Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Honours Plc's notes and revised the Outlook on the class A notes to Negative from Stable, as follows: GBP93.290m Class A1 notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf' Outlook revised to Negative from Stable GBP54.2m Class A2 notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf', Outlook revised to Negative from Stable GBP33.35m Class B notes: affirmed at 'Asf', Outlook Stable GBP18.0m Class C notes: affirmed at 'BBBsf', Outlook Stable GBP12.0m Class D notes: affirmed at 'BBsf', Outlook Stable The revision of the Outlook on the class A notes is due to the Negative Outlook on the UK sovereign ('AAA/F1+/Negative') and reflects the transaction's significant reliance on the sovereign to pay indemnities upon cancellation of loans in deferment status. The affirmation of the notes reflects that defaults have been in line with Fitch's initial expectations, and all note deficiencies have been cleared with excess collections to date. As of October 2012, credit enhancement (CE) was 57.6% for the class A1 notes, 32.9% for the class A2 notes, 17.8% for the class B notes, 9.6% for the class C notes and 4.1% for the class D notes. In Fitch's view, the current ratings remain compatible with the significant prevalence of loans in deferment status (83.5% of the non-defaulted loan portfolio) and the significant level of delinquent loans in repayment status (4.2%). The UK sovereign is essentially committed to indemnify the transaction for any non-delinquent loan still outstanding 25 years after origination at the principal outstanding amount and any unpaid interest, even if the loan is in deferment status. The transaction also benefits from significant excess spread as the yield on the loans after the swap (which in the transaction documentation is referred to as a subsidy), amounts to 2.69% over Libor, either in the form of cash collections from repayment loans or capitalisation of unpaid interest on deferred loans. As a result, under the agency's analysis an impairment of the class D notes would imply the default of around one-sixth of those borrowers which from historical experience may be assumed to become eligible for repayment. Fitch also believes that the current ratings are compatible with the liquidity tightening that may result from the run-down of the performing loan portfolio (only 9.5% of the non-defaulted portfolio as of October 2012). According to the cash manager, the average remaining term of the performing loan portfolio as of March 2012 was falling to around the end of 2014, while indemnities payable by the UK sovereign as a result of loan cancellations will remain limited until 2017. However, under the agency's cash flow simulations, total collections would still be sufficient to service the interest on the rated notes in a scenario of stable inflation. If the netting payable by the issuer under the swap with the UK sovereign increases as a result of rising inflation, collections may fall short of due fees and notes interest. Even in this case Fitch considers the GBP20m liquidity reserve in an account with Deutsche Bank ('A+'/Stable/'F1') as largely sufficient to cover for senior fees and A and B notes interest. Fitch also views the current rating on the class C and D notes as compatible with the risk of a possible shortfall in interest payment, as in the agency's view this shortfall would only be temporary. The transaction is a securitisation of UK not-for-profit student loans originated by the UK government. The loans were originated to individuals who commenced higher education courses prior to September 1998.