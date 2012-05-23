(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following rating to the class A-1
notes of Cedar Funding Ltd (Cedar Funding):
--$227,500,000 class A-1 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
The ratings are based upon the quality and seniority of the portfolio of assets
along with credit enhancement available to the notes through subordination, the
application of excess spread, and other structural protection features. In
Fitch's view, the ratings of the class A-1 notes are unlikely to be adversely
affected by foreseeable levels of defaults.
The notes perform strongly in Fitch's cash flow modeling analysis, as displayed
by their resilience in modeling scenarios featuring default levels of up to
62.4% and average recoveries as low as 44.7% in an 'AAAsf' stress. Fitch's
asset-level, cash flow and rating sensitivity analyses will be discussed in the
new issue report that will be available shortly at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Cedar Funding is an arbitrage, cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO)
that will be managed by AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC (AUIM). The issuer
has entered into a participation and assignment agreement with affiliates of
Citibank, whereby approximately $315 million of assets that are currently owned
by the affiliates will be transferred to Cedar Funding via participation
interests beginning on the closing date. By the effective date of Aug. 23, 2012,
Fitch expects that all assets would be assigned to the issuer. This commitment
represents approximately 90% of the target par amount of $350 million. The
remaining proceeds from the new issuance will be used to purchase additional
collateral in open market transactions.
Cedar Funding has a three-year reinvestment period, scheduled to end in October
2015. Discretionary sales are limited to 25% of the portfolio each year (as
measured by the portfolio balance at the beginning of each calendar year) and
are only permitted during the reinvestment period. The portfolio manager will be
permitted to sell defaulted assets, credit risk assets, credit improved assets
and equity securities at any time, including after the reinvestment period.
Proceeds from the sale of any assets or unscheduled principal proceeds cannot be
reinvested after the reinvestment period.
The concentration limitations outlined in the transaction documents include a
7.5% maximum for assets rated 'CCC+' or below (as defined by S&P) and a 5% total
maximum exposure to second lien loans, unsecured loan, unsecured bonds, senior
secured bonds and senior secured floating rate notes. A minimum of 95% of the
portfolio must be invested in senior secured loans. The maximum weighted average
life covenant is eight years and steps down with the passage of time. The asset
manager has the flexibility to select the required levels of collateral quality
tests per an asset quality matrix, such as weighted average spread (WAS) and
weighted average rating factor (WARF). The manager is initially targeting a
3.25% WAS and a maximum Moody's WARF of 2500.
The class A-1 notes have been assigned a Stable Outlook due to Fitch's
expectation of steady performance through anticipated levels of default and the
various forms of credit enhancement available to the notes.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)