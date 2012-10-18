(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Oct 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its recovery rating on Aliso Viejo, Calif.-based semiconductor manufacturer Microsemi Corp.'s $50 million revolver due 2015 by revising it to '2' from '1' because we did not revise it following the recovery report dated Oct. 4, 2011. The recovery rating on the revolver is '2', indicating our expectation of a substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of default. The issue-level rating on the term loan is 'BB' (one notch higher than the corporate credit rating). The 'BB' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating on Microsemi Corp.'s $810 million term loan due 2018 remain unchanged. (For more information, see Microsemi's recovery report to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.) RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 RATINGS LIST Microsemi Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- Recovery Rating Revised; Issue Rating Unchanged To From Microsemi Corp. $50 mil. revolver due 2015 BB Recovery Rating 2 1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)