Overview
-- Despite a weak scenario for the global steel industry, Gerdau S.A. has
maintained adequate cash flow generation.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB-' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale
ratings on Gerdau.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Gerdau will manage to
improve its credit metrics--even under a scenario of weak prices and lower
margins.
Rating Action
On Oct. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-'
global scale and 'brAAA' national scale ratings on Brazil-based steel maker
Gerdau S.A.. The outlook remains stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Gerdau reflect our assessment of the company's "satisfactory"
business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. The
supporting factors are Gerdau's adequate geographic diversification throughout
the Americas, the company's still-favorable cost position in Brazil, its
efficient operations overall, and its "strong" liquidity. Offsetting these
rating strengths are Gerdau's exposure to the cyclical, commodity-oriented,
long-steel industry; the fierce competition from imports; and the potentially
challenging market conditions in the next 12 months to 18 months.
Gerdau holds a strong market position in Brazil and benefits from geographic
and product diversification in the steel industry in the Americas. The company
has expanded in specialty steel markets globally. This segment accounted for
about 25% of Gerdau's consolidated EBITDA in the last 12 months.
Profitability declined to 12% in the 12 months ended June 2012 from 16% in
2010, reflecting weak global steel prices and global overcapacity, significant
competition from imported steel in Brazil and elsewhere in Latin America, and
cost pressures on raw material. In addition, the dynamics of the scrap market
has changed in Brazil in recent years and has become more volatile. However,
Gerdau has made significant efforts to improve its overall cost
competitiveness and working capital management, and some of the company's new
operations in Brazil should help improve cash flows in 2013 as they ramp up
production.
The recent decline in raw material prices (especially iron ore and
metallurgical coal for the company's Ouro Branco mill and scrap for its
mini-mills in Brazil and in the U.S.), as well as cheaper energy costs (gas in
the U.S. and lower taxes on energy purchases in Brazil) should help offset the
competitive pressures and result in some margin improvement through 2013.
Still, we believe that import competition in Brazil will likely remain a
continuous threat to Gerdau, either active or latent, keeping margins down
through the period even under a relatively weaker currency. In North America,
demand is improving with positive growth in the nonresidential segments, but
it remains volatile because of uncertain market conditions.
Gerdau's operating performance should remain weak in 2012, with a consolidated
EBITDA margin of about 12%--in line with what we had observed in the first six
months of 2012. On the positive side, the depreciation of the Brazilian real
(R$) has benefited Gerdau by marginally reducing the competitiveness of
imported steel and increasing the income from the conversion of foreign
exchange to Brazilian reais from Gerdau's U.S. operations. In 2013, we expect
small improvements in profitability from marginal lower input costs and a slow
recovery in demand.
As of June 2012, Gerdau's credit metrics remained in line with our
expectation, with gross debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to
gross debt of 3.6x and 27%, respectively, which are equivalent to 2.7x and 35%
of adjusted net debt. We believe total debt to EBITDA will remain at about
3.0x in 2012 and then gradually improve towards 2.5x in 2013. And despite
Gerdau's high capital expenditure program, we believe that the company will
start generating positive free operating cash flow in 2013, which should
support the company's leverage reduction going forward.
Liquidity
We assess Gerdau's liquidity as strong under our criteria. The company's cash
position totaled R$3.2 billion as of June 31, 2012, compared with short-term
debt maturities of R$1.9 billion and a smooth amortization schedule in the
following years. Our liquidity assessment reflects the following assumptions:
-- Gerdau will sustain cash sources above cash uses by a ratio higher
than 1.8x through 2013;
-- Cash sources will remain in excess of cash uses even if EBITDA
declines by more than 30%; and
-- The EBITDA headroom is about 30% for the company's most stringent
covenants, all else being equal.
Our calculation of Gerdau's cash sources include cash reserves and FFO of
R$3.0 billion to R$3.5 billion. We also include Gerdau's global revolving
credit facility of R$2 billion and preapproved loans from the Brazilian
National Development Bank of R$1 billion. Cash uses include average capital
expenditures of R$2.9 billion in 2012 and R$2 billion in 2013, debt
amortization of about R$1.9 billion in 2013, and cash dividends as a payout of
30% of net profits.
We believe that Gerdau will generate free operating cash flow in 2013, even
assuming the execution of its high investment plan. (The increase in
investments will occur as Gerdau implements its R$10 billion five-year plan
for 2012-2016, primarily in projects that enhance the value of its existing
assets or in marginal capacity expansions.) We did not factor in large
acquisitions in our ratings analysis. Furthermore, we expect that management
will remain focused on preserving liquidity.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Gerdau will sustain its debt
reduction trend during the next two to three years--even if margins remain
depressed during the next 12 months to 18 months.
We could lower the ratings if, as a result of a deterioration in Gerdau's
markets or aggressive growth plans, total gross debt to EBITDA increases to
more than 4x and the company's cash position weakens, resulting in an adjusted
net debt to EBITDA consistently above 3x. We could raise the ratings if the
company successful implements its investment program, and if it reports
stronger profitability and a more conservative financial risk profile during
the next one to two years.
