Oct 19 - Limited progress towards banking union at this week's EU leaders'
summit has increased the pressure on eurozone policy makers to deliver
substantial progress at their next meeting in December, Fitch Ratings says. If
momentum is not maintained on this and other moves towards the aim of "genuine
Economic and Monetary Union", it could damage the credibility of policy makers'
efforts to solve the eurozone crisis and increase the eurozone's vulnerability
to market pressure.
A short delay is manageable because various measures, such as the setting up of
the ESM and the European Central Bank's commitment to buy sovereign bonds from
programme countries, have relieved market pressure by providing the promise of
liquidity support to vulnerable sovereigns. However, delays increase the risks
of structural reforms needed for a fully functioning EMU not being implemented.
The summit outcome suggests that banking union is still some way off, although
the nature of political negotiations means critical decisions were always likely
to wait until the December summit. The eurozone still targets an agreed
legislative framework for a Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) by 1 January
2013, while work on "operational implementation will take place in the course of
2013." In practice, we think that a fully effective and operational SSM is at
least a year away. Indeed exactly what full banking union would mean is yet to
be defined.
The European Stability Mechanism, inaugurated earlier this month, cannot
directly recapitalise eurozone banks (and, as stated in June and reiterated at
this week's summit, "break the vicious circle between banks and sovereigns")
until the SSM is effective. Thus uncertainties remain around, for example, the
cost to the Irish sovereign of its bank bailout, or whether the EFSF loan to
recapitalise Spanish banks will remain on Spain's sovereign balance sheet and
how soon these issues will be resolved.
While the October summit brought a renewed commitment to ESM bank
recapitalisations "in full respect of the 29 June 2012 euro area Summit
statement" it has not clarified the full nature and scope of the transfer of
bank support to the ESM. A divergence of views on this emerged after the June
summit. The finance ministers of Germany, Netherlands and Finland have stated
that "legacy assets" should remain "the responsibility of national authorities."
This appeared to contradict the aim of breaking the bank-sovereign vicious
cycle, and it remains unclear how "legacy assets" would be defined.
While banking union was the main priority of this week's summit, some of the
other ideas for securing genuine EMU were also on the agenda. Detailed proposals
were not due to be presented until December. Nevertheless, the failure to flesh
out a number of the options that have been floated, such as potential moves
towards greater budgetary integration, suggests that policy makers have missed
an opportunity to get ahead of the market while funding conditions remain
relatively benign.
With less than two months to go before the next scheduled summit in
mid-December, progress needs to be made quickly if they are to remain on
schedule. Delivering the promised "specific and time-bound roadmap" that answers
outstanding questions and addresses the apparent disputes between some euro area
member states would boost the credibility of attempts to resolve the crisis.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
