accordance with
our notching criteria for a '1' recovery rating. The increase in our senior
secured term loan's issue-level rating and revision of our recovery rating
reflect a slight improvement in our 2013 simulated distressed valuation. The
valuation increase reflects modest gains in TV One's subscriber base and
affiliate revenues since our last valuation, and our expectation of continued
improvement over the intermediate term.
We also affirmed all other issue-level ratings on Radio One's debt, along with
our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. The rating outlook is
negative.
Rationale
The 'B-' corporate credit rating reflects the company's high debt leverage and
thin margin of compliance with its senior debt leverage and total debt
leverage financial covenants, low EBITDA coverage of interest expense, and our
expectation that discretionary cash flow will only be modestly positive over
the next 12 months due to higher interest expense. We view the company's
business profile as "weak" (based on our criteria), due to its exposure to
advertising cyclicality, the potential for longer term structural declines in
radio, revenue concentration in a few markets, and decreased profitability at
Reach Media. These factors more than offset the benefit of the company's 50.9%
ownership in TV One. We view the company's financial risk profile as "highly
leveraged." Debt (adjusted for operating leases) to EBITDA (deconsolidating TV
One, and including dividends received) was steep, at 8.7x as of March 31,
2012, and EBITDA coverage of total interest expense was extremely thin at 1.0x
as of the same date.
Radio One is primarily a radio broadcaster targeting an African-American
audience. It owns 54 radio stations in 16 of the top 50 African-American
markets. Within its radio segment, revenues are concentrated among four
markets--Houston; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; and Baltimore--that together
account for 54.5% of radio revenue. In our opinion, the company has good
positions in the majority of its markets, and radio segment EBITDA margins are
comparable with those of peers. The company increased its ownership in TV One
LLC, a growing African-American-targeted cable TV network, to 50.9% from 36.8%
following the redemption of interests held by DIRECTV in April 2011. The TV
One holding provides business diversity and access to a more stable revenue
stream because affiliate fees are subject to long-term contracts with annual
escalators. In addition, the company has a 53.5% ownership interest in Reach
Media Inc., a programming syndication business that we believe is still
undergoing a difficult transition following the December 2009 expiration of a
highly favorable sales representation agreement with Citadel Broadcasting
Corp. Interactive One is the company's online unit, which we expect to
generate modest EBITDA in 2012 following losses and heavy investments over the
past three years. The interactive segment contributes less than 5% of total
revenue for the company.
Under our base-case scenario, we believe revenue could increase at a mid-teen
percent rate in 2012 with the full year consolidation of TV One. Excluding TV
One, we believe revenue will increase at a high-single-digit percent rate in
2012, due to high-single-digit percent increases in core radio revenue based
on reformatting efforts and favorable comparisons against 2011, when the
company underperformed certain of its markets. Radio One will also benefit
from increased political revenue this year, and our expectation of
low-double-digit percent revenue growth at the interactive segment. We expect
low- to mid-single-digit percent revenue declines at Reach Media due to its
new affiliation agreement with Radio One, under which it will no longer
receive roughly $4 million in affiliate fees. Sustainable revenue growth in
2013 will depend on the economy and the company's ability to turn around
underperforming markets such as Columbus, Ohio, and Houston, where the company
recently launched an expensive all-news FM station. The company's EBITDA
margin (deconsolidating TV One, but including dividends received) was healthy
at 35.4% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, up considerably from 26.2% in
2011.
During the first quarter of 2012, EBITDA (excluding stock-based compensation)
more than doubled while revenues increased 58.5% year over year, reflecting
the consolidation of TV One. Core radio revenue increased 9.3% during the
quarter compared with a 1.1% revenue decline in the company's markets,
reflecting benefits of reformatting changes in 2011 that caused Radio One to
underperform its markets. Revenue at Reach Media declined 8% for the quarter,
reflecting lower affiliate fees due to the new agreement between Radio One and
Reach Media effective Jan. 1, 2012. The company continues to face easier
comparisons in radio for the remainder of the year, although we expect radio
revenue growth to materially slow in 2013. For the quarter, revenue at TV One
increased 4.6%, slightly below our expectations, which we attribute to lower
advertising revenue as a result of programming underinvestment. As a result,
we believe advertising revenue will remain weak in 2012. Under its new
majority owner and management, TV One plans to increase programming investment
in 2012, which could benefit advertising revenue starting in 2013 based on
audience acceptance.
The company's cash interest expense will further increase over the next 12
months, underscoring the company's need for consistent EBITDA growth and
ongoing cash distributions from TV One. The company generated $10.2 million of
discretionary cash flow over the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, down from $23
million during the same 12 months last year because of working capital cash
usage and increased interest expense associated with the March 2011
refinancing. The company will begin paying cash interest on its 12.5%/15.0%
senior subordinated notes on Aug.15, 2012, after electing to pay-in-kind the
interest costs on this obligation over the past year (cash interest is payable
at a rate of 6% and 9% accrues when paying in kind). We estimate that the
outstanding balance on the subordinated notes was roughly $327 million on May
15, 2012, and accordingly, interest will be payable in cash at a rate of
12.5%. As a result, annual cash interest expense on these notes will increase
to about $41 million from $19.6 million.
Liquidity
In our opinion, Radio One's liquidity is "less than adequate," owing to a
narrow margin of covenant compliance. Our assessment incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to cover uses
by 1.2x or more.
-- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA over the
next 12 months, but net sources could swing negative without a rebound from
this drop.
-- The company would breach covenant leverage tests if EBITDA were to
decline by 15%.
-- Based on the company's high debt leverage and thin interest coverage,
we do not believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks without
the need for refinancing.
Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months include roughly $26.4 million of
cash as of March 31, 2012 (excluding $17.5 million of cash at TV One), and
access to $23.8 million under the revolving credit facility due March 31,
2015. Under our base-case scenario, we believe discretionary cash flow could
turn negative in 2013 because of a full year of cash interest payments on the
12.5%/15.0% senior subordinated notes. There is an annual put obligation for
the non-controlling equity in Reach Media. This obligation was recently
extended to February 2013. We believe there is a possibility that the put
could be further extended if the company and the minority holders do not
negotiate a favorable agreement. Still, we believe that this obligation may be
manageable to a degree.
Radio One's credit agreement contains financial covenants, specifically total
leverage, secured debt leverage, and interest coverage ratio covenants with
scheduled step-downs. As of March 31, 2012, the company had an 11.7% cushion
against its tightest covenant--a 4.75x senior leverage covenant which steps
down to 4.5x on June 30, 2012, and to 4.0x on March 31, 2013. Based on current
radio revenue pacing, we expect the cushion to remain above 10% for the
remainder of the year, but to fall below 10% in 2013. There are no meaningful
debt maturities in the next 12 months.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects Radio One's thin margin of compliance with
financial covenants. In addition, we expect lower discretionary cash flow in
2012 due to higher cash interest payments, and we believe discretionary cash
flow could turn negative in 2013 if positive operating trends slow in radio.
We could lower the rating if the company's cushion of covenant compliance
falls below 10%, and we expect an eventual breach due to impending step-downs.
More specifically, we could lower the rating if EBITDA declines at a
low-single-digit percent rate from trailing-12-month levels without an
expectation of a turnaround. This scenario could occur if there is a reversal
in operating trends in the radio group due to weak ad demand and higher
marketing and programming expenses to support station reformatting changes,
and if these changes more than offset increased cash distributions from TV
One.
Conversely, an outlook revision to stable would likely involve the company
increasing EBITDA coverage of interest expense to at least 1.3x, and rebuild
and maintaining adequate liquidity and 15% headroom against its financial
covenants, either through EBITDA growth or covenant relief.
