(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 23 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority's (the authority) approximately $307 million series 2012A, 2012B, and 2012C airport system revenue refunding bonds and affirms the authority's $5.2 billion outstanding airport revenues bonds at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Key Rating Drivers: Strong Market Position Under Dual-Airport System: The rating reflects the authority's large overall traffic base anchored by a strong underlying economic region and complementary service offerings at both Dulles (IAD) and National (DCA) airports providing a diverse offering for domestic and international services. Favorable Rate Setting Approach: The airline agreements provide for manageable cost structure considering the combined domestic and international profile, enhanced by an extraordinary coverage protection trigger on airline rates. While costs per enplanement at Reagan National have been stable in recent years, airline costs have risen dramatically at Dulles to support a substantial rise in capital investment costs. Largely Conservative Capital Structure: Slightly over 80% of the authority's debt is in conventional fixed rate mode and 63% of the variable rate obligations are hedged through swap agreements; Stable Finances but Elevated Leverage Position: The authority's borrowing program lends to an elevated leverage position as noted by the 9.8x net debt/cashflow available for debt service (CFADS) and $250 debt per enplanement metrics. While debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) have trended to a lower 1.37x in fiscal 2011, and are expected to remain largely unchanged in future years, the liquidity position is favorable at 458 days cash on hand. Major Capital Needs Addressed: The authority's $5.1 billion CCP program is nearing completion and requires only minimal additional borrowings in the near to medium term. Major upgrades and renovations have been completed at both airports, resulting in modern facilities and an overall good condition of infrastructure. What Could Trigger a Rating Action --Significant or unanticipated changes in the airport's current traffic base and shifts in ongoing commitments from its leading carriers; --Additional leveraging requirements above current expectations due to revisions in the size and scope of the capital program; --Inability to manage the overall airport system cost profile along with adequate coverage metrics. SECURITY: The bonds are secured by the net revenues of the authority. CREDIT SUMMARY: Enplanement activity at the authority's two airports has performed well during the recent recession, which is underpinned by the authority's sound economic catchment area and the complementary nature of the dual system airport structure. System-wide enplanements increased by a modest 0.5% in 2011, which follows a larger 1.7% growth level in 2010. The number of enplaned passengers at DCA increased by 3.6% in 2011 but was offset by a traffic reduction at IAD that is tied to modestly lower domestic enplanements offset by higher international traffic. Both airports have been showing increases in the first three months of 2012, with the system-wide growth is 1.7% over the same period in 2011. The authority generated a 1.37x coverage ratio in 2011, which is slightly above the authority's 2011 forecast of 1.35x. Under Fitch's coverage calculation methodology of treating passenger facility charges (PFC) as revenues rather than debt service offsets, the DSCR was 1.31x. The 2011 financial results demonstrate a continuation of the recent trend of reduced coverage levels when compared to its historical levels. Under the 2012 budget as well as forecasts developed in 2011, the authority's base case coverage levels will remain closer to the 1.30x range. This forecast took into account 1.8% annual growth in traffic and management of expenses to a 3% per annum growth rate. Alternatively, if PFCs are treated as revenues instead of being used to offset annual debt service, coverage levels fall to the 1.27x-1.29x range through 2016. Fitch reviewed two additional sensitivity cases. The first assumed no traffic growth for both airports while the second scenario stressed losses in enplanements at Reagan and Dulles by 20% and 30%, respectively, when compared to the authority's baseline forecast. Under the no growth scenario, coverage levels would remain at or near 1.30x with minimal impact to airline costs. Under the more stressful scenario, the authority would be required to increase airline costs pursuant to extraordinary coverage protection provisions in order to meet the 1.25x rate covenant. As a result, debt service coverage levels drop to 1.25x system-wide and CPE levels climb to the $18 and $40 levels at Reagan and Dulles, respectively. Fitch believes this sensitivity case would not be a likely scenario given the local market strength; however, it does indicate the authority's thinner financial cushion with coverage ratios remaining close to the rate covenant level, even under the authority's baseline financial forecast. The airport's CPE levels are largely in-line with previous forecasts. The authority reported a $20.25 CPE at Dulles in 2011 but is expected to reach the $26.00 range by 2012 and remain at this level through 2016. CPE levels at Reagan National were $13.94 in 2011 and are likely to hold to a more steady cost level in future years. The authority's 2001-2016 capital construction plan is nearing completion. The total plan is estimated at approximately $5.1 billion of which $3.17 billion was funded with previously issued bonds. As a result of the significant past borrowings applied to the capital program, Fitch views the current 9.8x net debt to CFADS to be somewhat elevated for a 'AA' category airport. However, Fitch notes that this metric is expected to evolve to a more moderate 8.0x level over the next several years, even when factoring an additional debt issuance later in 2012 of approximately $175 million. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Rating Criteria for Airports' (Nov. 28, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Criteria for Airports Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance (New York Ratings Team)