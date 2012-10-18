Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Honours Plc's notes and revised the
Outlook on the class A notes to Negative from Stable, as follows:
GBP93.290m Class A1 notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf' Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
GBP54.2m Class A2 notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf', Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
GBP33.35m Class B notes: affirmed at 'Asf', Outlook Stable
GBP18.0m Class C notes: affirmed at 'BBBsf', Outlook Stable
GBP12.0m Class D notes: affirmed at 'BBsf', Outlook Stable
The revision of the Outlook on the class A notes is due to the Negative Outlook
on the UK sovereign ('AAA/F1+/Negative') and reflects the transaction's
significant reliance on the sovereign to pay indemnities upon cancellation of
loans in deferment status.
The affirmation of the notes reflects that defaults have been in line with
Fitch's initial expectations, and all note deficiencies have been cleared with
excess collections to date. As of October 2012, credit enhancement (CE) was
57.6% for the class A1 notes, 32.9% for the class A2 notes, 17.8% for the class
B notes, 9.6% for the class C notes and 4.1% for the class D notes.
In Fitch's view, the current ratings remain compatible with the significant
prevalence of loans in deferment status (83.5% of the non-defaulted loan
portfolio) and the significant level of delinquent loans in repayment status
(4.2%). The UK sovereign is essentially committed to indemnify the transaction
for any non-delinquent loan still outstanding 25 years after origination at the
principal outstanding amount and any unpaid interest, even if the loan is in
deferment status. The transaction also benefits from significant excess spread
as the yield on the loans after the swap (which in the transaction documentation
is referred to as a subsidy), amounts to 2.69% over Libor, either in the form of
cash collections from repayment loans or capitalisation of unpaid interest on
deferred loans. As a result, under the agency's analysis an impairment of the
class D notes would imply the default of around one-sixth of those borrowers
which from historical experience may be assumed to become eligible for
repayment.
Fitch also believes that the current ratings are compatible with the liquidity
tightening that may result from the run-down of the performing loan portfolio
(only 9.5% of the non-defaulted portfolio as of October 2012). According to the
cash manager, the average remaining term of the performing loan portfolio as of
March 2012 was falling to around the end of 2014, while indemnities payable by
the UK sovereign as a result of loan cancellations will remain limited until
2017. However, under the agency's cash flow simulations, total collections would
still be sufficient to service the interest on the rated notes in a scenario of
stable inflation. If the netting payable by the issuer under the swap with the
UK sovereign increases as a result of rising inflation, collections may fall
short of due fees and notes interest. Even in this case Fitch considers the
GBP20m liquidity reserve in an account with Deutsche Bank ('A+'/Stable/'F1') as
largely sufficient to cover for senior fees and A and B notes interest. Fitch
also views the current rating on the class C and D notes as compatible with the
risk of a possible shortfall in interest payment, as in the agency's view this
shortfall would only be temporary.
The transaction is a securitisation of UK not-for-profit student loans
originated by the UK government. The loans were originated to individuals who
commenced higher education courses prior to September 1998.