Overview
-- For the Republic of Tunisia, economic, fiscal, and external
indicators--both in reported data and in our revised forecasts--are now weaker
than we previously anticipated.
-- Despite overall stability and consensus since the removal of President
Ben Ali in early 2011, we believe pronounced medium-term policy uncertainties
will persist, at least until Tunisia adopts a new constitution and elects a
government. We do not expect this before mid-2013.
-- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term foreign currency
sovereign credit ratings on Tunisia to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. We are lowering
the long- and short-term local currency ratings to 'BB/B' from 'BBB/A-3'. We
are equalizing our long-term local currency rating with the long-term foreign
currency rating.
-- We assign a recovery rating of '3' on the Central Bank of Tunisia,
indicating a "meaningful" (50%-70%) recovery range in case of default.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, despite
uncertainties, the ongoing transition to the 2013 elections will occur without
major political conflict. The outlook also reflects our expectation that
Tunisia's fiscal and external balances will gradually recover over the next
few years.
Rating Action
On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and
short-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of
Tunisia to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. We lowered the long- and short-term local
currency ratings to 'BB/B' from 'BBB/A-3'. The outlook is stable.
At the same time we lowered our long- and short-term foreign currency issuer
credit ratings on the Central Bank of Tunisia to 'BB/B from 'BBB-/A-3' and
lowered the long- and short-term local currency ratings to 'BB/B from
'BBB/A-3'. The outlook is stable.
The recovery rating on the Central Bank of Tunisia is '3', indicating a
"meaningful" recovery in case of default in the range of 50%-70%.
The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment is revised to 'BB+'.
Rationale
Although overall political stability since the removal of President Ben Ali in
early 2011 has stayed within our expectations, we do not believe that
Tunisia's transitional government--in office since December 2011--will be able
to take proactive corrective measures against a weakening economic and
financial backdrop that would be consistent with an investment grade rating.
However, once a draft constitution is approved by referendum and parliamentary
elections take place (planned for no later than June 2013), we anticipate the
new government will find its feet and that Tunisia's political and economic
indicators will be more consistent with the 'BB' ratings category. Our stable
outlook on the long-term ratings indicates that we believe the political
transition should be smooth and the country should withstand potentially
considerable external shocks emanating from Europe.
Tunisia's GDP contracted by 1.8% in real terms in 2011 (our previous
projection was for zero growth; see "Sovereign Risk Indicators" published Dec.
28, 2011). Lower tourism receipts and a widening trade deficit led to a weaker
external liquidity position combined with a rising short-term external debt
stock. We anticipate that recovery will be slow, particularly given the weak
economic environment in the European Union--by far Tunisia's largest export
market and source of foreign direct investment (FDI) and tourists.
Unemployment has also risen sharply to be now estimated at more than 18%,
since the January 2011 revolution.
Increased government spending to support domestic demand and livelihoods
helped prevent Tunisia's 2011 recession from deepening, but it led to a sharp
deterioration in the public finances. We now anticipate a general government
deficit of close to 7.0% of GDP in 2012, higher than our previous forecast of
3.9%. We expect fiscal consolidation to be gradual as economic and social
conditions make a more rapid adjustment difficult, with the deficit still
above 3.0% of GDP in 2015.
To fund this deficit, we believe general government debt will rise
substantially to peak at 49% in 2013, from around 40% in 2010, before
stabilizing and gradually declining thereafter. We believe that the
government's access to official financing will remain strong as long as an
elected government articulates a clear medium-term economic plan.
External liquidity has also suffered. Amid a collapse in tourism receipts in
2011, the current account deficit widened sharply to around 7.5% of GDP (two
percentage points higher than our previous forecast) and we anticipate that it
will remain above 5.0% through to 2015. Both narrow net external debt and
gross external financing needs have risen sharply relative to current account
receipts (CARs) and official useable reserves. We project Tunisia's 2012 gross
external financing needs as a proportion of CARs and useable reserves at
around 109%, which we anticipate will be financed by public sector borrowing
from official creditors, FDI, and an increase in private sector debt. We
believe about $5.2 billion of short-term external debt, comprised mostly of
non-resident deposits and trade-related credit, will be fully rolled over.
The ratings continue to be constrained by the country's fragile banking
system, which we believe has weak asset quality (see "BICRA On Tunisia
Maintained At Group '8'," Nov. 9, 2011). Domestic claims on the private sector
grew by 13% in 2011 and we anticipate this to grow by a further 11% in 2012,
in part due to widespread restructurings of principal and interest of loans.
With per capita GDP currently less than $5,000, Tunisia is a middle-income
country with development needs that will stay high in the medium-to-long term,
constraining fiscal expenditure flexibility.
Supporting the ratings are a relatively well-diversified economy and
well-educated labor force, a broadly supportive business environment,
increasing media freedoms, and improving accountability of state institutions.
The long-term local currency rating has been equalized with the foreign
currency rating at 'BB', as we now do not expect significant progress in
moving to a floating exchange rate regime from the current soft peg to a
basket of currencies. Under our criteria, greater monetary policy independence
is a condition for such a rating distinction.
The T&C assessment of 'BB+' reflects our opinion that the likelihood of the
sovereign restricting access to foreign exchange needed by Tunisia-based
nonsovereign issuers for debt service is slightly lower than the likelihood of
the sovereign defaulting on its foreign-currency obligations. While the
government has current account repatriation and foreign exchange surrender
requirements in addition to other controls, they are being reduced. However,
this process may cease or reverse in a severe downside scenario.
The '3' recovery rating on the Central Bank of Tunisia indicates a
"meaningful" recovery in case of default in the range of 50%-70%. We assign
recovery ratings to all rated speculative grade sovereigns that have a
substantial amount of commercial debt outstanding. The recovery analysis
assumes that Tunisia might default if high current account imbalances persist
and the country's net external liability position rises significantly above
its 2003 peak of nearly 240% of CARs, which we do not currently project.
External funding could come under pressure if FDI remains constrained by
political uncertainties, and the banks, which have significant short-term
external debt, experience roll-over problems. Such developments might quickly
lead to higher fiscal pressures.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that, despite significant uncertainties,
the ongoing transition to the scheduled 2013 elections will occur without
major political conflict. The outlook also reflects our expectation that
Tunisia's fiscal and external imbalances will stabilize and gradually
rebalance over the next few years.
We could consider lowering the ratings if the external environment were to
weaken beyond our already-pessimistic current expectations for Europe, which
is Tunisia's major economic partner. Unexpected political conflicts or unrest
on the transition path could also affect the ratings. Conversely, we could
eventually raise the ratings if an elected government undertook policies that
produce sustained and rapid growth that relieves Tunisia's high unemployment
and pressing social needs and restores public finances and external accounts
to a sounder footing.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
-- Sovereign Government Ratings Methodology Addendum For Sovereigns With
Limited External Data, Nov. 7, 2011
-- Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility
Assessments, May 18, 2009
-- Introduction of Sovereign Recovery Ratings, June 14, 2007
-- BICRA On Tunisia Maintained At Group '8', Nov. 9, 2011).
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Tunisia (Republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating
Foreign Currency BB/Stable/B BBB-/Negative/A-3
Local Currency BB/Stable/B BBB/Negative/A-3
Central Bank of Tunisia
Issuer Credit Rating
Foreign Currency BB/Stable/B BBB-/Negative/A-3
Local Currency BB/Stable/B BBB/Negative/A-3
Downgraded
To From
Tunisia (Republic of)
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment BB+ BBB
Senior Unsecured BB BBB
Short-Term Debt B A-3
Central Bank of Tunisia
Senior Unsecured BB BBB-
Short-Term Debt B A-3
New Rating
Central Bank of Tunisia
Recovery Rating 3
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.