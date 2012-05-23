(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 23 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating to the Metropolitan
Washington Airports Authority's (the authority) approximately $307 million
series 2012A, 2012B, and 2012C airport system revenue refunding bonds and
affirms the authority's $5.2 billion outstanding airport revenues bonds at
'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers:
Strong Market Position Under Dual-Airport System: The rating reflects the
authority's large overall traffic base anchored by a strong underlying economic
region and complementary service offerings at both Dulles (IAD) and National
(DCA) airports providing a diverse offering for domestic and international
services.
Favorable Rate Setting Approach: The airline agreements provide for manageable
cost structure considering the combined domestic and international profile,
enhanced by an extraordinary coverage protection trigger on airline rates. While
costs per enplanement at Reagan National have been stable in recent years,
airline costs have risen dramatically at Dulles to support a substantial rise in
capital investment costs.
Largely Conservative Capital Structure: Slightly over 80% of the authority's
debt is in conventional fixed rate mode and 63% of the variable rate obligations
are hedged through swap agreements;
Stable Finances but Elevated Leverage Position: The authority's borrowing
program lends to an elevated leverage position as noted by the 9.8x net
debt/cashflow available for debt service (CFADS) and $250 debt per enplanement
metrics. While debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) have trended to a lower 1.37x
in fiscal 2011, and are expected to remain largely unchanged in future years,
the liquidity position is favorable at 458 days cash on hand.
Major Capital Needs Addressed: The authority's $5.1 billion CCP program is
nearing completion and requires only minimal additional borrowings in the near
to medium term. Major upgrades and renovations have been completed at both
airports, resulting in modern facilities and an overall good condition of
infrastructure.
What Could Trigger a Rating Action
--Significant or unanticipated changes in the airport's current traffic base and
shifts in ongoing commitments from its leading carriers;
--Additional leveraging requirements above current expectations due to revisions
in the size and scope of the capital program;
--Inability to manage the overall airport system cost profile along with
adequate coverage metrics.
SECURITY:
The bonds are secured by the net revenues of the authority.
CREDIT SUMMARY:
Enplanement activity at the authority's two airports has performed well during
the recent recession, which is underpinned by the authority's sound economic
catchment area and the complementary nature of the dual system airport
structure. System-wide enplanements increased by a modest 0.5% in 2011, which
follows a larger 1.7% growth level in 2010. The number of enplaned passengers at
DCA increased by 3.6% in 2011 but was offset by a traffic reduction at IAD that
is tied to modestly lower domestic enplanements offset by higher international
traffic. Both airports have been showing increases in the first three months of
2012, with the system-wide growth is 1.7% over the same period in 2011.
The authority generated a 1.37x coverage ratio in 2011, which is slightly above
the authority's 2011 forecast of 1.35x. Under Fitch's coverage calculation
methodology of treating passenger facility charges (PFC) as revenues rather than
debt service offsets, the DSCR was 1.31x. The 2011 financial results demonstrate
a continuation of the recent trend of reduced coverage levels when compared to
its historical levels.
Under the 2012 budget as well as forecasts developed in 2011, the authority's
base case coverage levels will remain closer to the 1.30x range. This forecast
took into account 1.8% annual growth in traffic and management of expenses to a
3% per annum growth rate. Alternatively, if PFCs are treated as revenues instead
of being used to offset annual debt service, coverage levels fall to the
1.27x-1.29x range through 2016.
Fitch reviewed two additional sensitivity cases. The first assumed no traffic
growth for both airports while the second scenario stressed losses in
enplanements at Reagan and Dulles by 20% and 30%, respectively, when compared to
the authority's baseline forecast. Under the no growth scenario, coverage levels
would remain at or near 1.30x with minimal impact to airline costs. Under the
more stressful scenario, the authority would be required to increase airline
costs pursuant to extraordinary coverage protection provisions in order to meet
the 1.25x rate covenant. As a result, debt service coverage levels drop to 1.25x
system-wide and CPE levels climb to the $18 and $40 levels at Reagan and Dulles,
respectively. Fitch believes this sensitivity case would not be a likely
scenario given the local market strength; however, it does indicate the
authority's thinner financial cushion with coverage ratios remaining close to
the rate covenant level, even under the authority's baseline financial forecast.
The airport's CPE levels are largely in-line with previous forecasts. The
authority reported a $20.25 CPE at Dulles in 2011 but is expected to reach the
$26.00 range by 2012 and remain at this level through 2016. CPE levels at Reagan
National were $13.94 in 2011 and are likely to hold to a more steady cost level
in future years.
The authority's 2001-2016 capital construction plan is nearing completion. The
total plan is estimated at approximately $5.1 billion of which $3.17 billion was
funded with previously issued bonds. As a result of the significant past
borrowings applied to the capital program, Fitch views the current 9.8x net debt
to CFADS to be somewhat elevated for a 'AA' category airport. However, Fitch
notes that this metric is expected to evolve to a more moderate 8.0x level over
the next several years, even when factoring an additional debt issuance later in
2012 of approximately $175 million.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--'Rating Criteria for Airports' (Nov. 28, 2011).
