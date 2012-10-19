Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) and its bank subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Fitch's ratings for BOH reflect the company's strong asset quality, liquidity and dominant market share in the Hawaii market with 31% of deposits, which ranks second in the state. BOH has been a consistent performer, even through the credit cycle. The company's consistent performance is attributed to its solid underwriting standards, low funding costs and a geographic concentration in Hawaii which was not as adversely affected as other areas in the U.S. Although earnings are solid with a return on average assets of 1.23% year to date 2012, Fitch expects BOH to face headwinds in the near to medium term. The institution's net interest margin is expected to face further compression due to its asset mix and low interest rates. In particular, lower yielding securities, representing 54% of earning assets, represent a larger mix of assets on the balance sheet than previous years since loan demand remains sluggish. In addition, fee income from mortgage refinancings could eventually slow in the near to medium term as fewer borrowers have an economic incentive to refinance. The company has become a more active capital manager as a result of limited organic growth and in the absence of other strategic alternatives. BOH's tangible equity to tangible asset ratio totaled 6.85% at end of second quarter 2012, which is weaker than similarly rated peers. BOH is nearing the completion of its stock repurchase program; currently the company has $99 million remaining in repurchase authority. Concerns regarding BOH becoming a more aggressive capital manager coupled with reduced earnings could place negative ratings pressure on the institution. Rating Sensitivities: Due to the company's geographic concentration and limited business diversity, BOH's ratings upside is considered limited. Factors that could lead to negative ratings pressures include further reduction to earnings prospects, aggressive capital management and an increase nonperforming assets. Additionally, idiosyncratic risks affecting Hawaii's tourism driven economy or government presence on the islands could result in negative ratings pressure. Fitch affirms the following ratings: Bank of Hawaii Corporation --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability Rating at 'a-'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Bank of Hawaii --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Long-term deposits at 'A'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'; --Viability Rating at 'a-'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'.