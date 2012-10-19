Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nigeria's Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB-' and 'BB' respectively with a
Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed Nigeria's Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'B'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB-'.
The affirmation reflects progress on a number of fronts including a tighter
fiscal stance, an improvement in electricity supply, increased agricultural
output which has helped reduce imports, and an increase in international
reserves. Nonetheless, the reinvigoration of structural reforms has yet to feed
through to a higher growth rate and weaknesses including a vulnerability to oil
price shocks, high inflation and governance challenges weigh on the rating.
The partial elimination of the petroleum subsidy in January sent a strong
message about the government's reformist intentions. Although the move did not
go as far as originally planned, it is an important step in the right direction.
Moreover, the political furore it prompted paved the way for a clean-up of the
subsidy payment system and crack down on the inefficiencies and fraud that have
been uncovered. This has brought important gains to government revenues and
international reserves, including the Excess Crude Account (ECA) which has risen
to USD8bn this year.
The reforms have yet to have a noticeable impact on GDP growth. Growth has
slowed this year, averaging 6.2% in H112, compared to an average 7.4% in
2009-2011. Fitch believes the slowdown is temporary, affected by security and
weather problems which have particularly affected agriculture. A recovery to 7%
or more should be possible next year. However, there is no sign yet that growth
is moving to a higher plain, which should happen as the reforms take hold. The
banking system is also still convalescing, with credit growth barely positive in
real terms due to high interest rates, limited lending opportunities and
improved risk management.
A redraft of the long-delayed Petroleum Investment Bill was recently submitted
to parliament. The prolonged debate of this key piece of legislation, affecting
a vital sector of Nigeria's economy, has brought major uncertainty and been
detrimental to investment. Passage of a bill that achieves the goal of a
progressive fiscal framework while encouraging investment would be credit
positive.
Significant fiscal tightening is underway. Fitch expects the general government
overall balance (including an estimate for state and local government) to move
into small surplus this year - the first since 2008. At the federal government
(FG) level, H1 figures suggest the deficit (official definition, at the
benchmark oil price) may narrow by 1.4% of GDP, although it may slightly
overshoot the budgeted level. At actual oil prices, including net flows to the
ECA, Fitch expects the FG surplus to increase. The draft 2013 budget is
consistent with further fiscal tightening and a broadly stable general
government debt ratio, which Fitch forecasts at 22% of GDP at end-2012.
The combination of a tighter fiscal stance, the reduced petroleum subsidy and a
tightening of the subsidy payment system and other FX transactions, has resulted
in a month-by-month increase in FX reserves this year of a cumulative USD9.1bn.
This goes some way towards replenishing the buffer to withstand future oil price
shocks. However, reserves still represent only 4.5 months of current external
payments, compared to almost eight in 2008. The inauguration of the Nigerian
Sovereign Investment Authority could herald a stronger mechanism for saving
above budget oil revenues. However, it is not clear when it will begin receiving
regular inflows.
Nigeria's rating is constrained by long-standing structural weaknesses including
a per capita income well below both 'B' and 'BB' medians. A likely substantial
upward revision to GDP due to rebasing will not fundamentally change this
metric. Even after this, and with nominal GDP growth of up to 20% per annum for
the next two years, per capita income would remain well below the 'BB' median.
Other constraints include weak governance, a poor business climate, and
relatively high and volatile inflation.
Continuation of structural reforms that brought faster GDP growth, higher per
capita income, increased international reserves and lower inflation would be
ratings positive.
The main driver of negative rating action would be sustained lower oil prices
and an inappropriate policy response, or a reversal of reforms.
