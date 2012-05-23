(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- We have placed our ratings on CreditWatch negative in 43 Spanish multicedulas transactions and left seven transactions unchanged.

-- These rating actions affect about EUR96 billion of multicedulas bonds.

-- We have taken today's rating actions to review the effect that recent rating actions on certain banks may have on these multicedulas transactions as well as the increasing concentration in the Spanish banking sector. MADRID (Standard & Poor's) May 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch negative its credit ratings in 43 Spanish mortgage multicedulas (covered bonds) transactions, and left unchanged its ratings in seven transactions. For the full list of today's rating actions, see "Spanish Multicedulas Rating Actions As Of May 23, 2012." We have placed our ratings in these multicedulas transactions on CreditWatch negative while we review the effect of several rating factors that have continued to deteriorate since our last analysis (see "46 Spanish Multi-Cedulas Downgraded Given Lower Creditworthiness, Increased Concentration, And Updated Credit Risk Model," published on Aug. 1, 2011). We will use our updated assumptions on credit estimates as well as the exiting ratings on the issuers and on the mortgage covered bonds (cedulas) to review whether the available reserve funds or liquidity lines are still commensurate with the current ratings assigned. Spanish multicedulas transactions can be characterized as a repackaging of underlying Spanish mortgage-backed covered bonds (cedulas hipotecarias). Our ratings in multicedulas transactions reflect our assumption of an expected full recovery on the underlying cedulas if the original issuer defaults. The ratings also consider whether the extension of the scheduled maturity of the multicedulas, coupled with a dedicated reserve fund or liquidity line, is able to mitigate potential interest shortfalls. These features are designed to facilitate ongoing timely payment according to the multicedulas' original terms and conditions. The cedulas issuers are mostly Spanish savings banks (cajas de ahorros). Following further deterioration in the creditworthiness of the underlying issuers and the increase in concentration levels in the transactions, due to the ongoing restructuring process in the Spanish financial system, we will conduct an analysis of each transaction. We will determine whether the current levels of credit enhancement, to cover possible interest shortfalls in these 43 transactions, would be sufficient to pay interest on all of their respective bonds to their current rating levels if a cedulas issuer defaults. There are seven multicedulas transactions which are not affected by the factors above and therefore we have left the ratings on these transactions unchanged. To assess whether the reserve funds or liquidity lines provided are still commensurate with the assigned ratings, we review changes in:

-- The underlying issuer credit ratings or credit estimates on the participating financial institutions (typically savings banks or "cajas") or our ratings on the cedulas, which have suffered further deterioration and that have a negative effect on scenario default rates (SDRs); and

-- The level of concentration in the Spanish banking sector, which has increased following mergers and acquisitions. This has led to a reduction in number of issuers participating in the transactions, which could further contribute to rising SDRs. As a result, the negative effect on the probability of default (SDRs) could result in an increase in the level of credit enhancement we would deem to be commensurate with the current rating level for each transaction. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)