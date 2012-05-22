Overview
-- Cable network company AMC Networks has paid down $150 million
of bank debt since its spinoff from Cablevisions Systems Corp. in June 2011.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company and
our issue-level rating on its senior secured debt.
-- In addition, we are raising the issue-level and revising the recovery
ratings on the company's unsecured debt by one notch.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company's
good discretionary cash flow will enable it to keep its debt to EBITDA at or
below the mid-5x area--our threshold for AMC Networks at a 'BB-' rating.
Rating Action
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-'
corporate credit rating on New York City-based cable network company AMC
Networks Inc. The outlook is stable.
We also affirmed the 'BB+' issue-level ratings on the company's senior secured
debt. The '1' recovery rating on the debt remains unchanged and reflect our
expectations for very high (90% to 100%) of recovery in the event of payment
default.
At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating on the company's senior
unsecured notes to 'BB-' (the same as our corporate credit rating on the
company) from 'B+', in connection with revising our recovery rating on this
debt to '4' from '5'. A '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation that
debtholders would receive average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a
payment default. The improvement in the recovery rating on the notes reflects
our expectation of a lower amount of first-lien debt outstanding in our
simulated year of default than we previously assumed. (For the complete
recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on AMC Networks, to be
published on RatingsDirect following this report.)
Rationale
Our rating on AMC Networks reflects the company's "fair" business risk profile
and "aggressive" financial risk profile. We regard the business risk profile
as fair because AMC Networks owns a good portfolio of national cable networks
that benefit from stable affiliate fees in addition to the more cyclical ad
revenue. Our assessment of the financial risk profile as aggressive reflects
AMC Networks' heavy debt burden since its spinoff from Cablevision Systems
Corp. in mid-2011. Debt to EBITDA was 5.1x at March 31, 2012, below our mid-5x
threshold for a 'BB-' rating on the company, and slightly above the 4x-5x
range for an aggressive financial risk profile according to our financial risk
indicators.
AMC Networks' cable channel portfolio includes the domestic AMC, WE tv, IFC,
and Sundance networks, which contribute about 91% of consolidated revenue, and
all of its EBITDA. International and other operations are relatively minor.
While the flagship AMC channel has broad household penetration, reaching 96.4
million TV households as of March 31, 2012, we view the other three networks
as slightly underpenetrated with domestic multichannel distributors. We
believe these networks will require continuing programming investment and
increasing viewership to spur penetration and affiliate fee growth amid keen
competition from rival cable networks for viewers, advertising, and cable
system compensation. The potential loss of carriage is a risk for smaller
cable network companies that are not part of diversified entertainment
companies. This risk could increase, given that cable and satellite operators
are facing sharply higher costs to carry broadcast networks' affiliates, which
enjoy much higher audience ratings. DISH Network recently notified AMC
Networks of its intention to discontinue carriage of the company's networks.
Although it is not clear that the two companies will not reach some sort of
agreement to continue carriage over the next few months, we have nevertheless
factored loss of carriage into our base-case scenario.
Our base-case scenario for 2012 assumes revenue momentum in the first half of
the year is neutralized in the second half by a potential loss of carriage on
DISH Network in the second half. At the same time, we expect that higher
programming costs from more original programming will cause a
high-single-digit percent EBITDA decline and a several percentage-point
contraction in the EBITDA margin.
In the first quarter of 2012, revenue rose 20% year over year, and EBITDA grew
27%. The company's most popular show, "The Walking Dead," aired during the
quarter, helping ad revenue growth. Affiliate fees increased at a healthy rate
too, stemming from higher subscriber rates and lower amortization of deferred
carriage fees. EBITDA rose more rapidly than revenue because expenses grew
more slowly. The EBITDA margin for the 12 months ended March 31, 2011 was
37%--up from 36% for full year 2011. Still, the EBITDA margin is relatively
low compared with the 40%-plus margins of the cable network operations of most
peers.
EBITDA coverage of interest was 3.4x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012,
and debt to EBITDA was relatively high at 5.1x at March 31, 2012. Our
base-case scenario assumes that interest coverage will remain in the 3x area
in 2012 and that debt to EBITDA will be in the mid-5x area. Conversion of
EBITDA into discretionary cash flow was good at 57% for the 12 months ended
March 31, 2012. We expect the company to maintain this ratio in 2012, based on
modest working capital and capital spending needs and no dividend payments.
The Dolan family, which owns Cablevision, maintains a controlling stake in AMC
Networks and is a majority of the board. Historically, we have viewed lack of
clarity as to financial policy as a key credit risk of Cablevision. Although
we have no indication that this will be the case at AMC Networks, we
nevertheless view the company's financial policy as aggressive because of the
increase in leverage following the spinoff.
Liquidity
We regard AMC Networks' liquidity as "strong." Our assessment incorporates the
following factors and assumptions:
-- We expect sources of liquidity, including cash and access to the
revolving credit facility, to exceed uses by more than 2.5x or more over the
next 24 months. Debt maturities over the next 18 months consist of scheduled
term loan amortization.
-- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive, even if EBITDA
declines 30%.
-- Because of AMC Networks' good discretionary cash-flow-generating
ability, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact events
without the need for refinancing.
-- We expect AMC Networks can maintain sufficient covenant headroom so
that EBITDA could decline by 15%-20% and the company would still have a 15%
cushion of compliance with covenant tests.
-- We believe the company has good relations with its banks.
-- Although its high leverage precludes our viewing financial risk
management as prudent, over the intermediate term, we expect the company to
implement a financial policy that supports de-leveraging.
Sources of liquidity consist of $224 million of cash balances as of March 31,
2012, an undrawn $500 million revolving credit facility due 2016, and our
expectation of discretionary cash flow of about $225 million in both 2012 and
2013. Our discretionary cash flow estimate assumes modest working capital
usage of about $20 million per year, annual capital spending of $15 million to
$20 million, and no shareholder dividends. Scheduled term loan amortization
will be minimal over this period, as the company has prepaid $150 million of
its term loans since the spinoff.
The senior secured credit facilities include a minimum interest coverage
covenant and a maximum leverage covenant. The interest coverage covenant is
2.5x through the end of 2012, tightening to 2.75x starting Jan. 1, 2013. The
leverage covenant is 7.0x through the first quarter of 2012, then tightens to
6.5x through the end of 2012, to 6.0x through the end of 2014, and finally to
5.5x until maturity. The company had a 41% EBITDA cushion of compliance
against both covenants at March 31, 2012. We currently regard the company's
covenant headroom as adequate, and expect it will remain so over the
intermediate term.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company's good
discretionary cash flow will enable it to keep its debt to EBITDA at or below
the mid-5x area--our threshold for AMC Networks at a 'BB-' rating. We could
raise the rating if the company continues to improve its overall audience
ratings and, in particular, the distribution of its smaller networks, and uses
its discretionary cash flow to reduce and maintain its leverage in the low-4x
area. For example, a 12% increase in revenue, coupled with a 200-basis-point
improvement in the EBITDA margin and a 10% reduction in debt balances, could
result in an upgrade.
Conversely, we could lower the rating if network performance loses traction
because of poor audience ratings or loss of carriage by more than one cable or
satellite operator, causing sharp EBITDA declines that show no sign of
recovery, or if management makes a large debt-financed acquisition or
implements shareholder-favoring measures that increase leverage to above 6x.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade
Credits, May 13, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
AMC Networks Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
AMC Networks Inc.
Senior Unsecured BB- B+
Recovery Rating 4 5
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
AMC Networks Inc.
Senior Secured BB+
Recovery Rating 1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.