(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Rating Action On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services corrected its financial strength and issuer credit ratings on Oxford Health Plans (NY) Inc. to 'AA-' from 'A+' and revised the outlook to stable from positive. Rationale Oxford Health is a core member of UnitedHealth Group Inc. In accordance with our criteria, the ratings and outlook on Oxford Health should be equivalent to the ratings and outlook assigned to UnitedHealth Group's core operating companies. We inadvertently did not revise the ratings and outlook on Oxford Health when we revised our ratings on UnitedHealth Group to 'AA-/Stable' from 'A+/Positive' on Sept. 24, 2012. Accordingly, we have raised our ratings on Oxford Health to 'AA-' from 'A+' and revised the outlook to stable from positive in tandem with the revision on the ratings and outlook on UnitedHealth Group. Related Criteria And Research -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 -- UnitedHealth Group Inc. Ratings Raised To 'A/A-1' From 'A-/A-2', Operating Co. Ratings Raised; Outlook Revised To Stable, Sept. 24, 2012 Ratings List Upgraded; Outlook Action To From Oxford Health Plans (NY) Inc. Issuer Credit Rating Financial Strength Rating AA-/Stable/-- A+/Positive/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)