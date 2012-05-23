May 23 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded two and affirmed six classes of Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Capital I Trust 2001-TOP1 (MSDW 2001-TOP1). A list of the ratings follows at the end of this press release. The upgrade is a result of increased credit enhancement to the senior classes due to paydown which is sufficient to offset Fitch expected losses from specially serviced loans and performing loans that do not pass Fitch's refinance test. Fitch modeled losses of 25% of the remaining pool; modeled losses of the original pool are at 3.9%, including losses already incurred to date. As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate balance has been reduced by 93.8% (to $71.5 million from $1.16 billion at issuance), of which 91.5% were due to paydowns and 2.3% were due to realized losses. The pool has become extremely concentrated with only 25 loans remaining, two of which are defeased (4.7% of the current pool balance). Fitch has identified 11 Fitch Loans of Concern (59.8%), four of which are specially-serviced (35.2%). Fitch expects the losses associated with the specially-serviced loans to impact classes G, H, and J. Interest shortfalls totaling $3 million are currently affecting classes H through N. The largest contributor to modeled losses is a specially-serviced asset secured by a 278,620 square foot (sf) office property located in downtown Hartford, CT. The asset is real-estate owned. As of December 2011, the property was 82.6% occupied. The largest tenant at the property has an upcoming lease expiration in 2013. The property is currently being marketed and is listed for sale. The next largest contributor to modeled losses is a loan secured by an 83,013 sf office property located in Eden Prairie, MN. In April 2012, the property became vacant after the single tenant terminated its lease and vacated the property. According to the servicer, there are two new tenants expected to fully lease up the property and are expected to take occupancy before the end of 2012. Fitch stressed the cash flow of the remaining loans by generally applying a 5% reduction to 2010 or 2011 fiscal year-end net operating income, and applying an adjusted market cap rate between 8.1% and 9.5% to determine value. The non-defeased and non-specially-serviced loans also underwent a refinance test by applying an 8% interest rate and 30-year amortization schedule based on the stressed cash flow. Under this scenario, two loans are not expected to pay off at maturity and both of these loans incur a loss when compared to Fitch's stressed value. The current weighted average debt service coverage ratio for the non-defeased and non-specially-serviced loans is 1.81x. Fitch upgrades the following classes and revises Rating Outlooks, as indicated: --$3 million class D to 'BBBsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$27.5 million class E to 'BBsf' from 'B-sf'; Outlook to Stable from Negative. Fitch affirms the following classes and revises Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated: --$10.1 million class F at 'CCCsf'; RE 40%; --$18.8 million class G at 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$8.7 million class H at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$3.5 million class J at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --$0 class K at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --$0 class L at 'Dsf'; RE 0%. Classes A-1, A-2, A-3, A-4, B, C, and X-2 have paid in full. The rating on class X-1 and M was previously withdrawn. Class N is not rated by Fitch. Contact: Melissa Che Associate Director +1-212-908-9107 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Committee Chairperson Mary MacNeill Managing Director +1-212-908-0785 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria