BRIEF-Mantra Venture Group board appoits Roger M. Ponder as CEO
* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, 2017, board appointed roger m. Ponder to serve as chief executive officer of company, effective immediately
May 23 Moody's disclosures on credit rating of Swedish Export Credit Corp (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, 2017, board appointed roger m. Ponder to serve as chief executive officer of company, effective immediately
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of five assets in Florida and Pennsylvania