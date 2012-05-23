May 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that rating on U.S. behavioral health care provider Acadia Healthcare Inc. (B/Stable/--) is currently unaffected by the recent add-on equity offering. The 9.5 million stock offering (including exercising the option to purchase another 1.2 million shares) will add about $139 million of cash. We believe the cash increase is transitory, and will be rapidly deployed to support Acadia's ongoing aggressive growth strategy via acquisitions. We also believe it is likely that future growth opportunities could be funded with debt. We believe Acadia will maintain its growth strategy over the near term, and so will continue operating with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Our rating on Acadia continues to reflect a "weak" business risk profile and our expectation of double-digit revenue growth, with modest margin improvement in 2012, primarily benefiting from recent acquisitions. We still view liquidity as "adequate" because of the transitory nature of Acadia's cash reserves.