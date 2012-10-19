Oct 19 - Stronger data suggests that the U.S. housing recovery is gaining
momentum, but Fitch Ratings notes that, while the strength of some numbers is
encouraging, enthusiasm should be measured, as we believe recovery will likely
occur in fits and starts. Irregular trends in consumer confidence and still-high
unemployment continue to restrain the recovery, and an unresolved U.S. fiscal
cliff issue as well as ongoing financial woes in Europe certainly have not
helped.
On Oct. 17, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. new home construction
rose 15% in September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 872,000,
surpassing estimates at about 770,000 and marking the strongest monthly showing
in over four years. That data followed other recent promising reports of rising
home prices and a reduction in foreclosures and was likely encouraged by record
low mortgage rates. However, we note that new home construction numbers can be
volatile as they fluctuate more frequently versus other indicators. Although
starts have been stronger for several months, we are hesitant to suggest that a
V-shaped housing recovery is forming.
Also, while progress is notable improvements are off a very low bottom. In a
slowly growing economy with somewhat diminished distressed home sales
competition, less competitive rental cost alternatives and new home inventories
at historically low levels, single-family housing starts should improve about
19.0% in 2012, while new home sales increase approximately 19.5% and existing
home sales grow 8.5%. Further moderate improvement is forecast for 2013.
We also expect average and median single-family new home prices should both
improve 3.2% in 2012 and rise about 2.5% in 2013. And although home prices
appear to have at least stabilized recently, home price appreciation will tend
to be relatively narrowly focused and very sensitive to local economic,
employment, and supply issues. Demand will continue to be affected by still
widespread negative equity, challenging mortgage qualification standards, and
excess supply due to foreclosures.
For a more detailed analysis of the housing market, please see the special
report, "U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line," published on Oct. 15
and available at www.fitchratings.com
