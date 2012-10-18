Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings assigns the following ratings to the Central Utah Water Conservancy District, UT (the district) bonds: --Approximately $125.6 million water revenue bonds series 2012C, 'AA+'. The bonds are expected to price on Oct. 30, 2012. Proceeds will be used to fund a portion of the district's capital plan, including costs related to the Central Water Project (CWP) and the district's share of the Central Utah Project (CUP). Proceeds will also fund a debt service reserve fund and pay costs of issuance. In addition, Fitch affirms its outstanding ratings on the following bonds: --$312.3 million water conservancy revenue bonds at 'AA+'; --$57.5 million water conservancy revenue bonds, series B2 (issued by the Utah Water Finance Agency; UWFA) at 'AA+'; --$11.5 million water conservancy Jordanelle hydroelectric revenue refunding bonds, series 2012A (subordinate lien) at 'AA'; --$10.6 million water conservancy Jordanelle hydroelectric revenue bonds, series B4 (subordinate lien; issued by the UWFA) at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook on all bonds is Stable. SECURITY The water conservancy district's revenue bonds (including the series 2012C bonds) and the series B2 bonds issued by the UWFA are secured by gross revenues of the district's water system. The district has covenanted to pay operations and maintenance costs from its ad valorem tax revenues, the excess of which is available but not pledged to the payment of revenue bonds. The series 2012A bonds and the UWFA series B4 bonds are secured by a subordinate lien on the district's water revenues in addition to electric revenues from the Jordanelle hydroelectric project. Electric revenues are sufficient to support the debt service, however, the 'AA' rating reflects the double-barrel pledge of the subordinate lien of the district's water revenues. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The district's overall financial performance has been strong with robust liquidity and ample all-in debt service coverage (DSC) over 1.4x maintained with additional debt over the forecast period. LARGE REGIONAL WHOLESALE SUPPLIER: The district is the largest regional wholesale water supplier in the state of Utah, serving a customer base of 1.7 million people or 62% of the state population through sales to retail suppliers across 10 counties. CHANGING REVENUE; PROJECTED GROWTH: The revenue mix will change as water revenues are projected to grow, reducing relatively stable (although not pledged) property and motor vehicle tax receipts. The impact of such changes should be credit neutral due to take-or-pay water supply contracts although longer-term credit pressures could surface if growth projections fall short of robust yet seemingly reasonable expectations. LARGE CAPITAL INVESTMENT UNDERWAY: The district's CWP requires additional debt that will result in a rapid escalation in debt service related to the project over the next three years. CREDIT PROFILE The district manages water resources to meet the water requirements of approximately 1.7 million people (approximately 62% of Utah's population). In addition to operating three water treatment plants, the district manages two water resource development projects: the Bonneville Unit of the CUP and the CWP. The CUP is a large, primarily federally funded, water project that has enabled Utah to beneficially use a substantial portion of its allotted share of Colorado River water. The district has a limited obligation to provide local matching funds to support the completion of a final component of the Bonneville Unit of the CUP. The other component of the district's capital plan is the CWP, which consists of water development, conveyance, and treatment facilities that are separate from the CUP. TAX REVENUES PROVIDE STABILITY TO DISTRICT REVENUES Tax revenues provided 71% of revenues in fiscal 2011 with water sales providing only 23% of district revenues. Tax revenues are used to pay O&M costs of the district's water system, federal contract amounts and debt service on the district's general obligation (GO) bonds. While not pledged, remaining tax revenues after these payments are available and legally permissible to be applied toward payment on water revenue bonds. The district increased its tax levy in 2009 to the maximum allowable cap of $0.0004 per dollar of taxable assessed value (TAV) to begin to generate additional revenues for anticipated debt and capital spending. As TAV declined slightly since 2009, the district increased its levy above the cap in order to hold revenues stable, as permitted by Utah code. The district maintains flexibility to levy an additional $0.0001 per dollar of TAV if the additional levy is necessary to provide adequate funds to pay maturing bonds or other debts of the district including revenue bonds. In 2011, this $0.0001 levy would have generated approximately $11.3 million. The district has never utilized the additional tax levy and has no plans to do so in the future. As the district ramps up sales from the CWP, water sales will become a more prominent percentage of revenue. Water sales are expected to provide around 50% of revenues in fiscal 2015, when a full year of water sales from the CWP will occur. The changing revenue mix is not expected to result in a change to credit quality, given the fact that water sales agreements are already in place for the CWP water and are take-or-pay in nature, providing revenues that cover district costs, regardless of whether or not the purchasers use their full allocation of the water. LARGE CAPITAL INVESTMENT UNDERWAY The capital costs associated with the CWP are approximately $215 million over the next five years. The combined projects in the plan are expected to provide approximately 54,000 acre feet (af) of culinary water and 10,500 af of secondary water. Contractual rights have been sold under take or pay agreements for 42,090 af of the culinary water from the project. Large deliveries are expected to begin in July 2014 to the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District for its 11,680 af share. Another 22,500 af are scheduled for sale to the growing cities of Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain in 2019. The cities are growing communities and are required to pay large development fees upon first delivery of the water, which must occur by 2019. The development fees due from the purchasers based on their contracted amounts will not change with actual usage and are designed to be sufficient to pay rising debt service costs associated with the project over the next five years. STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND RESERVE LEVELS Fitch's projected all-in DSC (including tax receipts as revenues and GO debt service) was 1.94x in fiscal 2011. All-in DSC is projected to decline to around 1.4x in fiscals 2014 and 2015. Fiscal 2014 is a pressure point since water sales from the CWP will still be ramping up while total debt service more than doubles from $11 million in fiscal 2013 to $25 million in fiscal 2014. These debt service numbers include full debt service due on Build America Bonds and the federal subsidy is considered by Fitch as a revenue source instead of being netted against debt service. The district has very strong liquidity levels as revenues have been increased in anticipation of capital spending and increasing debt costs. Liquidity of $7.25 million of general fund unrestricted cash and investments at the end of fiscal 2011, equaled 226 days operating cash. To mitigate volatility of coverage levels during its capital plan, the district's revenue bond indenture requires a debt service coverage maintenance fund (CMF) which is effectively a debt service coverage stabilization fund. The CMF will utilize fund transfers to ensure revenue bond coverage is kept at 1.5x. The fund has $7 million at the end of fiscal 2012 but is required to reach $20 million by fiscal 2016, for use through fiscal 2021, coinciding with the district's completion of the CWP. The district's fiscal 2013 budget includes a $5 million contribution to the CMF.