Rating Action On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to negative from stable its outlook on the Norwegian krone (NOK)-equivalent 3.798 billion senior secured index-linked bonds due September 2027, issued by Norway-based asset company Njord Gas Infrastructure AS (NGI). At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-' issue rating on the bonds. Rationale The outlook revision reflects NGI's reprofiling of its forecast capital expenditure (capex) for 2012-2015 as a result of the 2012 budgeting process for the Gassled gas pipeline system. However, the exact amount and timing of the final capex commitments are subject to future decisions by the Gassled participants. As a result, in our view, should final capex remain as currently forecast, NGI's financial profile is likely to weaken. Furthermore, in our opinion, the sensitivity of NGI's financial profile to such changes is evidence of a less robust capital structure overall. The reprofiling of the capex forecast is mainly due to the postponement of certain projects, which reduces capex in 2011-2013 and increases it in 2014-2015. Total capex over the five years from 2011 to 2015, however, remains largely the same. For NGI, 2015 is the year when principal repayments on the bonds begin. As a direct result of these factors, NGI is now forecasting a reduced minimum debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) for September 2015 of 1.16x. This ratio is based on our definition of debt service coverage (which excludes interest income and cash balances, for example) and NGI's current base-case assumptions. It compares with the previous projected DSCR of 1.44x for the same date and the previous minimum of 1.23x over the life of the debt. NGI's updated forecasts also incorporate a suspension of dividend payments for each of the semi-annual periods from September 2014 to September 2015 inclusive, in order to support the funding of the revised capex. According to NGI, this should also help to ensure that the DSCR remains above 1.20x (a trigger level resulting in, among other things, a dividend lock-up), using the contractual definition of DSCR that includes undistributed cash balances. Historically, Gassled's annual forecast capex budgets have seen substantial swings from year to year, implying significant uncertainty. Total actual capex has also tended to be lower than that forecast on average. We believe that the uncertainty as to the final capex amounts is likely to continue. However, the final amounts could be lower than those currently forecast. NGI could also opt out of some of the forecast capex if it wished, although we understand that it does not currently plan to do so. NGI used the proceeds of the bonds to acquire from ExxonMobil Corp. (AAA/Stable/A-1+) its approximate 8% interest in Gassled. Gassled comprises the bulk of the natural gas pipeline infrastructure on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, which enables 96% of the gas extracted on the shelf to be processed, transported, and exported to mainland Europe and the U.K. Gassled provides about 20% of the EU's gas consumption, and accounted for about 18% of its imports in 2010. The ratings are supported by the following credit strengths: -- The network's strategic importance and financial significance to the Kingdom of Norway (AAA/Stable/A-1+). In addition, a transparent, predictable, and stable regulatory system exists for tariff review, with a consensus-driven culture. -- Transparent and stable tariffs for gas transport prices set by an agreed formula, which passes through all operational and maintenance costs and is not directly exposed to gas prices. -- Highly profitable and cash-generative operations, although this is in part offset by a high (yet, we believe, stable) tax rate, at 78%. -- Stable and predictable bookings for pipeline capacity in the medium term because of "take-or-pay" arrangements that mean bookings are typically confirmed 18 months ahead of time. -- Low operational risk. Operational performance since the formal aggregation of the network assets into Gassled has been good. Operating risk is further limited by the reliance of the operator, Gassco, on the shippers' technical ability as subcontractors. However, the ratings also reflect the following credit weaknesses: -- A highly leveraged financial profile, reflected by a capital structure that increases to about 80% debt to equity and subordinated debt in 2013. This results in relatively low DSCRs for the rating, which NGI now projects at 1.16x (minimum) and 1.66x (average) using our definition and NGI's current base-case assumptions. -- The potential volatility in, and uncertainty of, future capex amounts. In our opinion, this exacerbates NGI's highly leveraged financial profile to the extent that the majority of future capex is remunerated over the remaining life of the licenses. NGI's position is partially mitigated, and its financial flexibility improved, however, by: the inclusion in the terms of the bonds of a dividend lock-up in the event that the contractually defined DSCR is less than 1.20x; NGI's ability to delay bond principal repayments in certain circumstances; and the lack of an event of default tied to the DSCR. -- The project's exposure to refinancing risk should the terms of the license be renegotiated. This refinancing risk is mitigated by our expectation that a fair settlement will be reached with the regulatory authorities, which should allow for adequate access to refinancing alternatives at that time. -- The transaction's relatively weak liquidity support given the short (three-year) maturity of NGI's revolving credit facility and the potential drawing constraints. That said, the facility must be refinanced at least one year ahead of maturity or a dividend lock-up will be triggered. -- Volume risk associated with some of the revenues linked to the return on assets, since they are not fully pass-through. This risk is mitigated by Norway's low exposure to political risk, as well as by the long-term nature of contracts in the European gas market, which makes shipments more stable. Recovery analysis The senior secured bonds have a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of a very high (90%-100%) recovery of principal in the event of a default. The regulations governing NGI's stake in Gassled ensure that, in the case of failure on the part of any owner, the stake would be proposed for sale to the other Gassled owners at a minimum price set by the operator, Gassco. Assuming at least one of the other owners would be willing and able to acquire it, cash proceeds for the stake would be paid to the security agent within 90-100 days of NGI's failure. Our recovery analysis focuses on the remaining cash flows available to such an acquirer, after applying our customary stresses, under the existing terms of the Gassled licenses. We believe that these cash flows will be the key driver of the valuation of the stake at the time of disposal. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view of the likelihood of a weakened financial profile as a result of a reprofiling of future capex commitments and the uncertainty of the final amounts. We would likely lower the ratings if NGI confirms that the final amounts of its capex commitments for 2012-2015 or beyond are in line with, or greater than, current forecasts. We could revise the outlook to stable if the final amounts of the forecast capex are lower than those currently forecast, and the uncertainty as to the final amounts is removed. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology, Dec. 20, 2011 -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Njord Gas Infrastructure AS Senior Secured Debt A-/Negative A-/Stable Recovery Rating 1 1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)