(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 23 - Fitch Ratings believes results from capital market activities of
major U.S. banks have the potential to decline meaningfully in 2Q12. Market
concerns over Europe have resurfaced in 2Q12, and the recently announced
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) losses have magnified overall market uncertainties.
Consequently, the current quarter has been characterized by general spread
widening in fixed income markets and more difficult equity markets. Linked
quarter comparisons are also compounded by the fact that the first quarter of
the year is typically the strongest seasonally.
Generally, Fitch's ratings of major U.S. banks already reflect the inherent
volatility of their capital markets businesses. The lone exception is JPM, given
its recent outsized losses combined with the ongoing uncertainties and questions
surrounding this event. For more information, see "Fitch Downgrades JPMorgan to
'A+/F1', L-T IDR on Watch Negative," dated May 11, 2012, at
www.fitchratings.com.
With the heightened uncertainties, customer trading activities have likely
slowed and underwriting volumes in both fixed income and equities have
moderated. In addition, fees generated from merger and acquisition activity
remain generally soft. The negative share performance of Facebook following the
recent IPO may dampen overall sentiment further and potentially reduce
additional activity in the tech space. This area was a potential bright spot in
an otherwise sluggish period for IPO and other underwriting activity. If these
trends persist, revenues and earnings from capital market-related businesses
will likely suffer in linked-quarter and possibly year-over-year comparisons.
Beyond the effect on market sentiment, the JPM losses have refocused attention
of both politicians and regulators on risk taking at U.S. banks. This could
certainly affect the final version of the Volcker Rule, which is slated to be
completed as early as this summer. Whether the Volcker Rule would have prevented
these losses is subject to debate. However, this incident may result in harsher
final rules, which could more deeply affect the market-making businesses of
major banks. This could particularly affect market-making revenues in less
liquid products (many of which are credit related), where position risks and
inventory hold periods are more of an issue. Treatment of hedging could be
impacted, which could be a negative if it hinders banks from proper hedging.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)