Overview
-- Newly formed Norway-based asset company Solveig Gas Norway AS
(Solveig) is to issue Norwegian krone (NOK) 4.875 billion-equivalent senior
secured fixed-rate bonds due Dec. 31, 2027, under a NOK12 billion euro
medium-term note program and a U.S. private placement. (The final amount of
bonds issued may vary from the amount specified.)
-- We believe that Solveig's main asset, the Gassled gas pipeline
network, has an excellent business position, and that the transaction has an
aggressive financial structure.
-- We are assigning our 'A-' preliminary issue rating to the senior
secured fixed-rate bonds and to the euro medium-term note program as a whole.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the regulatory environment
in Norway, the volumes of gas to be shipped in the pipeline, and the adequacy
of the liquidity resources available to Solveig in the event of need will
remain stable.
Rating Action
On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary
'A-' long-term issue rating to the Norwegian krone (NOK) 4.875
billion-equivalent senior secured fixed-rate bonds due Dec. 31, 2027, and to
the NOK12 billion euro medium-term note program and U.S. private placement of
which the bonds are part, to be issued by the newly formed Norway-based asset
company Solveig Gas Norway AS (Solveig). The outlook on the issue rating is
stable. The final amount of bonds issued may vary from the amount specified.
The bonds are to be issued in a range of currencies, potentially including
NOK, U.S. dollars, and British pounds sterling. All bonds that are not issued
in NOK will be swapped so that the issuer is left with an equivalent NOK
nominal liability.
The final rating will depend on our receipt and satisfactory review of all
final transaction documentation, including legal opinions. Accordingly, the
preliminary rating should not be construed as evidence of the final rating. If
we do not receive the final documentation within a reasonable time frame, or
if the final documentation departs from the preliminary documentation we have
reviewed, we reserve the right to withdraw or revise our rating.
A presale for this transaction will be published shortly.
Rationale
Solveig plans to use the proceeds of the bonds to refinance the debt
facilities that it used to partially fund the acquisition (direct and
indirect) of a 24.1% stake in the Gassled gas pipeline network (Gassled) from
Norway-based oil and gas producer Statoil ASA (AA-/Stable/A-1+). The
acquisition was completed on Jan. 31, 2012.
As Gassled is an unincorporated joint venture, Solveig did not acquire shares
in Gassled, but a stake in licenses and contracts entitling it to a share of
revenues and liabilities from Gassled for a limited period. The security
pledged to support the transaction includes, among other things, these
licenses and contracts, as the assets forming the network itself cannot be
pledged.
The issue rating reflects the following weaknesses, in our view:
-- A highly leveraged financial profile. This is reflected in a capital
structure that we forecast will increase to more than 75% debt to equity and
subordinated debt in 2014, following Solveig's utilization of a capital
expenditure (capex) loan facility. The high leverage is partially mitigated by
the relatively strong annual debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) for the
rating. We project the DSCR at 1.56x (minimum) and 1.78x (average) using our
definition (which excludes interest income, for example) and our base-case
assumptions.
-- Weak additional indebtedness covenants. There is additional
flexibility within the current structure to issue incremental debt. Such debt
can be issued to fund, among other things, shareholder payments, which could
increase leverage further. Such issuance is subject to confirmation that the
issue rating is a minimum of 'BBB+'.
-- Refinancing risk. The loan facilities provided to partially fund the
acquisition, as well as future working capital and capex needs, mature on Jan.
31, 2019, and amortize only partially prior to that date. This presents
considerable refinancing risk. The situation is exacerbated by the likely
requirement to refinance the entire debt structure should the Gassled licenses
be renegotiated around 2020, as we currently expect. However, the strong DSCRs
substantially mitigate this position because they benefit from the debt
structure not being index-linked, in contrast to the index-linked underlying
cash flows. In addition, we believe that Solveig would reach a fair settlement
with the regulatory authorities with respect to any license renegotiation.
-- Liquidity availability risk. We consider that the contractual
requirement to maintain adequate liquidity through the life of the transaction
is somewhat vague. Although, in our view, future refinancing will address this
issue, the amounts and terms of future facilities cannot be known at this
stage.
-- Direct exposure to the counterparty ratings of the swap providers. No
substitution language is contemplated in the terms of any swaps used to hedge
exposure to interest rates and/or foreign currency. Furthermore, the
counterparties will not provide any Credit Support Annexes, and therefore they
will not pledge any collateral in case of need. According to our financial
counterparty criteria, the issue ratings will be weak-linked to the ratings on
these institutions. Although this does not currently present a constraint on
the issue rating on Solveig's bonds, future rating changes could have a direct
bearing on the issue rating.
-- Back-ended amortization. We understand that the bonds are likely to
have an average life of 11-13 years, and a final maturity of Dec. 31, 2027. As
the debt structure is not index-linked, the bonds are therefore exposed, in
the longer term, to the risk of future inflation levels being lower than
anticipated. Solveig's forecast DSCRs and reasonable inflation assumptions, in
our opinion, substantially mitigate this risk.
-- A portion of revenues, linked to the return on assets, is not fully
pass-through, and therefore carries volume risk. This risk is mitigated by
Norway's low exposure to political risk, which provides it with a comparative
advantage over most other potential gas supply sources to the EU. In addition,
the long-term nature of contracts in the European gas market brings further
stability to shipments.
The ratings are supported, in our opinion, by the following strengths:
-- The network's strategic importance and significant financial benefit
to the Kingdom of Norway (AAA/Stable/A-1+), considering the volume of gas
exports that it allows and its direct tax benefit. In addition, a transparent,
predictable, and stable regulatory system exists for tariff review, with a
consensus-driven culture, and high degree of attention from the regulator (the
Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy).
-- Transparent and stable tariff for gas transport prices set by an
agreed formula. The tariff passes through all operational and maintenance
costs and is not directly exposed to gas prices. The tariff is set to allow
for a 7% real annual return on the owners' invested capital, based on a
nominal volume flow. The tariff may be revised if the volume flow differs too
much from the intended level, helping to mitigate volume risk. In addition,
the cost of gas transport is not significant in the context of the overall gas
value chain.
-- Highly profitable and cash-generative operations, although this is in
part offset by a high (yet, we believe, stable) tax rate, at 78%.
-- Long-term visibility and stability of the usage of the pipeline
through "take-or-pay" contracts, with capacity typically booked at least 18
months ahead of time. In addition, the contract counterparties are various
high-credit-quality oil and gas companies.
-- Although the financing structure is highly leveraged, it is resilient
to sensitivities on key financial and operational variables.
-- Low operational risk. Operations are supported by a state-owned
experienced provider, Gassco (not rated), whose performance since the formal
aggregation of the network assets into Gassled at year-end 2002 has been good.
Operating risk is further limited by Gassco's reliance on the
shippers/part-owners' technical ability as subcontractors. Their mutual
interest in, and knowledge of, historically owned assets should, we believe,
ensure a high level of maintenance.
Our rating also reflects our view of the likely impact of Solveig's recently
announced intention to acquire the 1.427% stake in Gassled that is currently
held (directly and indirectly) by Eni Norge AS, and ultimately owned by Eni
SpA (A/Negative/A-1). We do not anticipate that the proposed purchase, if
completed, will materially affect Solveig's financial profile, due principally
to contractual limitations on additional indebtedness, together with the much
smaller size of the acquisition compared with that of Statoil's 24.1% stake.
Liquidity
The transaction benefits from a six-month debt service reserve account
(interest and principal). We anticipate that all free cash balances will be
distributed semi-annually.
Outlook
The stable outlook on the bonds reflects our view that the regulatory
environment in Norway, the volumes of gas to be shipped in the pipeline, and
the adequacy of the liquidity resources available to Solveig in the event of
need will remain stable.
We could take a negative rating action if the project does not achieve the
projected financial forecasts, or if it repeatedly draws on its working
capital facility. This could result, for example, from a significant
operational disruption to the pipeline, or from lower capacity bookings than
we forecast. A similar action would likely result if Solveig were to take
advantage of its ability to issue additional debt to fund shareholder
distributions.
We believe there is limited scope for a positive rating action at this stage,
in view of the transaction's aggressive financing structure.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology,
Dec. 20, 2011
-- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007
-- Criteria For Special-Purpose Entities In Project Finance Transactions,
Nov. 20, 2000
Ratings List
New Rating
Solveig Gas Norway AS
Senior Secured Debt A-(prelim)/Stable
