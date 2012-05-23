May 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA+/A-1+'
rating to Doghouse Properties LLC's (the issuer's) $2.040 million taxable
variable-/fixed-rate notes series 2012-A.
The assigned rating reflects the higher of our rating on Robertson Banking Co.
(not rated), the fronting letter of credit (FLOC) provider, and Federal Home
Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLB Atlanta; 'AA+/A-1+'), the confirming LOC (CLOC)
provider (collectively, the LOC providers). Under their respective LOCs, each
bank fully supports repayment when the bonds are in the variable interest rate
reset mode. Therefore, our rating applies only during this rate mode. If the
bonds are converted to another interest rate mode, we will likely withdraw our
rating.
The 'AA+' long-term component of our rating is based on the higher of our
long-term issuer credit rating on Robertson Banking Co. (not rated) and FHLB
Atlanta ('AA+') and addresses full and timely payments of interest and
principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put option. The 'A-1+'
short-term component of our rating is based on the higher of our short-term
issuer credit rating on Robertson Banking Co. (not rated) and FHLB Atlanta
('A-1+') and addresses full and timely payments of interest and principal when
the bondholders have exercised the put option. Even though each bank fully
supports the bonds' repayment when they are in the variable-rate mode, we did
not apply our joint-support methodology because we do not have a credit
opinion on Robertson Banking Co. Furthermore, we believe that FHLB Atlanta and
its member banks are too highly correlated (for more information on our joint
support methodology, see "Joint-Support Criteria Update," published April 22,
2009).
In view of the series 2012-A transaction structure, changes to our rating on
the variable-rate bonds can result from, among other things, changes to the
higher of our ratings on the FLOC and CLOC providers, revisions to our
correlation assumption, or amendments to the transaction's terms. We will
maintain a rating on the bonds as long as they are in the variable-rate mode
and the FLOC and CLOC have not expired or otherwise terminated. If any of
these conditions changes, we will likely withdraw our rating on the bonds
