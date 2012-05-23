May 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded 10 classes of Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2004-PWR4. A detailed list of rating actions follows the end of the press release. The downgrades are due to an increase in Fitch expected losses since its last rating action. The losses are primarily associated with a recent valuation of the largest specially serviced loan. Fitch modeled losses of 4.03% of the outstanding pool. The expected losses of the original pool are at 3.63%, which includes 0.32% to date. Cumulative interest shortfalls totaling $98,059 are affecting class Q. As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has paid down 17.5% to $784.2 million from $954.9 million. Fitch identified 15 (19.6%) Loans of Concern, including two (1.98%) specially serviced loans. In addition, there are eight (14.1%) defeased loans within the pool. The largest contributor to modeled losses is a loan (1.51%) secured by a 363,200 square foot (SF) industrial property located in Pontiac, MI. The loan transferred to special servicing in February 2012 for imminent default after the sole tenant vacated the property. The special servicer is pursuing foreclosure and hopes to take possession of the property in June 2012. However, the borrower does have a six month redemption period to pay off the loan. The second-largest contributor to expected losses is a loan (0.89%) secured by a multifamily complex with 31 two-story apartment building comprised of 367 units located in Kissimmee, FL. The property has suffered poor performance due to both increased operating expenses and lowered rents to maintain occupancy. As of December 2011, debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and occupancy is 0.43 times (x) and 87.7%, respectively. The third-largest contributor to Fitch expected losses is a loan (2.33%) secured by a 166,386 sf office building located in Cambridge, MA. The property has suffered from declining performance and occupancy. As of December 2011, the property's DSCR and occupancy was 1.09x and 81%, respectively. Fitch is also concern with the property's rollover within the next year with 22.5% of the leases expiring. Fitch has downgraded the following classes and revised Rating Outlooks and assigned Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated: --$9.5 million class E to 'BBBsf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$9.5 million class F to 'BBsf' from 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$8.3 million class G to 'Bsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$10.7 million class H to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; RE 100%; --$3.5 million class J to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 100%; --$4.7 million class K to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 10%; --$4.7 million class L to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$2.3 million class M to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$2.3 million class N to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$2.3 million class P to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%. Fitch has also affirmed the following classes and Rating Outlooks as indicated: --$45.3 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$630.9 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$19 million class B at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$8.3 million class C at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$14.3 million class D at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable. Fitch does not rate class Q. Class A-1 has paid in full. Fitch has previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only class X. Additional information on Fitch's criteria is available in the rating agency's Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions'. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011); --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria