Oct 18 - Where it once looked like a September 2012 Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) order would bring some much-needed transparency and certainty back to the New York State's power markets, the New York regulator last week filed a request for a rehearing to overturn the FERC's decision, according to a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled "New York Power Markets Are Still Stressed By Uncertainty." On Aug. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published "New York's Capacity Power Markets Face Even More Uncertainty, And Generators' Credit Quality May Fall" that highlighted the tough time the power sector in New York's faces due to a number of factors, some local and some national. Then, on Sept. 10, 2012, the FERC finally issued an order on a July 2011 complaint, after 14 months of lengthy regulatory proceedings. The FERC asked the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) to retest the "mitigation" determination of Astoria Energy II LLC (AEII) and Bayonne Energy Center LLC, which are new entrants to the market. (Under the rules, new entrants are subject to a mitigation exemption test. If an entrant fails the test, then the price it can bid in the monthly capacity market auction is subject to a floor and the unit is considered "mitigated.") "In our view, the FERC order removes some uncertainty regarding future capacity prices and provides greater insights on how NYISO will determine mitigation tests in the future," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Trevor D'Olier-Lees. On Oct. 11, the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) issued a press release announcing that it filed a request for a rehearing to overturn the FERC's Sept. 10 decision. The PSC also claimed that the FERC's order represents a fundamental and unexplained departure from prior commission precedent and that it will:

-- Significantly increase regulatory uncertainty and ultimately deter market entry in one of the most constrained power markets in the nation; and

-- Hinder the state's ability to pursue public policy objectives in a cost-effective manner. We think that the FERC and various stakeholders have most probably considered the issues the PSC raised before the September 2012 order and it is not clear whether the FERC will in fact grant a rehearing. However, the announcement and rehearing request has spawned uncertainty among market participants.