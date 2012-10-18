Overview
-- U.S. computer-based assessment technology and school improvement
program provider Renaissance Learning intends to refinance its existing first-
and second-lien term loans by issuing a $250 million senior secured credit
facility.
-- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable and affirming our
'B' corporate credit rating on the company.
-- In addition, we are assigning a 'B+' issue-level rating on the
company's $250 million senior secured credit facility with a recovery rating
of '2'.
-- The positive outlook reflects the company's continued highly recurring
revenue base, stable profitability, good free operating cash flow generation,
and falling debt leverage.
Rating Action
On Oct. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Wisconsin Rapids, Wisc.-based Renaissance Learning Inc. to positive from
stable. We affirmed the corporate credit rating at 'B'.
We also assigned 'B+' issue-level and '2' recovery ratings to Renaissance
Learning's proposed $250 million senior secured credit facilities, which
consists of a $20 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $230
million term loan B facility due 2018. The '2' recovery rating indicates our
expectations of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of payment
default. The company will use the proceeds, along with $26 million of cash on
hand to repay its existing first- and second-lien term loan and for fees
related to the refinancing transaction.
Rationale
The ratings on Renaissance Learning Inc. reflect federal and state government
budget headwinds and its "aggressive" financial profile. Renaissance
Learning's position in its fragmented niche market, highly recurring
subscription revenue base, and good free operating cash flow (FOCF)
characteristics are partly offsetting factors.
Renaissance Learning is a provider of computer-based assessment technology and
school improvement programs for Pre-K through 12 schools and districts. The
company's products help educators make the practice component of their
existing curriculum more effective by providing tools to personalize practice
in reading, writing, and math, along with formative assessment and periodic
progress-monitoring technology.
Renaissance Learning benefits from an established position in the U.S.
computer-based assessment market. In the U.S., there are approximately 118,000
Pre-K to 12 schools, of which about 70,000 schools use Renaissance Learning's
products, representing a 57% penetration rate, although a lower rate of
classroom penetration. Additionally, there are about 1,500 schools as users in
the U.K. and Ireland. We expect growth to be higher overseas than in the U.S.;
however, overseas revenue contributions to the company's overall growth is
likely to be marginal over the next two years.
We expect the company to continue to capitalize on school improvement
initiatives, including the Elementary and Secondary Education Act and No Child
Left Behind Act, requiring all states to have academic standards in place for
K-12 students in reading, math, and science. Therefore, standardized
assessments and monitoring tools are necessary to evaluate students within
districts and states. The company has not relied on acquisitions for its
growth. Revenue growth--approximately 11% from 2008 to 2011--was all organic.
We expect revenues growth to be in the low- to mid-single-digit percentage
area over the next two years, reflecting moderate overall growth from new
sales of its STAR products, incremental hosting revenues and the migration of
existing product-based sales to the subscription-based model.
We expect EBITDA margins to remain at or about 30% over the next year. The
company markets its products primarily through its own sales force. Highly
recurring subscription revenues, at about 70% of total orders, along with a
high renewal rate, provide revenue visibility. The company discontinued sales
of its perpetual license-based desktop platform in 2009, but continues to
support those users. As those users migrate to web-based subscription
offerings, revenue stability and visibility will continue to improve. EBITDA
margins grew to about 30% in 2012 from the low-20% area in 2008 as a result.
We view the company's business profile as "weak," reflecting a highly
fragmented niche market, government budget headwinds, and an evolving student
assessment market, partly offset by a high school penetration rate.
Renaissance Learning holds a very modest position in the overall instructional
materials market. Competition ranges from small not-for-profit organizations
to subsidiaries of larger companies with significantly more financial
resources and broader product offerings. Although we don't consider education
a primary focus of government budget cuts, market growth is likely to be lower
than in the past few years and Renaissance Learning's public school customer
base may have to rationalize their instructional materials and technology
product spending if budget pressure persists. The student assessment market is
also rapidly evolving, migrating from traditional pencil-and-paper assessments
to a computer-based format. The competitive landscape could intensify, with
curriculum content providers entering the assessment market and existing
direct competitors generating revenue from other sources while providing free
assessment products.
We changed our view on Renaissance Learning's financial risk profile to
"aggressive" from "highly leveraged," reflecting operating lease-adjusted
leverage falling to 5.1x from 5.7x on June 30, 2012, following the proposed
refinancing transaction and about $26 million of cash on hand to repay debt.
The company has positive operating cash flow characteristics, as it collects
cash upfront from annual subscriptions, with timing of collection aligned with
school budget cycles. Also, capital expenditures requirements are low, at
about 1.5% of total revenues. We expect FOCF to total debt to be in the
low-teens over the next year. We also expect the company to use some of its
FOCF for debt reduction, leading to moderate leverage improvements.
Liquidity
We view the company's liquidity as "adequate." We expect its sources to exceed
uses over the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources are available from positive
FOCF and access to the $20 million revolving credit facility. We expect cash
uses to include growth-related working capital investments, modest annual
capital expenditures, and mandatory term loan amortization.
Other relevant aspects of Renaissance Learning's liquidity, in our view, are:
-- Sources of cash are likely to be above 1.2x in the next 12 to 24
months;
-- Net sources are likely to be positive over the next year, even if
EBITDA falls by 15% to 20%;
-- Sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to drop by 15% to 20% without
the company breaching a coverage test;
-- Debt maturities will be approximately $2.3 million annually; and
-- We have not incorporated acquisitions funded from internally generated
cash flow into our current rating.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on
Renaissance Learning, to be published as soon as possible after this release.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects Renaissance Learning's continued highly
recurring revenue base, stable profitability, positive FOCF generation, and
falling debt leverage. We would consider an upgrade if the company could
continue its growth path and penetrate the district-wide sales in the U.S. We
would also consider an upgrade if the company expands further overseas, while
improving FOCF generation and applying excess cash for debt reduction, leading
to leverage dropping and approaching the mid-4x area.
We would revise the outlook to stable if government budget concerns or
competitive pressure intensifies, leading to customer attrition, EBITDA
declines, and leverage remaining above 5x.
Ratings List
Rating Affirmed; Outlook Action
Renaissance Learning Inc.
To From
Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- B/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged
Renaissance Learning Inc.
Senior Secured BB-
Recovery Rating 1
New Ratings
Renaissance Learning Inc.
$20 mil revolver due 2017 B+
Recovery rating 2
$230 mil term loan B facility due 2018 B+
Recovery rating 2
