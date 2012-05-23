Overview -- Foresight Energy, an Illinois Basin coal producer, has completed its second large-scale longwall mine and should realize improved operating results, leading to strengthened liquidity and credit metrics, in our view. -- We are raising the corporate credit rating on Foresight to 'B' from 'B-' and removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with developing implications on Oct. 26, 2011. -- We are affirming our 'B' issue-level rating on the company's $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2017, but we have revised the recovery rating to '3' from '2' to reflect higher amounts of priority debt in the capital structure. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company's operating performance will likely improve in the coming months despite relatively weak conditions in the coal markets, and it should be able to complete its third longwall mine without adding significant additional debt. Rating Action On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on St. Louis-based Foresight Energy LLC to 'B' from 'B-'. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' (same level as the corporate credit rating) issue-level rating on the $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2017. However, we revised the recovery rating to '3' from '2'. The '3'recovery rating indicates our expectation that lenders can expect average (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We are removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with developing implications on Oct. 26, 2011. Rationale The upgrade reflects our view that Foresight's credit measures are likely to improve in the coming year--despite difficult industry conditions--to levels consistent with an "aggressive" financial risk profile. We expect that leverage (as adjusted) will fall below 5x in 2012 and to about 4x in 2013. This assessment assumes that the company's new mines will have costs similar to its Williamson operation (between $20 to $25 cash costs per ton) and that prices average $45 per ton or higher through 2013 (versus about $61 in the first quarter of 2012). In our view, this should allow Foresight to generate between $300 million and $350 million in EBITDA on approximately 16 million tons of production in 2012 and more than $450 million on about 21 million tons of production in 2013 (as the company completes additional projects). At the end of the first quarter of 2012, the company had approximately $1.4 billion of debt (adjusted for about $424 million in capitalized minimum royalty and lease payments, and about $13 million in asset retirement obligations). For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, debt to EBITDA was about 5.6x (about 4.7x on an annualized basis). The stable rating outlook reflects our view that although we expect weak domestic coal market conditions and high utility inventories to pressure pricing--which we have reflected in our price assumptions--the additional volumes and the company's low cost structure should allow it to improve and maintain credit metrics consistent with the 'B' rating. Risks to these expectations include any combination of construction delays, lower sales prices, and lower production levels than expected, which could result in debt to EBITDA remaining well above 4x in 2012 and could cause us to revise our view of the credit. We have not factored the potential for an IPO as a master limited partnership, which could pay out significant dividends and hurt liquidity, into the rating at this time. The rating reflects the combination of the company's aggressive financial risk profile and "vulnerable" business risk profile, as well as the risks inherent in finishing the build out of its mines on time and budget, its lack of operating diversity, and the high fixed cost nature of longwall mining. In addition, the rating reflects currently weak industry conditions and the need to obtain customers and contracts for significant amounts of production from new and planned mines during the next couple of years. Also, the challenges of coal mining, including operating problems, price volatility, transportation bottlenecks, weather-related disruptions, and increasingly stringent environmental and safety regulations, remain key risks. Foresight Energy, a privately owned entity, has a relatively short operating history, and two of its four planned large-scale operations are in varying stages of development. The longwall mining method that the company employs is highly capital intensive and has high fixed costs, but it is very efficient when operating near or at full capacity. We estimate Foresight's cash costs to be about $20 per ton, very low for an underground operation, because of favorable geology and modern equipment. We also estimate that the company will have the capacity to produce 20 million to 25 million tons from three longwall and one continuous mining operation by the end 2013. The company also has another longwall slated to come into production during the next several years. The concentration of Foresight's reserves and production solely in the Illinois Basin exposes the company to unfavorable regional regulation, local transportation disruptions, and the variability of market demand for the specific coal produced in that region, although the efficiency of its current operations somewhat mitigates this risk. In our view, unfavorable domestic electricity markets may make it difficult for the company to obtain favorable longer-term contracts for the bulk of the new production coming on line in 2012 and 2013. The company's location on several rail lines and access to river transportation and export markets expands its potential sales area and helps to alleviate this risk, but, in the short to medium term, Foresight may have to sell less coal and some of it at lower prices than the roughly $45 to $50 per ton currently contemplated. Liquidity We consider liquidity to be "adequate" to meet the company's needs during the construction of the new mines. Our assessment of Foresight's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months. -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if a portion of the expected production increase is delayed. -- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in EBITDA, in our assessment. As of March 31, 2012, the company had about $35 million of cash, $70 million available under its $400 million revolving credit facility due 2014, and about $50 million of longwall financing arrangements. Currently planned sales volumes should provide about $200 million to $220 million of cash from operations in 2012 and about $300 million in 2013. In our view, the company should have sufficient resources to fund capital expenditures, which we estimate to be about $200 million per year in 2012 and 2013 as it finishes its major capital investments. The company has minimal near-term maturities. The equipment financings amortize at about $24 million per year once the longwalls are operational. Based on our assumptions, we expect the company to have ample cushion under the revolving credit facility covenants(as defined in the credit agreement), which include a leverage test declining to 3.5x by the fourth quarter of 2012, and an interest coverage test of 2.5x. However, if sales and prices fall short of expectations, liquidity could become less than adequate if the company's cushion under the covenants shrinks as the levels become more stringent. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Foresight Energy to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company should be able to improve and maintain its financial performance based on our assumption that it will sell between 15 million and 16 million tons of coal in 2012 and about 21 million tons in 2013 at about $45 per ton while maintaining costs of $20 to $25 per ton. We also believe that the company has adequate liquidity to complete the remaining mines without adding significant leverage. We could raise the ratings if coal markets improve and the company is able to meet its outlined plan for sales and production; has developed a customer base with multiyear contract; and has established a clear sustainable trend of improving credit metrics, specifically debt to EBITDA, as adjusted, below 4x and FFO to total debt greater than 20%. We could lower the ratings if the company has delays in construction or coal markets deteriorate further, causing the company to have difficulty in finding customers for its coal and average prices to drop below $40 per ton, which could lead to tight liquidity and covenant compliance issues. 