Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating action on Regional School District No. 5, CT's (the district) general obligation (GO) bonds: --Approximately $3.7 million outstanding GO bonds, series 2008 affirmed at 'AA+'; --Approximately $8.2 million outstanding GO bonds, series 2010B affirmed at 'AA+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are a general obligation of the district and, severally, of the member towns of Bethany, Orange and Woodbridge, CT. The district has no independent taxing power, but the member towns have the ability to levy property taxes without limit to meet this general obligation. KEY RATING DRIVERS BALANCED FINANCES RESTRICTED BY RESERVE LIMITS & INABILITY TO TAX: The district's operations are tightly balanced, supported by remittances of property tax payments from member towns. Management has been active in maintaining expenditures at appropriate levels to ensure balanced operations. Financial flexibility is constrained due to the inability of the district to levy taxes and state statutes that limit the extent of the school district's reserves. DISTRICT BENEFITS FROM SOUND TOWN FINANCES & GOOD COOPERATION: The member towns' sound financial positions support balanced district operations. Recent years have featured good cooperation between the member towns and the district, resulting in overall voter support for the annual district budgets. STRONG ECONOMIC PROFILE: The member towns' economic indicators are strong. Town wealth levels are high, and unemployment rates are well below state and national levels. MODERATE DEBT LEVELS: District debt levels are generally moderate with rapid debt amortization and limited future debt needs. Total expenditure levels associated with debt service, pension contributions, and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) payments are manageable. CREDIT PROFILE DISTRICT CONSISTS OF THREE HIGH-WEALTH TOWNS The district, formed in 1953, is located northwest of the city of New Haven and consists of three towns - Bethany, Orange, and Woodbridge. The district serves grades seven through 12 with one senior high school and two middle schools and has an estimated population of 28,463, an increase of about 4% since 2000. School enrollment, however, has been declining (-2.6% for school year 2011-2012), and officials project continued declines. The district is initiating a long range planning study to assess enrollment trends and their impact on district operations. The district's three member towns are chiefly residential with residents who demonstrate high wealth levels. The area work force is employed largely in professional and executive positions, which is reflected in its high income levels and consistently well below-average unemployment rates. FINANCES SUPPORTED BY MANAGEMENT & TOWNS' FINANCIAL POSITIONS The district maintains sound financial operations, deriving about 95% of its general fund revenues from its assessments charged to member towns proportionately, based on the number of enrolled students. The district reported a fiscal 2011 general fund unrestricted balance (the sum of unassigned, assigned, and committed fund balances under GASB 54) of $1.4 million or 3.1% of expenditures and transfers out. The increase from an unreserved fund balance of $800 thousand (1.8%) in fiscal 2010 reflects in part a transfer to the general fund of moneys formerly held in a separate reserve for sick and severance costs and now designated as a committed balance within the general fund. State statutes require surpluses to be either refunded or credited to member towns, or reserved for capital expenses, sick and severance costs, or other post-employment benefits (OPEB), thus limiting the extent of overall district reserve levels. The district has been active in controlling spending to achieve budget balance. The fiscal year 2012 budget represented an increase of about 1.5% from fiscal 2011 and included debt refunding savings, reduced staffing costs and reduced discretionary account spending. The district estimates a fiscal 2012 budgetary basis surplus of about $630 thousand, with $300 thousand set aside for use in fiscal 2013 budget and $300 thousand to be returned to member towns. The fiscal 2013 budget provides for an increase of less than 1% in expenditures over 2012, with growth in purchased services, including student transportation and out of district tuition, countering reduced or flat spending in most other areas. Expenditure growth was limited through savings related to a switch to self-funded health insurance, lowered energy costs, and debt refunding savings. The budget includes a $150,000 contingency set aside, which is typical of the district's budgeting practices. The strong financial positions of the three member towns support district financial balance. The towns' operations each feature over 10% of unrestricted general fund balances as a percentage of spending in recent years (over 12% in fiscal 2011), strong taxpayer collection rates and diversified tax bases. In addition, good cooperation between the district and member towns, including involvement of a formal finance committee consisting of board of education members and representatives from each of the member towns, is demonstrated by support for the district's budget. District voters have approved the budget on the first try for the past several years. MODERATE DEBT LEVELS Overall net debt levels are moderate with debt per capita at $3,137 and debt to market value at 1.8%. Fitch expects debt ratios to improve in future years, as debt amortizes rapidly (68% within 10 years) and the district has no near-term additional bonding plans. Annual debt service as a percentage of fiscal year 2011 general fund expenditures and transfers out is manageable at 12.7% as are total debt service, pension and OPEB payments (14.6%). The district makes 100% of its annual required contributions (ARC) to its pension plan, but these payments have increased as its funded ratio has declined to 64% as of July 1, 2011 or 58% using Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate assumption. District employees also participate in the Connecticut State Teachers Retirement System. The district created an OPEB trust fund in January 2007 which was valued at $946,280 as of July 1, 2011, or 12% of the total liability. The fiscal 2012 contribution for OPEB was 64% of the ARC.