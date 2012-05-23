Overview -- U.S.-based coal producer Patriot Coal Corp.'s ability to refinance its existing convertible notes and provide additional liquidity to operations is highly uncertain because of current market conditions. -- We are lowering our ratings on Patriot Coal, including the corporate credit rating, to 'CCC' from 'B-'. -- The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Jan. 23, 2012. -- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will update our performance expectations and meet with management to discuss its progress toward achieving an optimal financing package and meeting near-term liquidity expectations. Rating Action On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on St. Louis, Mo.-based Patriot Coal Corp. (Patriot) to 'CCC' from 'B-'. At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'CCC' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. The recovery rating remains '3', reflecting our expectation of meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of payment default. The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Jan. 23, 2012. Rationale The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectations that Patriot's proposed refinancing of its existing convertible notes and additional liquidity to support operations is highly uncertain based on current market conditions. In addition, Patriot announced that it has hired the Blackstone Group (unrated) to assist it in achieving an optimal financing package. As of March 31, 2012, the company has about $115 million of balance sheet cash after spending about $80 million during the first quarter. As operating performance remains weak as a result of curtailed production, we doubt Patriot's ability to meet near term obligations. The corporate credit rating on Patriot reflects the combination of what we consider to be the company's "weak" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. The company has significant exposure to the high-cost Central Appalachia region and faces the inherent risks of coal mining, including operating problems, price volatility, and increasing costs and regulatory scrutiny. CreditWatch In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will review Patriot's liquidity and performance expectations and assess its progress in strengthening its finances, including replacing its current credit facilities. This will include meeting with management to discuss its near-term operating and financial prospects, including end-market demand trends. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining Industry, June 23, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Downgraded To From Patriot Coal Corp. Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Watch Neg/-- B-/Watch Neg/-- Senior Unsecured CCC/Watch Neg B-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 3