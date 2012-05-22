Overview -- Cable network company AMC Networks has paid down $150 million of bank debt since its spinoff from Cablevisions Systems Corp. in June 2011. -- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company and our issue-level rating on its senior secured debt. -- In addition, we are raising the issue-level and revising the recovery ratings on the company's unsecured debt by one notch. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company's good discretionary cash flow will enable it to keep its debt to EBITDA at or below the mid-5x area--our threshold for AMC Networks at a 'BB-' rating. Rating Action On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on New York City-based cable network company AMC Networks Inc. The outlook is stable. We also affirmed the 'BB+' issue-level ratings on the company's senior secured debt. The '1' recovery rating on the debt remains unchanged and reflect our expectations for very high (90% to 100%) of recovery in the event of payment default. At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'BB-' (the same as our corporate credit rating on the company) from 'B+', in connection with revising our recovery rating on this debt to '4' from '5'. A '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation that debtholders would receive average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The improvement in the recovery rating on the notes reflects our expectation of a lower amount of first-lien debt outstanding in our simulated year of default than we previously assumed. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on AMC Networks, to be published on RatingsDirect following this report.) Rationale Our rating on AMC Networks reflects the company's "fair" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. We regard the business risk profile as fair because AMC Networks owns a good portfolio of national cable networks that benefit from stable affiliate fees in addition to the more cyclical ad revenue. Our assessment of the financial risk profile as aggressive reflects AMC Networks' heavy debt burden since its spinoff from Cablevision Systems Corp. in mid-2011. Debt to EBITDA was 5.1x at March 31, 2012, below our mid-5x threshold for a 'BB-' rating on the company, and slightly above the 4x-5x range for an aggressive financial risk profile according to our financial risk indicators. AMC Networks' cable channel portfolio includes the domestic AMC, WE tv, IFC, and Sundance networks, which contribute about 91% of consolidated revenue, and all of its EBITDA. International and other operations are relatively minor. While the flagship AMC channel has broad household penetration, reaching 96.4 million TV households as of March 31, 2012, we view the other three networks as slightly underpenetrated with domestic multichannel distributors. We believe these networks will require continuing programming investment and increasing viewership to spur penetration and affiliate fee growth amid keen competition from rival cable networks for viewers, advertising, and cable system compensation. The potential loss of carriage is a risk for smaller cable network companies that are not part of diversified entertainment companies. This risk could increase, given that cable and satellite operators are facing sharply higher costs to carry broadcast networks' affiliates, which enjoy much higher audience ratings. DISH Network recently notified AMC Networks of its intention to discontinue carriage of the company's networks. Although it is not clear that the two companies will not reach some sort of agreement to continue carriage over the next few months, we have nevertheless factored loss of carriage into our base-case scenario. Our base-case scenario for 2012 assumes revenue momentum in the first half of the year is neutralized in the second half by a potential loss of carriage on DISH Network in the second half. At the same time, we expect that higher programming costs from more original programming will cause a high-single-digit percent EBITDA decline and a several percentage-point contraction in the EBITDA margin. In the first quarter of 2012, revenue rose 20% year over year, and EBITDA grew 27%. The company's most popular show, "The Walking Dead," aired during the quarter, helping ad revenue growth. Affiliate fees increased at a healthy rate too, stemming from higher subscriber rates and lower amortization of deferred carriage fees. EBITDA rose more rapidly than revenue because expenses grew more slowly. The EBITDA margin for the 12 months ended March 31, 2011 was 37%--up from 36% for full year 2011. Still, the EBITDA margin is relatively low compared with the 40%-plus margins of the cable network operations of most peers. EBITDA coverage of interest was 3.4x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, and debt to EBITDA was relatively high at 5.1x at March 31, 2012. Our base-case scenario assumes that interest coverage will remain in the 3x area in 2012 and that debt to EBITDA will be in the mid-5x area. Conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow was good at 57% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. We expect the company to maintain this ratio in 2012, based on modest working capital and capital spending needs and no dividend payments. The Dolan family, which owns Cablevision, maintains a controlling stake in AMC Networks and is a majority of the board. Historically, we have viewed lack of clarity as to financial policy as a key credit risk of Cablevision. Although we have no indication that this will be the case at AMC Networks, we nevertheless view the company's financial policy as aggressive because of the increase in leverage following the spinoff. Liquidity We regard AMC Networks' liquidity as "strong." Our assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions: -- We expect sources of liquidity, including cash and access to the revolving credit facility, to exceed uses by more than 2.5x or more over the next 24 months. Debt maturities over the next 18 months consist of scheduled term loan amortization. -- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 30%. -- Because of AMC Networks' good discretionary cash-flow-generating ability, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact events without the need for refinancing. -- We expect AMC Networks can maintain sufficient covenant headroom so that EBITDA could decline by 15%-20% and the company would still have a 15% cushion of compliance with covenant tests. -- We believe the company has good relations with its banks. -- Although its high leverage precludes our viewing financial risk management as prudent, over the intermediate term, we expect the company to implement a financial policy that supports de-leveraging. Sources of liquidity consist of $224 million of cash balances as of March 31, 2012, an undrawn $500 million revolving credit facility due 2016, and our expectation of discretionary cash flow of about $225 million in both 2012 and 2013. Our discretionary cash flow estimate assumes modest working capital usage of about $20 million per year, annual capital spending of $15 million to $20 million, and no shareholder dividends. Scheduled term loan amortization will be minimal over this period, as the company has prepaid $150 million of its term loans since the spinoff. The senior secured credit facilities include a minimum interest coverage covenant and a maximum leverage covenant. The interest coverage covenant is 2.5x through the end of 2012, tightening to 2.75x starting Jan. 1, 2013. The leverage covenant is 7.0x through the first quarter of 2012, then tightens to 6.5x through the end of 2012, to 6.0x through the end of 2014, and finally to 5.5x until maturity. The company had a 41% EBITDA cushion of compliance against both covenants at March 31, 2012. We currently regard the company's covenant headroom as adequate, and expect it will remain so over the intermediate term. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company's good discretionary cash flow will enable it to keep its debt to EBITDA at or below the mid-5x area--our threshold for AMC Networks at a 'BB-' rating. We could raise the rating if the company continues to improve its overall audience ratings and, in particular, the distribution of its smaller networks, and uses its discretionary cash flow to reduce and maintain its leverage in the low-4x area. For example, a 12% increase in revenue, coupled with a 200-basis-point improvement in the EBITDA margin and a 10% reduction in debt balances, could result in an upgrade. Conversely, we could lower the rating if network performance loses traction because of poor audience ratings or loss of carriage by more than one cable or satellite operator, causing sharp EBITDA declines that show no sign of recovery, or if management makes a large debt-financed acquisition or implements shareholder-favoring measures that increase leverage to above 6x. Senior Unsecured BB- B+
Recovery Rating 4 5