* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, 2017, board appointed roger m. Ponder to serve as chief executive officer of company, effective immediately
May 23 G-Star 2003-3 Ltd: * Moodys: g-star 2003-3 ltd. ratings unaffected by swap novation
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of five assets in Florida and Pennsylvania