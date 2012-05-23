BRIEF-Mantra Venture Group board appoits Roger M. Ponder as CEO
* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, 2017, board appointed roger m. Ponder to serve as chief executive officer of company, effective immediately
TORONTO May 23 Bank of Montreal : * Says bank on track for better second half 2012 than first half * Bmo says has C$600 million exposure to Canadian high rise condominium market
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of five assets in Florida and Pennsylvania