May 23 - Fitch believes U.S. dollar-denominated covered bonds are likely to benefit from a larger group of U.S. investors that have been approved to invest in them. The Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) response to Royal Bank of Canada's (RBC) request to conduct registered public offerings of covered bonds is likely to fuel growing U.S. dollar demand. The SEC's "no action" letter effectively paves the way for RBC and other issuers to offer covered bonds to a wider range of investors than previous bonds issued under 144A/RegS conventions.

The SEC's statement also opens the door for U.S. dollar-denominated covered bonds to be included in benchmark indices investors use to track returns. U.S. dollar-denominated covered bond issuance from non-U.S. financial institutions has increased dramatically over the past several years and reached a high of roughly $50 billion for 2011. Nearly half of that sum was driven by Canadian banks. The soundness of the country's financial system, as well as the strong performance of Canadian residential mortgages during the financial crisis, has made Canadian covered bonds particularly attractive to investors. In addition, the mortgage insurance provided by the government-supported Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) on mortgages in existing programs (with the exception of RBC) insulates investors from the credit risk on the underlying assets. Earlier this month, the Department of Finance Canada announced its plan for a regulatory covered bond framework, which is expected to be approved by Parliament in the near future.

Canadian issuers have been given a six-month grace period to continue issuing covered bonds under existing unregulated programs, after which only regulated issuances will be permitted. Fitch will continue to monitor developments in the framework and provide commentary on any potential rating implications over the next several months. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)