Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'A' rating on the $1.225 billion New York Liberty Development Corporation, series 2011 liberty revenue bonds. The bonds bear interest only for the first 15 years with principal amortization beginning in 2027. The series 2011 liberty bonds are fixed-rate bonds and mature in 2051 with an optional 10-year call at par. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS: --STRONG SUPPORTING ENTITIES: Strong financial support is offered to the bondholders by highly rated entities. Fitch rates the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's (the Port Authority) consolidated bonds and notes (senior lien) 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook and New York City's general obligation bonds 'AA' with a Stable Outlook. --VISIBLE AND CRITICAL PROJECT: The project is highly visible and critical with broad based political support. --SPECIAL OBLIGATIONS OF THE PORT AUTHORITY: Tower 4 bond payments are special obligations of the Port Authority and contractual in nature, which Fitch views as weaker than direct debt of the Port Authority. --CITY LEASE PAYMENTS SUBJECT TO APPROPRIATION: The City of New York's rental payment is subject to appropriation through agency budgets and will be treated in a manner similar to a 'Space Lease' obligation versus a debt obligation. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION: --Improvement or decline in the general credit profile of the Port Authority; --Decline in overall credit quality of New York City. SECURITY: The liberty bonds are secured by Tower 4 (T4) annual debt service payments made by the Port Authority in the amount of annual debt service less monthly fixed rent amounts payable by the New York City under the City Space Lease, taking into account permitted offsets, credits and abatements, to the bond trustee. TRANSACTION SUMMARY: The T4 facility and the site upon which it is being constructed are owned by the Port Authority, a municipal corporate instrumentality and political subdivision of the States of New York and New Jersey. T4 is leased by the Port Authority to the Tower 4 Borrower, 4 WTC LLC, a Silverstein related-entity, under a lease having an approximate 99-year term that commenced in 2001. 4 WTC LLC, as landlord, has leased approximately 600,766 gross rentable square feet of T4 to the Port Authority as a tenant pursuant to the Amended and Restated Lease dated Nov. 16, 2006 for a term of 30 years. In addition, approximately 581,642 gross rentable square feet in T4 has been leased to the city pursuant to an Indenture of Lease dated March 7, 2008 (as amended, the City Space Lease). The construction timetable currently calls for substantial completion of T4 early in the fourth quarter of 2013 with occupancy expected shortly thereafter. The Port Authority's T4 annual debt service payments will be made from net revenue deposited in the Consolidated Bond Reserve Fund (CBRF), which is the same source of payment used to fund debt service obligations on the Port Authority's subordinate Versatile Structured Obligations (VSOs). Although the Port Authority has refunded all of its VSOs, the junior lien remains open with a historical and prospective 1.15x additional bonds test. Obligations paid out of the Port Authority's CBRF have no priority of payment or ranking, and there are no negative covenants insulating the T4 annual debt service payments. Fitch believes the nature of the obligation is weaker than direct debt of the authority and any future subordinate debt service would likely receive priority of payment.